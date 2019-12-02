How cheap?! Score this ridiculous $55 smart lock deal right now

Smart locks offer secure, keyless entry for your smart home. But they're usually quite expensive—a good one will set you back at least $100, even with Cyber Monday deals.

That's why we're blown away right now by this ridiculous $55 August Smart Lock deal that takes 63% off the original $150 price.

A great Amazon Cyber Monday deal, this August Smart Lock deal is one the best we've seen yet today. And the cheapest the excellent smart home device has ever been.

August Smart Lock: was $149.99 now $55 @ Amazon

Right now Amazon is offering the August Smart Lock (3rd Gen) for 63% off the original price. It's already our pick for Best Budget Smart Lock, and today's Cyber Monday deal just emphasizes the stellar value. View Deal

The August Smart Lock is among the best smart locks you can buy, and it's our favorite budget pick. In fact, we gave it a near-perfect 4.5 rating in our August Smart Lock review. It's smartphone-size rectangular aluminum case fits easily onto the back of your door. Better yet, it's simple to install. A neat latching mechanism attaches the August Lock to a new backplate without needing any new screws or bolts.

This useful smart home device also includes support for Alexa and Google Home and Assistant. We found both of these to be easy to set up and use, and both offer an extra level of security by requiring a security code to remotely unlock the door.

You'll need the $61 August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge to access the August Smart Lock's full features, but today's massive price slash makes the bundle much more affordable than before.

