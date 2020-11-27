Black Friday mattress deal: Save $300 on this cool Beautyrest mattress

Stand by your beds: Black Friday mattress deals are here. As stores everywhere unveil their Black Friday deals , mattress deals are arriving thick and fast, including this one for the top rated Beautyrest Black mattress.

That means you can get the Beautyrest Black mattress for up to $300 off right now, leaving the cheapest mattress available in the line at just $1,549 for a twin XL.

Beautyrest: up to $300 off Black mattresses @ Beautyrest

Beautyrest is taking up to $300 off its popular Black mattress line for Black Friday. After discount, prices start at $1,549 for these top-end mattresses. All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial, so you can definitely rest easy. View Deal

The Beautyrest Black mattress line is at the very top of the mattresses that Beautyrest has to offer. It's been carefully designed to allow for a cooler sleep, and also includes Beautyrest’s latest pocketed coil spring technology to provide all the support that a sleeping body needs.

If you’re looking for even more from your mattress, a cooling upgrade is available that sees the addition of Beautyrest’s new RightTemp memory foam. Opt for the Comfort upgrade as well, and Beautyrest’s GelTouch Foam will offer the ultimate in pressure relief for a great night’s sleep.

The Beautyrest Black mattress line is available in sizes Twin XL through to Cal King, and includes a 100-night in-home trial.

