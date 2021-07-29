Best AT&T phone deals in August 2021

AT&T phone deals can save you hundreds of dollars on your next phone purchase. Plus, with back to school season in full effect, now is the best time to shop around for cheap AT&T phone deals on your favorite mobiles.

After all, AT&T is one of the best phone carriers around offering a solid 5G network and wide variety of smartphones. So we're rounding up the best AT&T phone deals you can get today. Whether you're team Android or looking to save on the latest iPhone, here are the best cheap AT&T phone deals right now. Plus, make sure to check out our guide to the best AT&T plans.

Best AT&T phone deals today

iPhone AT&T phone deals

iPhone 12 mini: free w/ trade-in + new line @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get the iPhone 12 mini purple for free with trade-in of an old phone and the opening of a new Unlimited plan. That's the best offer we've seen for Apple's newest phone from AT&T.View Deal

iPhone 11: $10/month w/ Unlimited @ AT&T

Despite its age, the iPhone 11 is still a very capable phone. It's also a great choice for students or cash-strapped iOS fans. For a limited time, purchase an iPhone 11 on an installment plan with select unlimited plans and you'll pay just $10/month for your phone. It's one of the best AT&T phone deals we've seen. View Deal

iPhone SE: was $399 now $5/month @ AT&T

AT&T is offering a killer deal on the iPhone SE. Right now, you can buy the phone via monthly installments (30 months) for just $5/month. That's just $150 over the course of your agreement. Other AT&T phone deals slash the price of the 128GB and 256GB models to $10/month and $15/month, respectively. View Deal

iPhone XR: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

At AT&T, purchase an iPhone XR with AT&T's 30-month Next plan, trade-in an eligible phone, and you'll get the iPhone XR for free. That's one of the cheapest AT&T phone deals we've seen from the carrier. View Deal

Android AT&T phone deals

Samsung Galaxy A12: $1/month @ AT&T

AT&T cell phone deals rarely get cheaper than this. For a limited time, customers can get the Samsung Galaxy A12 for just $1/month at AT&T. This offer is valid for new and existing members. To get the promo price you'll need to open an installment plan and pick an unlimited plan. View Deal

Moto G Stylus: $5/month @ AT&T

The mid-range Moto G Stylus features a handy stylus for note-taking and lasts a long time (12 hours and 13 minutes in our tests) on a charge. Currently, you can get it for just $5/month at AT&T. This offer is valid for new and existing members. To get this AT&T phone deal — you'll need to open an installment plan and pick an unlimited plan.View Deal

Galaxy S21: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + Unlimited @ AT&T

As part of its latest sale, AT&T is taking up to $800 off all Galaxy S21 smartphones. These AT&T phone deals apply to both new and existing customers. With trade-in of an eligible phone and activation of an Unlimited plan, you can get up to $800 off any Galaxy S21 phone. View Deal

Unlimited and Prepaid AT&T phone deals

AT&T | Unlimited Starter plan | $35/month with four lines: AT&Ts budget unlimited plan

AT&T's Unlimited Starter is the cheapest of AT&T's unlimited plans and a great choice for those on a budget. If you get a four-line family plan, you'll only have to pay $35/month per line; a single line costs $65 a month. You get unlimited data, texts and calls and unlimited texting from the US to more than 120 countries. However, you won't get any hotspotting data, and if AT&T's network is busy, your speeds can be slowed. You'll also find your streaming limited to SD.View Deal