This audio device is my favourite way to listen to music - and it's dropped to its lowest ever price for Prime Day

Over Prime Day I like to keep watch to see which of my favorite devices gets reduced during the sale. And, this year, we're in for a treat — my most adored device of the last year or so, the Wiim Ultra streamer, just reached a brand new lowest price in the sale.

The Wiim Ultra is now just $263 at Amazon, thanks to a massive $70 discount. That's the lowest I've ever seen the device — now let me tell you why I love it so much, and why you need to add one to your whole home streaming environment.

Wiim Ultra: was $329 now $263 at Amazon The Wiim Ultra is a relatively inexpensive way of getting music streamed over some powered speakers or an older stereo system. I loved testing the Wiim Ultra, and this new lowest price makes it a whole lot easier to slip one into your listening center. I know I'll be buying another. Or maybe another two... or three...

Wiim has long made some of my favorite devices. The first devices that let me stream music to my then aging HiFi system were Wiim units, connecting up to the WiFi and then playing my streams directly to my speakers. The Wiim Ultra does all this and more.

There's a very powerful DAC inside for one, so those digital tracks from the best music streaming services like Tidal and Qobuz sound extra good when I play them. Then there's the extra features on top.

There's a subwoofer out if your amp doesn't have one for some extra low-end, a mode which lets you tune the sound of your HiFi system to your room, and even a phono pre-amp in case neither your turntable or your speakers have one. You can even plug your TV into it, so that you can play your movies over an older pair of speakers that lack eARC compatibility.

It's my absolute favorite device of the year — and it looks like only the upcoming Wiim Amp Ultra is going to dethrone it from the top spot. This deal makes it a whole lot more tempting as well — if you want to add streaming to an older audio device that has an RCA connector or even a 3.5 input, this is the device to pick up.

