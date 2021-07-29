Best AT&T phone deals in August 2021

AT&T phone deals can save you hundreds of dollars on your next phone purchase. Plus, with back to school season in full effect, now is the best time to shop around for cheap AT&T phone deals on your favorite mobiles.
After all, AT&T is one of the best phone carriers around offering a solid 5G network and wide variety of smartphones. So we're rounding up the best AT&T phone deals you can get today. Whether you're team Android or looking to save on the latest iPhone, here are the best cheap AT&T phone deals right now. Plus, make sure to check out our guide to the best AT&T plans.
Best AT&T phone deals today
iPhone AT&T phone deals
iPhone 12 mini: free w/ trade-in + new line @ AT&T
New and existing customers can get the iPhone 12 mini purple for free with trade-in of an old phone and the opening of a new Unlimited plan. That's the best offer we've seen for Apple's newest phone from AT&T.View Deal
iPhone 11: $10/month w/ Unlimited @ AT&T
Despite its age, the iPhone 11 is still a very capable phone. It's also a great choice for students or cash-strapped iOS fans. For a limited time, purchase an iPhone 11 on an installment plan with select unlimited plans and you'll pay just $10/month for your phone. It's one of the best AT&T phone deals we've seen. View Deal
iPhone SE: was $399 now $5/month @ AT&T
AT&T is offering a killer deal on the iPhone SE. Right now, you can buy the phone via monthly installments (30 months) for just $5/month. That's just $150 over the course of your agreement. Other AT&T phone deals slash the price of the 128GB and 256GB models to $10/month and $15/month, respectively. View Deal
iPhone XR: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T
At AT&T, purchase an iPhone XR with AT&T's 30-month Next plan, trade-in an eligible phone, and you'll get the iPhone XR for free. That's one of the cheapest AT&T phone deals we've seen from the carrier. View Deal
Android AT&T phone deals
Samsung Galaxy A12: $1/month @ AT&T
AT&T cell phone deals rarely get cheaper than this. For a limited time, customers can get the Samsung Galaxy A12 for just $1/month at AT&T. This offer is valid for new and existing members. To get the promo price you'll need to open an installment plan and pick an unlimited plan. View Deal
Moto G Stylus: $5/month @ AT&T
The mid-range Moto G Stylus features a handy stylus for note-taking and lasts a long time (12 hours and 13 minutes in our tests) on a charge. Currently, you can get it for just $5/month at AT&T. This offer is valid for new and existing members. To get this AT&T phone deal — you'll need to open an installment plan and pick an unlimited plan.View Deal
Galaxy S21: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + Unlimited @ AT&T
As part of its latest sale, AT&T is taking up to $800 off all Galaxy S21 smartphones. These AT&T phone deals apply to both new and existing customers. With trade-in of an eligible phone and activation of an Unlimited plan, you can get up to $800 off any Galaxy S21 phone. View Deal
Unlimited and Prepaid AT&T phone deals
AT&T | Unlimited Starter plan | $35/month with four lines: AT&Ts budget unlimited plan
AT&T's Unlimited Starter is the cheapest of AT&T's unlimited plans and a great choice for those on a budget. If you get a four-line family plan, you'll only have to pay $35/month per line; a single line costs $65 a month. You get unlimited data, texts and calls and unlimited texting from the US to more than 120 countries. However, you won't get any hotspotting data, and if AT&T's network is busy, your speeds can be slowed. You'll also find your streaming limited to SD.View Deal
AT&T | 8GB 12-month prepaid | $25/month - Great value prepaid on AT&T...if you can prepay for the year
This is an excellent price from AT&T's prepaid selection. It only costs $25 a month for 8GB of data. However, the catch here is that you have to pay the full value upfront — $300 to be precise. If you can afford to pay that in one go, this is AT&T's best value prepaid plan. While the prepaid plan doesn't offer 5G, you do get rollover data, a mobile hotspot, HD video, and connectivity in Mexico and Canada.View Deal