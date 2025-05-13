Best fitness tracker deals in May 2025 — here are the top sales on Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung and more
Get in shape with these awesome fitness tracker deals on our top-rated devices
Fitness tracker deals are a must if you want to keep an eye on your activity and your budget at the same time. Luckily for fitness fans everywhere, some of the best fitness trackers we’ve tested are seeing awesome discounts that you don’t want to miss.
You don’t need to spend a lot of money to get an awesome fitness tracker, and that’s proved by the Amazfit Band 7. We rank it as the best fitness tracker under $50 and right now, it’s on sale for an even better price. Make sure to get the Amazfit Band 7 on sale for $42 at Amazon while you can.
Or, if you’re a serious runner who wants a fitness tracker to match, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 265 on sale for $349 at Amazon. It comes with a ton of useful advanced training metrics, a bright AMOLED display and its battery life lasts up to 13 days with GPS mode off.
All my favorite fitness tracker deals are listed below. For more savings, check out the best headphone deals.
Best fitness tracker deals
In our Amazfit Band 7 review, we said this is a straightforward wearable with all the basic fitness-tracking features you'd expect. Accuracy and battery life both impress, especially for this price. Weighing just one ounce, it also won't slow you down. We rank it as the best fitness tracker under $50.
We tested the Charge 6 and found that it was easily the best fitness tracker for most people. The on-device menus are easy to use, the screen is bright even in direct sunlight, and the tracker lasts six days between charges. It's an ideal option for keeping tabs on your daily activities and light exercise, with all the data accessible in the Fitbit app. Plus, the Charge 6 has Google Maps and Google Wallet (for contactless payments) and an ECG for keeping tabs on your heart health.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the best smartwatches and one of the best fitness trackers you can get, especially if you have a Samsung phone. From its Energy Score feature to its heart health tracking, we loved this watch in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review. It has a BioActive sensor on board that includes a PPG heart rate/ECG/blood oxygen reader and bioelectric impedance analysis sensor for a full picture of your body composition.
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. It's also packed with fitness tracking features, including step, heart rate, sleep, cycle, activity tracking and more.
The Forerunner 265 is the best Garmin watch for most people, especially runners and triathletes. Our Garmin Forerunner 265 review (4.5/5 stars) shows that it offers reliable and detailed sports tracking and training analysis, plus useful smarts like music storage and NFC payments — all in a lightweight and attractive watch with a bright AMOLED screen.
If you want fitness tracking without encumbering your wrist, the Oura Ring 4 is the device you want. It's the best fitness tracking ring we've tested and it earned a perfect 5-star rating in our Oura Ring 4 review. It's comfortable to wear, pretty and includes useful tracking metrics like sleep, stress, heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature and more.
Garmin
This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.
In our Garmin Venu 3 review, we said this is "one of the best smartwatches for fitness-tracking we’ve ever tested." Its intuitive lifestyle guidance and battery life that lasts over two weeks make it an excellent choice for anyone looking to buy a fitness watch.
Oura
The Oura Ring 3 has 5-7 days battery life, elite sleep and health tracking features and an intuitive app. It tracks everything from sleep and heart rate to blood oxygen and readiness. Oura also partners with Strava and FDA-approved Natural Cycles, which is a bonus for female members. Retail and discount pricing varies for models. This deal is on the Heritage style with an iconic flat-top design.
Apple Watch
The current-gen Apple Watch SE sports an S8 processor, Crash Detection capability and watchOS 11. In our Apple Watch SE review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. While it's not as fully featured with health tracking features as the Apple Watch 10, it can still count steps and monitor heart rate.
Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is the best smart ring for Android owners, particularly folks who own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Subscription-free and brimming with AI-backed health-tracking tools and wellness insights, it also boasts a week of battery life, a lightweight and comfortable design, and solid durability.
Amazfit
Our Amazfit Active 2 review said this is a sleek smartwatch boasting impressive fitness, health and sleep-tracking tools ordinarily found on far pricier models. The same goes for its design. An all-metal case, AMOLED touchscreen, pair of physical buttons and week+ of battery all suggest a starting price greater than $99. Fortunately, that's not the case.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
