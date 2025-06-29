Forget crunches — this personal trainer’s 7-move dumbbell workout builds core strength and improves posture

You don’t need to crunch your way into oblivion to build a stronger core. There are plenty more effective ab and core exercises out there, and adding a dumbbell into the mix is a great way to level things up.

Thanks to one of my favorite trainers, Kirra Mitlo, I’ve got a seven-move dumbbell routine you’ll want to try.

This dynamic circuit takes you through a variety of positions, from lying down to standing, kneeling and holding a plank. You won’t be stuck doing the same old sit-ups and crunches with her challenging but fun mix of moves, you'll be firing up your core from all angles.

Kirra Mitlo Social Links Navigation Strength Coach With a B.S. in Exercise Science & Physiology, certifications in personal training (ISSA) and functional nutrition (FMNS), Mitlo blends science-backed training with a no-BS, sustainable approach to fitness and nutrition. You can find regular workout inspiration over on her YouTube channel @kirra_mitlo.

I gave coach Mitlo's workout a go and really liked its versatility. I'd just recommend rolling out one of the best yoga mats to increase your comfort and protect your back and joints from the floor as you progress through the routine.

When choosing what dumbbell weight to work with, aim for one that challenges you but still allows you to maintain good form throughout each exercise.

For core-focused movements, a lighter to moderate weight often works best. You want to feel your muscles engage without relying on momentum or straining your back.

If you're planning to do more strength training at home, it’s worth considering investing in a set of the best adjustable dumbbells. These let you easily change the weight depending on the exercise and your strength level, without needing to buy or store multiple pairs of dumbbells.

1. Single-Arm Front Rack Carry March

10 reps per side

(Image credit: Kirra Mitlo)

Mitlo tells us this exercise is a great standing exercise that will challenge your core stability. With the dumbbell held above your shoulder on one side and marching on the other side, you are forcing your core muscles to work hard and stabilize your body.

For a bonus trainer top tip, Mitlo says to make sure your marches are slow and exhale as you bring your knee up in the march. "This will help you engage your core!"

2. High Plank Dumbbell Pull Through

12 reps total

(Image credit: Kirra Mitlo)

When you come into the high plank position, Mitlo says it is helpful to have your feet spread further apart to make for a more stable base.

"From here you really want to focus on keeping your core and glutes tight (sometimes it even helps to think of squeezing your butt)," she adds, "As you are reaching to drag the dumbbell from under you."

3. Bird Dog Row

12 reps per side

(Image credit: Kiira Mitlo)

This move targets your core, glutes and upper back. As Mitlo explains: “By executing a row on all fours with your opposite leg extended, your core is going to be turned on to help provide balance during the rows.”

Her tip for better stability?

“Exhale as you row the dumbbell towards your body, and think of squeezing your glutes for extra stability.”

4. Bear Crawl Step Outs (on dumbbells)

10 reps total (stepping out and in is one rep)

(Image credit: Kirra Mitlo)

This is a deep core burner. “We’ll be doing this move with hands on a set of flat, stable dumbbells, which gives your wrists a more comfortable position,” says Mitlo

“The goal is to keep your knees hovering over the ground in the bear crawl position and your butt low as you step out.” That tension and control throughout the move, she explains, “will really strengthen your core and deep core muscles.”

5. Dumbbell Alternating Shoulder Tap

16 reps total

(Image credit: Kirra Mitlo)

“Start with a hand on each dumbbell and your feet spread apart for a stable base,” says Mitlo. “Lift one hand off the dumbbell to tap your opposite shoulder, then repeat on the other side.”

If you're feeling wobbly, she suggests, “try to spread your feet further apart and think of squeezing your butt cheeks — it really helps with stability.”

6. Weighted Dumbbell Windshield Wipers

16 reps total

(Image credit: Kirra Mitlo)

This twisting core move is all about control. “Holding the dumbbell above your chest helps remind you to keep your core tight and your arms locked,” says Mitlo. “Keep your lower back planted on the floor the entire time, only let your hips lift as you rotate side to side.”

The challenge comes from resisting momentum, known as anti-rotation, and staying slow and steady to work your obliques and deep core muscles.

7. Dumbbell Hold + Glute March (dumbbells pressed over chest)

20 reps total (20 marches)

(Image credit: Kirra Mitlo)

This move may look simple, but it’s a real test of core control. “The glute march with the dumbbell held over your chest is a great way to challenge your core and glutes,” says Mitlo.

“As you raise one leg off the floor, the key is keeping your hips as still as possible. This requires a ton of core stability.” Focus on moving slowly and with control to really feel the burn.