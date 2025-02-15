Presidents’ Day mattress sales LIVE 2025 — I’m a sleep coach tracking all of today's best deals on mattresses, sleep tech, bedding and more
Your LIVE guide to this year's best Presidents' Day mattress sales and bedding deals, as chosen by our team of sleep experts
This year's Presidents’ Day mattress sales are underway and I'm tracking the latest deals as they drop right here in this live blog. In addition to hunting down the biggest mattress deals my team and I will also be sharing the best sales we've found on bedding, sleep tech, mattress toppers and more.
Many of the top recommendations in our best mattress of the year guide are on sale today with up to 60% off. In this live blog we'll be sharing all of those deals with you and why they're worth buying today.
So whether you’re shopping for your first smart mattress, pillows, bed frames, weighted blankets or the latest sleep tech — we’ll be covering everything you need for a better night’s sleep right here.
Claire is a Certified Sleep Science Coach with over 15 years’ product review experience. Claire is responsible for all mattress and sleep content published on Tom’s Guide, including our Best Mattress of 2025 buying guide.
This morning's top sales at a glance
- Amazon: budget mattresses from $40
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: air mattresses from $23
- Best Buy: Sealy mattresses from $323 + more affordable brands
- Target: mattress + mattress toppers from $33
- Walmart: mattresses starting at $65
- Wayfair: up to 70% off Sealy, Casper, Purple + more
Presidents' Day mattress sales 2025: Editor's choice
In this guide we're rounding up all the best and latest mattress deals as they come in, plus providing our top tips on how to choose a mattress and bedding in the Presidents' Day sales. If you're short on time, here are our expert-chosen mattress sales picks, including a bed for every sleep style and budget.
The Saatva Classic is comfortable from the get-go mattress that we deem to be the best hybrid mattress in the world. During our Saatva Classic mattress review, our lead tester scored it highly across all key areas of performance, including edge support, pressure relief and temperature regulation. A choice of three firmness options — Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm — means the Classic is suitable for all sleep positions Right now, a queen is $1,699 (was $2,099.) We track the Saatva mattress sales throughout the year, and can say with confidence that you won't ever get a better deal. Comes with 365 night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free White Glove delivery.
Our review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★ (3,600+ reviews)
The Helix Midnight Luxe is our best mattress for seide sleepers, thanks to its outstanding pressure relief. A plus pillow top cradles your shoulders, hips and knees when lying on your side. Temperature control is reliable (it has a cooling Tencel cover), but very hot sleepers might like to upgrade to the cooling GlacioTex cover. In our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review we praised its lumbar support, excellent pressure relief and suitability for side sleepers. With 27% off, you can get this mattress at the cheapest price - $1,732.54 for a queen (was $2,373.33). You'll get a 100-night sleep trial, limited lifetime warranty, and free shipping.
The Nectar Classic is our top-rated memory foam mattress, with a body contouring feel that relieves pressure at aching joints. For Presidents' Day, Nectar has introduced its best deal in years, combining an up to 50% off sale with a free sleep bundle worth $599. A queen is only $649 — the evergreen Nectar mattress sale price — and you get pillows, sheets and a mattress protector with purchase. Our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review team praised the dense cushioned feel, which offers support and relief to side and back sleepers (for a slightly firmer feel, consider the Bear Original Mattress.) The Nectar doesn't trap heat, but if your painful joints prefer a cooler sleep surface, consider the Purple Original mattress.
If you're looking for a reliable bed that won't break the bank, the Siena is our best cheap mattress pick. A queen is now only $359 (was $769) in one of the best sales we've seen from Siena, and it comes with a 180-night trial and 10-year warranty. Unusually for a budget-friendly all-foam mattress, the Siena has a firmer feel that appealed to the stomach and back sleepers in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team. For a softer side sleeper alternative, consider the DreamFoam Mattress, currently 30% off in the Brooklyn Bedding Sale, or the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress.
Our sleep experts rate the DreamCloud as the best mattress in a box we've tested. This affordable hybrid offers full-body support with a touch of luxury. And at just $665 for a queen, it's exceptional value for money. This is a standard DreamCloud mattress sale, but the price is so good we still rate it among our favorite deals. Our DreamCloud Mattress review team recommend it as an alternative to the Saatva Classic, and while it can't compare to the overall luxury quality of the Saatva, it's a great value pick for back sleepers on a tighter budget. The medium-firm feel has an all-round appeal, but lighter side sleepers might prefer the body contouring of an all-foam mattress like the Nectar Classic.
Wow! Our favorite queen mattress under $400
I was blown away by the Siena when I had a chance to test it for our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review. With a queen size mattress only $359 at Siena, I was expecting the quicksand feeling that characterizes many cheap beds. Instead, the simple build and dense foams combine to provide exceptional support with the light contouring feel you'll find in all the best mattresses for stomach sleepers and back sleepers.
It helps that the Siena is from Resident Home, the brand behind the Nectar Classic and the DreamCloud mattress (you'll find them both near the top of our guide to the best mattresses of 2025.) While it might not have the durability and special features of more expensive beds, the Siena Memory Foam a fantastic mattress for a guest room or short-term use. And it comes with a 180-night trial, which gives you half a year to check it out.
The Saatva deal I’d avoid this Presidents’ Day
With $400 off all mattresses over $1,000 at Saatva right now, there’s a long list of mattresses I recommend investing in (Classic, Latex Hybrid, Contour5…) But there’s one bed I’m avoiding this sale: the Saatva RX Mattress.
Don’t get me wrong, our Saatva RX mattress review team described this bed as “a gorgeous, hotel-quality mattress” and we rate it as the best mattress for back pain. But with a queen $3,399 MSRP, waiting for the next 15% off sale will net you a bigger discount. These deals are semi-regular but short-lived, however, if you can time your shop, you get an impressive saving (and our Saatva mattress sales hub will keep you up-to-date.)
