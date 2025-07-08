Amazon, take my money — I'm putting one of these Vitamix blender Prime Day deals in my basket right now

Loved by celebrities, professional chefs, and yours truly, Vitamix blenders really are the best in the game. That's why I took our best blender buying guide and turned it into one long rant about my love for the Ascent Series X2.

To add to my excitement, Vitamix blenders just got a lot more affordable thanks to some serious Prime Day deals.

Now 40% off, the Vitamix Propel Series 510 is down to $299 at Amazon. And if your budget can stretch a little further, the newly redesigned Ascent Series X3 is down by 31% to $449 in the Prime Day sales.

The best Vitamix blender Prime Day deals

Vitamix Propel Series 510: was $499 now $299 at Amazon The Vitamix Propel Series 510 is a massive 40% off this Prime Day. Down to just $299, this professional-grade blender features 3 pre-set modes as well as 10 variable speeds which can be used to make everything from smoothies and purées to the soups and chunky salsas.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender: was $379 now $329 at Amazon The Explorian comes with 10 variable speeds and a pulse feature for those hearty meals such as chunky, vegetable soups or salsa. The 48-ounce container is sufficient for blending medium-sized batches for the family. What’s more, it’s self-cleaning and just needs a drop of dish soap and warm water for it to clean itself in 60 seconds.

Vitamix 5200 Professional Grade Blender: was $499 now $349 at Amazon With 10 speeds to choose from, as well as the option to use high or variable power, the Vitamix 5200 blender gives brilliant control. While it has a slender appearance, don't underestimate this blender; with a 64 oz container and 120 volts of power, the blades can generate enough friction to heat soup.

Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender: was $629 now $379 at Amazon Designed to combine professional-level performance with convenience for home cooks, the Propel series features a range of preset blending programs such as Smoothie, Hot Soup, Frozen Dessert, and Dip & Spread. So you can simply switch on your chosen setting and walk away, leaving your Propel blender to do the hard work. This 40% saving is a huge win for such a capable and smart blender.

Vitamix Ascent X3: was $649 now $449 at Amazon This is probably the best blender deal I've seen while trawling the internet for all the top discounts ahead of Prime Day. While $449 is still a hefty price, it's the only blender you'll ever need to buy.

