Black Friday mattress deal: Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress gets $100 off in the Amazon sale

Amazon has slashed up to $100 off the popular Zinus Green Tea mattress as part of its holiday deals sale. There are currently a range of great discounts to choose between, depending on the size and depth of mattress you prefer. The biggest price cut right now is on the 8-inch queen size, but there a number of different options that are worth looking at.

These are excellent early Black Friday mattress deals - we think the Zinus Green Tea is one of the best mattresses you can buy on a budget (you'll find it in our best memory foam mattress guide for exactly this reason). It's made from layers of pressure-relieving foam that are infused with cooling gel and antioxidant-rich green tea to help regulate your temperature while you sleep. Certainly people love it: the Zinus Green Tea mattress has an average score of 4.5 out of 5 from almost 30,000 user reviews on Amazon.

However, this mattress is always popular in the run up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday and has sold out in the past. So while there's a chance the price could drop a little further again, stock is likely to become an issue as we get closer to Black Friday - which means if you're looking for a great Black Friday deal on an already great-value mattress, this offer is worth grabbing while you can.

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress (8 inch, queen): $350 $250.56 at Amazon

Save $99.44 - There’s an impressive 28% off the 8-inch, queen size Green Tea mattress from Zinus at Amazon right now. You could save almost $100 with this early Black Friday deal: this discount sees the price of this mattress drop from $350 to $250.66. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress (8 inch, king): $324.16 $287.10 at Amazon

Save $37.06 - This early Black Friday mattress deal is fit for a king, with 11% off the 8-inch king size Zinus mattress at Amazon. That means you can take nearly $40 off the full price of $324.16 - you’ll only need to pay $287.10. You need to order relatively quickly though, as this great deal is likely to sell out soon. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress (10 inch, full): $262.62 $223.10 at Amazon

Save $39.52 - Make the most of this 15% discount on the 10-inch, full size Zinus Green Tea memory foam mattress. That’s a saving of nearly $40, as this offer sees the price reduced from $263.05 down to $223.10. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress (10 inch, king): $437.67 $373.04 at Amazon

Save $64.63 - There’s a royally good early deal on Amazon right now on this 10-inch king size mattress from Zinus. For a limited time, the price of this quality mattress is reduced from $434.70 to $373.04, which is an 18% saving. Make sure you hurry though before this deal ends. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress (12 inch, queen): $399.03 $340 at Amazon

Save $59.03 - In this Amazon early Black Friday deal the price of Zinus’ 12 Inch Queen Size Green Tea Memory Foam mattress is reduced from $399.04 down to $340 – a 15% saving of nearly $60. These discounts are only available for a short time though, so head on over to Amazon to place your order. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Read more: