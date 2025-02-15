Presidents’ Day mattress sales LIVE 2025 — I’m a sleep coach tracking all of today's best deals on mattresses, sleep tech, bedding and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) Wow! Our favorite queen mattress under $400 I was blown away by the Siena when I had a chance to test it for our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review. With a queen size mattress only $359 at Siena, I was expecting the quicksand feeling that characterizes many cheap beds. Instead, the simple build and dense foams combine to provide exceptional support with the light contouring feel you'll find in all the best mattresses for stomach sleepers and back sleepers. It helps that the Siena is from Resident Home, the brand behind the Nectar Classic and the DreamCloud mattress (you'll find them both near the top of our guide to the best mattresses of 2025.) While it might not have the durability and special features of more expensive beds, the Siena Memory Foam a fantastic mattress for a guest room or short-term use. And it comes with a 180-night trial, which gives you half a year to check it out.

(Image credit: Saatva) The Saatva deal I’d avoid this Presidents’ Day With $400 off all mattresses over $1,000 at Saatva right now, there’s a long list of mattresses I recommend investing in (Classic, Latex Hybrid, Contour5…) But there’s one bed I’m avoiding this sale: the Saatva RX Mattress. Don’t get me wrong, our Saatva RX mattress review team described this bed as “a gorgeous, hotel-quality mattress” and we rate it as the best mattress for back pain. But with a queen $3,399 MSRP, waiting for the next 15% off sale will net you a bigger discount. These deals are semi-regular but short-lived, however, if you can time your shop, you get an impressive saving (and our Saatva mattress sales hub will keep you up-to-date.) Besides, if you want a mattress for back pain asap, there’s another Saatva bed right there — the Classic. The Saatva Classic is packed full of lumbar support, approved by chiropractors, and $400 off matches the best saving we’ve seen on this bed (a queen is now $1,699.)

(Image credit: Future) Frances Daniels, Senior Staff Writer One of the best Nectar mattress deals we’ve seen in a long time has dropped for Presidents’ Day, and the mattress I have my eye on is the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress. Right now, the Classic Memory Foam mattress comes with up to $899 in free bedding at Nectar, and a queen will only cost you $649 (worth $1,664). There’s also some very generous benefits: free shipping and returns, a one-year sleep trial, and lifetime warranty. These benefits and free bedding deal are included with all Nectar mattresses, so why am I singling out the Classic Memory Foam in particular? One, it’s Nectar’s most affordable mattress; and two, I’ve read our positive Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review. Our reviewers loved how it’s great for all sleep positions thanks to being both cushioning and supportive — which fits the bill for side-and-back sleepers like me. While testers did wish a removable and washable cover was part of the design, this shouldn’t be a deal breaker if you use a good waterproof mattress protector.

(Image credit: Future) Should you buy a mattress in the Presidents’ Day sales? Presidents' Day is the first major retail holiday of the year and your first chance to save after Black Friday. If you're in the market for a new mattress, sheets, or bedding, Presidents Day mattress sales are where you'll find the deals. Traditionally, Black Friday was the best time of year to buy a mattress. However, I've been tracking mattress sales for a long time now and trends are changing. Many brands — including favorites Saatva, Helix and DreamCloud — are now matching the deals we saw during Black Friday during other sales events, including Presidents' Day. The current Nectar deal even beats the discount we spotted in November. If you aren't in a rush to buy, Memorial Day has typically been the next big sales event after Black Friday... but that's all the way at the end of May. And to be honest, we predict the deals won't be much different to the ones we're seeing now.

(Image credit: Helix) It's estimated that more than half of Americans sleep on their side, which is good news: side sleeping is seen as one of the healthiest sleep positions. If you're one of the many that prefer to lie on their side at night, then you want the best mattress for side sleepers. And in my opinion, that mattress is the Helix Midnight Luxe. Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review team found this bed almost perfect for side sleepers. The plush pillow-top creates cushioning at the hips and shoulders for soothing pressure relief while the spring base keeps the spine supported. And our lead tester could share the bed with her partner, kids and even cats and didn't wake up if they moved around during the night. There's currently 27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress with code TOMS27 at Helix, reducing a queen to $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33). And you get a massive free bedding bundle with your purchase. Looking for something cheaper? Our deals writer recommends the Helix Midnight mattress.

(Image credit: Future) 5 top tips to buying a mattress in the Presidents’ Day sales Shopping for a bed for the first time? Our in-depth guide to choosing a mattress can help you find the perfect one. Here are my top tips to buying a mattress in the Presidents' Day sales: 1. Get familiar with your sleep position and needs

The number one rule to buying a new mattress, whether that’s during the Presidents’ Day mattress sales or not, is to get clear on what your sleep needs are beforehand. Do you like to sleep on your side, front, or back — or perhaps a combination of all three? Different mattresses have different firmness levels which cater to different sleep positions, so it pays to do a bit of homework first. 2. Only buy a new mattress if it has a long trial period

A mattress with a short trial period is not worth your investment. You need to be able to make your purchase safe in the knowledge that you can return it if it doesn’t suit your sleep needs. Some of our favorite mattress brands — including Saatva, Emma, Nectar and DreamCloud — allow a trial period of up to 365 nights, so you can really be sure if it’s a mattress that supports your sleep. 3. Check the returns period and warranty

It’s important to get knowledgeable about your consumer rights before you buy your mattress, that way you’ll know if you’re protected against any damages or defects. Most brands offer a warranty of at least 10 years, but some of the more trusted ones (again, such as Saatva, DreamCloud, Nectar) offer lifetime warranties. 4. Don’t be swayed by the discount alone

It can be hard to resist a brilliant bargain, but don’t be swayed by big discounts alone. A mattress is only worth your hard-earned cash if it is the right mattress for you. Even the most expensive, high-end, mattress that has been heavily reduced will be worthless to you if it doesn’t support your sleep needs. 5. Make sure the firmness suits both of you

If you share your bed, you’ll have to take both of your sleep needs into consideration before buying a new bed. If you prefer a firm mattress but your partner prefers something a little more plush, a split king could be a good compromise.