Besides, if you want a mattress for back pain asap, there’s another Saatva bed right there — the Classic. The Saatva Classic is packed full of lumbar support, approved by chiropractors, and $400 off matches the best saving we’ve seen on this bed (a queen is now $1,699.)
Frances Daniels, Senior Staff Writer
One of the best Nectar mattress deals we’ve seen in a long time has dropped for Presidents’ Day, and the mattress I have my eye on is the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress. Right now, the Classic Memory Foam mattress comes with up to $899 in free bedding at Nectar, and a queen will only cost you $649 (worth $1,664). There’s also some very generous benefits: free shipping and returns, a one-year sleep trial, and lifetime warranty.
These benefits and free bedding deal are included with all Nectar mattresses, so why am I singling out the Classic Memory Foam in particular? One, it’s Nectar’s most affordable mattress; and two, I’ve read our positive Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review. Our reviewers loved how it’s great for all sleep positions thanks to being both cushioning and supportive — which fits the bill for side-and-back sleepers like me. While testers did wish a removable and washable cover was part of the design, this shouldn’t be a deal breaker if you use a good waterproof mattress protector.
Should you buy a mattress in the Presidents’ Day sales?
Presidents' Day is the first major retail holiday of the year and your first chance to save after Black Friday. If you're in the market for a new mattress, sheets, or bedding, Presidents Day mattress sales are where you'll find the deals.
Traditionally, Black Friday was the best time of year to buy a mattress. However, I've been tracking mattress sales for a long time now and trends are changing. Many brands — including favorites Saatva, Helix and DreamCloud — are now matching the deals we saw during Black Friday during other sales events, including Presidents' Day. The current Nectar deal even beats the discount we spotted in November.
If you aren't in a rush to buy, Memorial Day has typically been the next big sales event after Black Friday... but that's all the way at the end of May. And to be honest, we predict the deals won't be much different to the ones we're seeing now.
It's estimated that more than half of Americans sleep on their side, which is good news: side sleeping is seen as one of the healthiest sleep positions. If you're one of the many that prefer to lie on their side at night, then you want the best mattress for side sleepers. And in my opinion, that mattress is the Helix Midnight Luxe.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review team found this bed almost perfect for side sleepers. The plush pillow-top creates cushioning at the hips and shoulders for soothing pressure relief while the spring base keeps the spine supported. And our lead tester could share the bed with her partner, kids and even cats and didn't wake up if they moved around during the night.
There's currently 27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress with code TOMS27 at Helix, reducing a queen to $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33). And you get a massive free bedding bundle with your purchase. Looking for something cheaper? Our deals writer recommends the Helix Midnight mattress.
5 top tips to buying a mattress in the Presidents’ Day sales
Shopping for a bed for the first time? Our in-depth guide to choosing a mattress can help you find the perfect one. Here are my top tips to buying a mattress in the Presidents' Day sales:
1. Get familiar with your sleep position and needs
The number one rule to buying a new mattress, whether that’s during the Presidents’ Day mattress sales or not, is to get clear on what your sleep needs are beforehand.
Do you like to sleep on your side, front, or back — or perhaps a combination of all three? Different mattresses have different firmness levels which cater to different sleep positions, so it pays to do a bit of homework first.
2. Only buy a new mattress if it has a long trial period
A mattress with a short trial period is not worth your investment. You need to be able to make your purchase safe in the knowledge that you can return it if it doesn’t suit your sleep needs.
Some of our favorite mattress brands — including Saatva, Emma, Nectar and DreamCloud — allow a trial period of up to 365 nights, so you can really be sure if it’s a mattress that supports your sleep.
3. Check the returns period and warranty
It’s important to get knowledgeable about your consumer rights before you buy your mattress, that way you’ll know if you’re protected against any damages or defects.
Most brands offer a warranty of at least 10 years, but some of the more trusted ones (again, such as Saatva, DreamCloud, Nectar) offer lifetime warranties.
4. Don’t be swayed by the discount alone
It can be hard to resist a brilliant bargain, but don’t be swayed by big discounts alone. A mattress is only worth your hard-earned cash if it is the right mattress for you. Even the most expensive, high-end, mattress that has been heavily reduced will be worthless to you if it doesn’t support your sleep needs.
5. Make sure the firmness suits both of you
If you share your bed, you’ll have to take both of your sleep needs into consideration before buying a new bed. If you prefer a firm mattress but your partner prefers something a little more plush, a split king could be a good compromise.
We're kicking off with my favorite deal and the “mattress that solved all my sleep problems" — the Saatva Classic. It eliminated my hip pain and restlessness while preventing overheating, for an exceptional all-round performance we awarded five stars in our Saatva Classic Mattress review.
We think this is the best mattress for all sleep styles, and thanks to Saatva’s customization options, this really is a mattress for everyone (the Classic is available in three firmness levels and two heights.) There’s $400 off all sizes of the Classic in the Presidents’ Day sale at Saatva, and we don’t predict it will go any cheaper this year.
If you have the money for the Saatva Classic, this is the mattress to invest in. In the Saatva Presidents’ Day sale a queen is now only $1,699 (was $2,099.) And you’ll get free white glove delivery, a 365-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.
Good morning deal hunters! I’m Claire, I’m the Senior Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide. Welcome to our Presidents’ Day mattress sales live blog. My team and I will be on hand all weekend, dropping by to share the best Presidents’ Day mattress deals as they happen. Stay tuned!
I don’t usually recommend memory foam for stomach sleepers — but the Plank Mattress changed my mind
This smart mattress helped me stick to a sleep schedule and improve my sleep quality — save $100 now