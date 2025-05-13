Best fitness tracker deals in May 2025 — here are the top sales on Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung and more

Fitness tracker deals are a must if you want to keep an eye on your activity and your budget at the same time. Luckily for fitness fans everywhere, some of the best fitness trackers we’ve tested are seeing awesome discounts that you don’t want to miss.

You don’t need to spend a lot of money to get an awesome fitness tracker, and that’s proved by the Amazfit Band 7. We rank it as the best fitness tracker under $50 and right now, it’s on sale for an even better price. Make sure to get the Amazfit Band 7 on sale for $42 at Amazon while you can.

Or, if you’re a serious runner who wants a fitness tracker to match, you can get the Garmin Forerunner 265 on sale for $349 at Amazon. It comes with a ton of useful advanced training metrics, a bright AMOLED display and its battery life lasts up to 13 days with GPS mode off.

All my favorite fitness tracker deals are listed below. For more savings, check out the best headphone deals.

Best fitness tracker deals

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $119 at Amazon We tested the Charge 6 and found that it was easily the best fitness tracker for most people. The on-device menus are easy to use, the screen is bright even in direct sunlight, and the tracker lasts six days between charges. It's an ideal option for keeping tabs on your daily activities and light exercise, with all the data accessible in the Fitbit app. Plus, the Charge 6 has Google Maps and Google Wallet (for contactless payments) and an ECG for keeping tabs on your heart health.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (GPS/40mm): was $299 now $213 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is one of the best smartwatches and one of the best fitness trackers you can get, especially if you have a Samsung phone. From its Energy Score feature to its heart health tracking, we loved this watch in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review. It has a BioActive sensor on board that includes a PPG heart rate/ECG/blood oxygen reader and bioelectric impedance analysis sensor for a full picture of your body composition.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people. It's also packed with fitness tracking features, including step, heart rate, sleep, cycle, activity tracking and more.

Oura Ring 4: $349 at Amazon If you want fitness tracking without encumbering your wrist, the Oura Ring 4 is the device you want. It's the best fitness tracking ring we've tested and it earned a perfect 5-star rating in our Oura Ring 4 review. It's comfortable to wear, pretty and includes useful tracking metrics like sleep, stress, heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature and more.

Garmin

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $166 at Amazon This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.

Oura

Oura Ring 3 Heritage: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The Oura Ring 3 has 5-7 days battery life, elite sleep and health tracking features and an intuitive app. It tracks everything from sleep and heart rate to blood oxygen and readiness. Oura also partners with Strava and FDA-approved Natural Cycles, which is a bonus for female members. Retail and discount pricing varies for models. This deal is on the Heritage style with an iconic flat-top design.

Apple Watch

Samsung

Amazfit