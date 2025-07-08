The headphones I use daily are nearly half price for Prime Day — and they're not from Beats, Bose, or Apple

If you’re after premium headphones that actually live up to the hype, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is worth a serious look this Prime Day.

They’re currently $279 at Amazon, saving you $170 compared to full price — an impressive deal for the best headphones I use every day. Whether I’m working, travelling, or unwinding with music, these have outperformed every other pair I’ve owned.

To see more deals worth grabbing, head over to our Prime Day deals live blog, where we’re tracking all the biggest discounts as they drop.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones : was $449 now $279 at Amazon These Sennheiser wireless headphones are down to $279 for Prime Day — a solid $170 off. With huge battery life, great sound, and reliable noise cancellation, they’ve become my daily go-to. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop, this is a deal worth jumping on.

The sound quality of the Sennheiser Momentum 4's is what really hooked me. Music just feels richer on these. There’s real depth and clarity whether I’m listening to a playlist, a podcast, or a movie. I’ve found myself noticing details I’d never picked up before, even in songs I’ve heard plenty of times.

They’re also ridiculously comfortable. The padded ear cups and lightweight design make a big difference — I can wear them for hours without needing a break. Whether I’m working, commuting, or travelling, I barely notice I’ve got them on.

The noise cancelling is great too. It blocks out background noise without that weird pressure some ANC headphones can give you. And when I need to stay aware of what’s going on around me, a quick tap switches to transparency mode so I can hear without taking them off.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The battery life is kind of wild — up to 60 hours on a full charge. I charge mine maybe once a week, even with daily use. They’re also really reliable for calls. Whether I’m in a noisy café or out walking, the mic setup keeps my voice clear and blocks out a lot of the chaos around me.

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that just deliver, no fuss, no fiddling, these are it. I didn’t expect to get this attached to a pair of headphones, but I genuinely can’t imagine swapping them for anything else.

At $279 for Prime Day, the Momentum 4s are still a splurge, but they’re a steal for what you’re getting. These headphones don’t get the same buzz as Beats or Apple, but they absolutely should.

If you’re ready to upgrade your audio, now’s the time.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.