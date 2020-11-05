Best Cyber Monday deals 2020

Cyber Monday deals will begin on November 30. While that's still a few weeks out, it's never too early to prepare.

Previous years have shown that Cyber Monday deals tend to start on the weekend before Cyber Monday. Given all the changes we're seeing with Black Friday, we predict Cyber Monday deals may start even earlier this year. Likewise, we expect them to last well through the first week of December.

Nevertheless, the best Cyber Monday deals will occur on Monday, November 30. To help you prepare for the biggest shopping day of the year, we're offering our best tips and advice on how to score the best Cyber Monday deals. And while there are no official Cyber Monday deals available now, there are still plenty of savings to be had this week. So we're listing our favorite holiday sales of the moment below.

Best early Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who's a fan of Netflix, Amazon has the new Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $17. It's basically a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're tight on cash. View Deal

TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy

This TCL 4 Series packs all the right tech at the right price. You get a sharp 4K picture, solid audio, and access to all your favorite streaming apps. Plus a 50-inch screen for under $250? Don't sleep on this early Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

Amazon has the AirPods with standard charging case on sale for $99. That's $60 off and their lowest price ever. Could Cyber Monday deals drop this price further? If they do, we don't predict they'll be significantly cheaper, so get them now while they're in stock. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $259 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE just hit its lowest price ever. Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch features the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5, but packs a screen that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. View Deal

Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple

We expect big Cyber Monday deals from Purple. Currently, however, the popular mattress brand is taking up to $400 off mattress and sleep bundle purchases. It's the biggest dollar-off discount we've seen from Purple all year. Don't need a sleep bundle? All Purple mattresses are also up to $200 off with deals from $547. View Deal

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, 2020): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $29 off Apple's 2020 iPad. It features an A12 Bionic CPU, 10.2-inch (2160 x 1620) LCD, 8MP camera, 12MP front camera, and an epic 12:57 battery life. This is the best deal we've seen for Apple's new tablet.View Deal

Echo Dot: was $49 now $18 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot is one of our favorite smart speakers. The third-generation Alexa-powered device is now $21 off, delivering Alexa support and good audio quality in a compact design.View Deal

Nike sale: 40% off @ Nike

This is one of the most aggressive pre Cyber Monday deals we've seen from Nike. Currently, the retailer is taking up to 40% off select sneakers, tech fleece, apparel, and backpacks. After discount, prices start as low as $26. View Deal

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is a term created by the National Retail Federation to describe the first Monday after Thanksgiving. In 2005, the NRF — an organization that represents retailers, chain restaurants, and grocery stores — celebrated the first Cyber Monday in an effort to encourage people to shop online.

At the time, Black Friday was largely an in-store shopping holiday, so online retailers were left out of the picture. Cyber Monday was created to let online retailers play a bigger role in the holiday season.

So initially, the made-up holiday was intended for online stores only. (think Newegg instead of a big-box retailer like Walmart). As online shopping has grown in popularity, so has Cyber Monday. Today, Cyber Monday is essentially a free for all where both online and big-box retailers offer a second round of steep holiday discounts. The emphasis on online-only stores isn't as strong, since most big-box retailers now have a strong online presence.

How long do Cyber Monday deals last?

Historically, Cyber Monday deals were meant to last 24 hours. However, over the years retailers have extended their Cyber Monday deals into a week-long of sales called Cyber Week deals. Retailers have been especially generous this year spreading their holiday deals for weeks. So if Black Friday is any indication, Cyber Monday deals could easily last well into the second week of December.

Cyber Monday vs. Black Friday

Black Friday was initially started as a sale for brick-and-mortar stores. However, as the sales grew, e-tailers felt left out from the holiday. As a result, the National Retail Federation created Cyber Monday in an effort to encourage people to shop online.

These days, however, the lines are completely blurred. Most brick-and-mortar stores have a large online presence and participate in both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So in terms of retailers, there are no major differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

However, when it comes to deals — shoppers tend to favor Cyber Monday. Last year, shoppers spent a record-breaking $9.2 billion on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe data. That obliterated Black Friday ($7.4 billion) and Prime Day ($4.2 billion) sales for the same year. This year with the pandemic, online sales are expect to soar with sales that could top last year's numbers.

What are the best Cyber Monday deals to shop?

TVs, toys, and computer sales dominated Cyber Monday deals last year. According to Adobe data, HDTVs saw an average savings above 19% on Cyber Monday, whereas toys were up to 20% off. By comparison, Black Friday was the best day for appliance deals (9% off) and sporting goods (6% off). Keep in mind that 2020 will be completely different than last year. Already we've seeing deals that have beat or are close to beating yesterday's sales.