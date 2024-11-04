Sleep Number Black Friday mattress sale 2024: Save up to $600 on smart beds

Black Friday is undoubtedly the best time of year to buy a new mattress with prices falling across the board. Leading smart bed manufacturer Sleep Number has launched some early deals in their Fall sale, making it a great time to snap up a decent discount, with up to $600 off Sleep Number mattresses.

Sleep Number makes some of the best smart mattresses, using innovative technology to keep you cool, comfortable and supported through the night. Sleep Number is so well-renowned that they are the official partner of the NFL, ensuring your favourite football players get a sound night's sleep before their big games.

If you're shopping for the best mattress for your specific needs, one of these high-tech mattresses will be a great option. Each mattress comes with adjustable firmness as well as sleep tracking, so you can have your perfect sleep set up. Smart beds often come with a high price tag, making the sales a perfect time to invest, so we've featured some of the best deals below. For more mattresses deals, be sure to check out our Black Friday mattress deals 2024 page.

Sleep Number Black Friday mattress sale 2024: Top early deals

1. Sleep Number i8 smart bed: was from $3,399 now from $2,799 at Sleep Number

If you're looking for a premium cooling mattress, then the Sleep Number i8 mattress is a great option. The mattress is packed with features including ceramic gel for cooling and adjustable firmness on each side, making it perfect for partners. The 12" mattress comes with integrated sleep tracking so you can get more out of your night's rest, which you can monitor from your smart phone. You can currently get $600 off, bringing a queen size down from $3,999 to $3,399. Benefits: Free premium delivery and setup | 25-year warranty

2. Sleep Number c2 smart bed: was from $899 now from $699 at Sleep Number

The Sleep Number c2 is a fantastic entry-level smart mattress, packing in all the essential features like sleep tracking and adjustable firmness. It doesn't have as much ceramic gel as the i8, but its contouring top layer should still provide good comfort, and its support rating is also excellent. A queen size mattress is now $1,099 (was $1,299), saving you $200 on the MSRP. Benefits: Free premium delivery and setup | 25-year warranty

3. Sleep Number p5 smart bed: was from $2,149 now from $1,749 at Sleep Number

A step up from the c2 but still at a relatively affordable price point, the Sleep Number p5 is a solid choice for those looking to get more out of their next mattress purchase. This mattress adds plush layers for enhanced comfort, and more ceramic gel to keep you cool and comfortable at night. The mattress also responds to your movements throughout the night, adjusting to meet your needs. A queen is now $2,299 (was $2,699), offering a hefty saving of $400. Benefits: Free premium delivery and setup | 25-year warranty

When does the 2024 Sleep Number Black Friday sale start?

We can't say for sure when the Sleep Number Black Friday sales will start, but last year we saw a 30% saving go live in late November - around a week before Black Friday, which this year falls on November 29. We're hoping we could see an earlier launch this year.

These deals aren't likely to go anywhere before then, but we're confident that we'll see further reductions closer to that all-important Cyber Week. Last year, the i8 smart bed dropped to just $2,799.30, which is a saving of around £1,200, compared to the current offer of $600 off.

We reckon these deals will fly off the shelves when they go live, so be sure to check back frequently, as we'll be updating this page as soon as the prices change.

(Image credit: Sleep Number)

Does Sleep Number have a Black Friday mattress sale?

Historically, Sleep Number has offered some incredible savings on and around Black Friday, reducing top products by up to 30%. If we see a similar saving return, this will be the cheapest we've seen Sleep Number mattresses available for all year.

Given the high price point of Sleep Number's products, the brand will likely use Black Friday as a way to put itself on customer's radars with some deep discounts. We've seen Sleep Number offer big discounts each year we've been following them, so we don't expect 2024 to be the exception, especially given how many sales we've seen them run throughout the year.

Where to find the best Sleep Number mattress deals

Sleep Number's mattresses are only available through Sleep Number themselves, however they do have over 670 stores across the United States, so you can try before you buy for peace of mind. Unlike some other brands, Sleep Number doesn't offer a trial period, so you'll have to be sure it's the right mattress for you before you take the plunge.

Buying a mattress online without trying it in person is always a risk, but this is somewhat mitigated by the customizable nature of Sleep Number's mattresses. With adjustable firmness, you should be able to find a setting that works for you. If you want to be 100% sure though, we recommend using the store locator on the Sleep Number website and trying one in person.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a Sleep Number mattress?

Smart beds and mattresses inevitably cost a lot, due to their advanced technology and features. This means any major sales period is a great time to invest in a Sleep Number mattress.

Black Friday is traditionally the best time of year to find a mattress deal, and this holds true for Sleep Number. The brand has been known to hold sales over the Black Friday sales period offering up to 30% off their premium products, and if recent sales are anything to go by, we expect their to be some great savings offered this year.

If you can wait a little longer to get a Sleep Number mattress, you could save an extra chunk of cash by holding out for Black Friday. If you want to buy now, though, the brand's current sales do offer some decent savings, which we consider to be good value for money.

How to choose a Sleep Number mattress

Which Sleep Number mattress you go for largely depends on your budget. The higher-end models allow for greater control over your comfort and add extra materials, such as twice the amount of ceramic gel for superior cooling and soft feel.

If you look beyond the current sale range, you'll find plenty of options that tailor to specific needs. Like the best memory foam mattresses, the memory foam range offers superior softness — great for side sleepers who like to sink in to their mattress. Then there's the ClimateCool mattress which offers active cooling — great for those who wake up in sweat. The Climate360 adds warming tech, perfect for those chilly winter nights.

We don't yet know if any of these models will see reductions in Black Friday, but we certainly hope to see some new items added to the sale. If new items are added, we'll update this article so you'll be the first to know about new savings.