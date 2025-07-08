I'll be buying this Sonos Beam Gen 2 Prime Day 2 deal for my Dad — save $130 for a new lowest-price

My Dad needs a new soundbar. The one that he uses to listen to music and watch movies is on the way out, crackling whenever he plays Dune Part II. So — I set out on a mission over Prime Day. Find him a new one.

It was a mission that lasted all of about half an hour. I jumped onto Amazon to check out the Prime Day sale and found him this — the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for $369 at Amazon. That's the lowest price ever, thanks to a $130 discount. Now, to persuade him to get a subwoofer...

Sonos Beam Gen 2: was $499 now $369 at Amazon The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is the perfect way to get some Dolby Atmos in your living room without spending loads of money. We gave it 4 stars in our review thanks to its excellent, rich sound quality and outstanding spatial audio support. It's particularly good for smaller rooms, easily filling a bedroom with sound. This deal brings it down to its lowest price ever.

So why did I choose the Beam Gen 2 for my Dad? It's quite simple really — he likes the sound of the Sonos Arc Ultra that lives in the lounge, but he doesn't need anything close to something that big in his little watching room.

So, instead, we go for the next best thing. The Beam Gen 2 sounds like a mini version of the Arc Ultra, with some excellent spatial audio for small spaces and lovely, rich sound for your movies and TV.

It leaves plenty of space to upgrade as well, should he decide he wants that subwoofer in the future (I suspect he will), or even some extra surround speakers in the form of a pair of Era 100s.

It fits perfectly beneath the 50-inch TV that he watches his movies on, and it'll make watching his favorite movies even more engaging. Even more importantly, it's not going to crackle when he watches Paul Atriedes ride a sandworm.

