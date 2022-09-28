Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals in September 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals are now live. Announced during the last Samsung Unpacked event, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the best foldable phone on the market. In our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, we called the phone a fine evolution of the best foldable phone.

Priced at $1,799, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't the most affordable Android phone we've seen. However, there are a handful of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals that can help you save on your purchase.

For instance, Samsung is taking $900 off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with trade-in (opens in new tab). Additionally, you'll get a Galaxy Z Fold4 Standing Cover with Pen for free. It's one of the best deals you'll find right now.

As for hardware, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz adaptive main screen, 6.2-inch (2316 x 904) AMOLED 120Hz adaptive cover screen, and a new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU. The phone has also been upgraded with a new 50MP wide lens. It's also the first phone to ship with Android 12L, which is Google's special version of Android for large-screen phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available in Graygreen, Phantom Black, and Beige. You can also get the phone in Burgundy via Samsung's website. It's rated IPX8 water resistant, which means it can withstand being in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. Here are the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals available now. (Also, make sure to read our guide to the best Samsung promo codes for more ways to save on Samsung gear).

Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Our top Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal comes courtesy of Samsung. The manufacturer is taking up to $900 off its Galaxy Z Fold 4 via trade-in. (You're guaranteed at least a $300 credit with trade-in). Don't have a phone to trade in? You'll get an automatic $200 off. Plus, all shoppers will get a Galaxy Z Fold4 Standing Cover with Pen for free ($89 value).

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

New and existing AT&T customers can get the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,000 off with trade-in of any Galaxy phone. The trade-in phone can be from any year and in any condition. You'll also need to be on an eligible AT&T data plan to get this deal.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Z Fold 4: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals have started at Verizon. The carrier is offering up to $1,000 off with trade-in of your old phone and with select 5G unlimited plans. Verizon is also offering up to $800 off a second Fold 4 when you buy one with select 5G unlimited plans.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is now offering unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals. You can get the 256GB model for $1,599. This phone is unlocked for all carriers. It's the cheapest price we've seen at Amazon.