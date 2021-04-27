Best Verizon phone deals for April 2021

Verizon phone deals stand out as some of the best options you can get when you're in the market for anew device. Whether you're after a flagship from Apple or a budget handset from Samsung, Verizon has great promotions, freebies and trade-in schemes to sink your teeth into.

That's not to say it's always the cheapest or most deal-friendly carrier. In fact, while it is a premium brand with a lot to offer, Verizon is often one of the pricier options around — that's why we're crawling the Internet in search of the best Verizon phone deals.

Verizon is rated as one of the best phone carriers in the US and for good reason. Not only is it a great option for the best cell phone plans, but it also has the best customer service rating and it's the fastest network in many speed tests.

The carrier offers plans on all of the key handsets you'd be after. That means the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Google Pixel 5, and plenty other popular devices.

There are plenty of solid discounts on the latest phones for new and current subscribers as well as anyone who wants to switch to a new network. From iPhone 12 deals to the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, here are the best Verizon phone deals you can get right now.

The best Verizon iPhone deals:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $700 off w/ trade-in

If you have a high value handset to trade in, you could get as much as $700 off your iPhone 12 Pro Max when you trade-in your device and sign up an unlimited data plan. That will be especially helpful here as the iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple's most expensive handset. But if you're after the best of the best, this is the iPhone to go for.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $700 w/ trade-in

Just like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro is a pretty expensive handset, approaching $1,000. Use Verizon's trade-in scheme and you can chop off up to $700 in price — you can even trade in a broken phone now. If you're switching over from another carrier, Verizon will also give you up to an additional $300 off. That means if you have a high value phone in great shape, you could get up to $1000 off when you sign up for an unlimited data plan.

Apple iPhone 12: Up to $700 w/ trade-in

The iPhone 12 follows a very similar format to the two above phones: up to $700 off depending on what phone you trade in plus a further $300 bonus if you switch. Those two promotions together completely wipe the price of the handset off the board, leaving you with just the cost of the unlimited data plan.

Apple iPhone 12 mini: Up to $700 w/ trade-in (free device)

For any Apple fans on a bit more of a tighter budget, the iPhone 12 mini will likely be the best choice. Due to its lower retail price, you can get this phone for free if you are able to get the maximum trade-in value of $700. But of course, the iPhone 12 mini is much smaller than the other options, so it won't be for everyone.

Apple iPhone SE: Get if free with an unlimited data plan

If you're after a budget Apple handset, the iPhone SE is going to be the clear choice. Right now, Verizon is offering the device completely free if you pick up an unlimited data plan. (You're paid back in the form of bill credits over 24 months.) That's a fantastic offer if you know you're not too worried about having the most up-to-date iPhone.

Apple iPhone 11: Save $440 when you upgrade

If you decide to go for the older iPhone 11, the trade-in value decreases drastically from where it was with newer iPhone 12 models. If you upgrade to an iPhone 11, you can save up to $440 when you trade in your old phone. Luckily, due to the now much lower price of the iPhone 11 now, sitting at $599.99, the $400 trade-in savings gets the overall cost pretty low.

The best Verizon Android phone deals:

Samsung Galaxy S21: Up to $800 off w/ trade-in

The Samsung Galaxy S21 trio makes up Samsung's newest flagships, with the S21 standing out as the cheapest. Verizon will offer up to $800 in trade discounts which, considering the $799 price tag of the S21, would completely remove any costs you have to pay for the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Up to $800 off w/ trade-in

Considering the massive $1,199 price tag of the S21 Ultra, in direct competition to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the $800 in potential trade-in value is an awesome offer. That can massively reduce the cost you're having to pay. Plus, Verizon is offering $300 for switching.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: $5 a month with new unlimited plan

This is Samsung's latest midrange handset, offering 5G connections and a collection of high-end specs for a low price. Consider this the iPhone SE of the Samsung world. Right now Verizon will offer you this handset on an unlimited data plan for just $5 a month. That's a fantastic price for a handset like this, which works with the carrier's high-speed Ultra Wideband 5G network.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Save up to $800 off w/ trade-in

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra benefits from the same trade-in value as the S21 family. You can get up to $800 off when you trade in your old phone. The Note 20 Ultra is a unique handset and one that is often ignored in favor for the 'S' or 'A' family from Samsung. The phone's size, power and use of the S pen makes it a fantastic choice.

Google Pixel 5: $29.16 a month

Where Samsung and Apple are offering big trade-in schemes, low monthly costs and more with Verizon right now, Google is keeping things simple. But if you're interested in an alternative to Samsung's flagships, the Google Pixel 5 is an excellent alternative, currently costing $29.16 a month over 24 months through Verizon.

Google Pixel 4a 5G UW: Up to $200 off w/ trade-in

Verizon has its own special version of this budget Google device known as the Google Pixel 4a 5G UW — the UW stands for 'Ultra Wideband' which is Verizon's fast 5G network. Verizon's take on Google's midrange 5G phone costs slightly more than the regular model but in theory gets you better speeds. Verizon is offering up to $200 off with trade-ins right now.

Is Verizon a good carrier for phone deals?

Yes — in fact, Verizon ranks as No. 2 right now in our best phone carriers guide. This position comes down to a couple of key factors but mostly, it's due to its speed and coverage.

When we've done tests on the LTE speeds, Verizon has been the highest performer. Its 5G reaches more than 70 cities and we've seen it easily offer 1Gbps download speeds.

Combine Verizon's expanding 5G service with its extensive LTE network, and that's pretty comprehensive coverage. Verizon's overall 5G speeds don't quite match those of its rivals — the carrier's nationwide network isn't nearly as fast as Ultra Wideband — but performance is strong on the carrier.

However, Verizon is by no means an affordable carrier and is frequently one of the most expensive options. You will likely find cheaper prices from T-Mobile or maybe even AT&T but its high performance makes up for this cost.

What kind of promotions does Verizon offer?

Trade-in scheme: Verizon has a number of great offers when it comes to phone deals but the main one is its trade-in scheme. Verizon can offer you up to $700 off when you trade in on a large number of its phones.

However, this is a maximum amount, reserved for high value (that is, newer and more expensive) devices. But even if you're trading in a budget handset, you should see a pretty significant reduction in price on your new device.

Verizon recently extended its trade-in scheme to also cover old or or damaged phones (as long as they are free of battery damage). This obviously won't get you as much but its nice to know if you have a damaged phone.



Upgrades: If you're an existing Verizon customer, you will have the option to upgrade. This is going to give you a number of pretty big discounts across a load of handsets when you log in. This is limited to unlimited plans and Verizon doesn't always offer this kind of discount so it is worth checking when you upgrade.

Free plans: On a number of cheaper devices like the iPhone SE or Moto G Stylus, you can often get the phone for free. You do have to take out an unlimited plan, and the "free" part of the deal comes in the form of monthly bill credits, but this is a great promotion for those who know they'll be investing in a budget handset.