Save $400 on the Saatva Classic, the mattress we think '99% of you will sleep comfortably on'
This deal marks a return to biggest saving you'll get on the Saatva Classic this year
The Saatva Classic is one of our all-time favorite hotel-style luxury mattresses and if you've been waiting for Memorial Day to buy it, you don't have to wait until late May as we've teamed up with Saatva to get you the biggest discount now. With our deal you can save $400 on the Classic at Saatva compared to the $200-$300 saving you'd get in the brand's general public sale.
This is the saving we see secure from Saatva for every major holiday sale, making it a great time to buy one of these handcrafted toxin-free mattresses. $400 off reduces a queen size Saatva Classic to $1,699, matching Black Friday prices. It dropped slightly lower ($1,695 for a queen) during Presidents' Day but it's unlikely to fall any lower in this year's Saatva Memorial Day sale so there's no reason to wait.
Looking for something different or have a smaller budget? Take a look at our round-up of this year's best Memorial Day mattress sales and deals.
Saatva Classic: twin was $1,399 now $999 at Saatva
According to Tom's Guide's Senior Sleep Editor Claire Davies, '99% of you will sleep comfortably on the Saatva Classic'. She was the lead tester for our Saatva Classic mattress review and along with our testing panel awarded it a full score of 5 out of 5 stars. Claire often experiences hip and lower back pain but the Classic's blend of support and cushioning helped her sleep far more comfortably. The Saatva mattress sale we see most months normally offer up to $300 off the Classic, reducing a queen to $1,799, so you're saving an extra $100 here and getting a price that matches the cheapest of Black Friday. Every Saatva comes with a year's sleep trial, lifetime mattress warranty, and white glove delivery with free mattress installation and old bed removal. Returns and exchanges cost $99.
The Saatva is the best hybrid mattress we've tested for 2025 and suits nearly all sleepers because it comes in three firmness levels (Plush, Luxury Firm, Firm) and two heights (11.5" and 13.5"). That makes it one of the most customisable options you can get.
Our Senior Seep Staff Writer Ruth Jones tried a Luxury Firm Saatva Classic and said: "Although it's softer than I usually choose, I found the support so impressive that it didn't matter. I never worried my hips would start sinking – something that's caused back ache on softer beds.'
While Ruth mainly sleeps on her stomach she occasionally switches to side sleeping. 'This can result in a numb arm, but it isn't a problem on the Classic,' she says, 'as it cushions the body where you press against the mattress. And even though the Classic doesn't have a sink in feel, the quilted surface still offers exceptional pressure relief.'
Smaller budget? Try these...
DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid: twin $399 at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud is not a straight swap for the Saatva Classic by any stretch – it's not as instantly comfortable, the edge support is weaker, and the overall build quality and durability does not match up to the Saatva – but considering it's over $1,000 cheaper for a queen it is very good value. Right now a queen size Luxury Hybrid costs $699 in the DreamCloud mattress sale but it did drop down to $649 recently. We might see that lower price again closer to Memorial Day itself, but otherwise $699 is a fantastic price for the best mattress in a box you can buy online this year.
Helix Midnight Mattress (queen): twin was $988.60 now $729.03 at Helix
The Helix Midnight is one of our favorite side sleeper mattresses and our Helix Midnight Mattress review team found that it eliminated the numb shoulders and dead hips that can accompany sleeping in this position. Want something firmer? Try the Helix Dawn. As we reported in our Helix Dawn mattress review this hybrid has a similar build but uses firmer foams to enhance support. They're both part of the Helix Core mattress range, now 27% off in the sale with code TOMS27. A queen costs $972.36 (was $1,332) and comes with a 100-night trial and limited lifetime warranty.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Ruth is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things mattress and sleep. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. At Tom’s Guide she writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of specialists who share her passion. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.