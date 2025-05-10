Save $400 on the Saatva Classic, the mattress we think '99% of you will sleep comfortably on'

The Saatva Classic is one of our all-time favorite hotel-style luxury mattresses and if you've been waiting for Memorial Day to buy it, you don't have to wait until late May as we've teamed up with Saatva to get you the biggest discount now. With our deal you can save $400 on the Classic at Saatva compared to the $200-$300 saving you'd get in the brand's general public sale.

This is the saving we see secure from Saatva for every major holiday sale, making it a great time to buy one of these handcrafted toxin-free mattresses. $400 off reduces a queen size Saatva Classic to $1,699, matching Black Friday prices. It dropped slightly lower ($1,695 for a queen) during Presidents' Day but it's unlikely to fall any lower in this year's Saatva Memorial Day sale so there's no reason to wait.

The Saatva is the best hybrid mattress we've tested for 2025 and suits nearly all sleepers because it comes in three firmness levels (Plush, Luxury Firm, Firm) and two heights (11.5" and 13.5"). That makes it one of the most customisable options you can get.

Our Senior Seep Staff Writer Ruth Jones tried a Luxury Firm Saatva Classic and said: "Although it's softer than I usually choose, I found the support so impressive that it didn't matter. I never worried my hips would start sinking – something that's caused back ache on softer beds.'

While Ruth mainly sleeps on her stomach she occasionally switches to side sleeping. 'This can result in a numb arm, but it isn't a problem on the Classic,' she says, 'as it cushions the body where you press against the mattress. And even though the Classic doesn't have a sink in feel, the quilted surface still offers exceptional pressure relief.'

