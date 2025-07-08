LIVE: Amazon Prime Day TV deals — today's best QLED, OLED and Mini-LED TV sales

Amazon Prime Day is officially here and so are the best TV deals. Everything from this year's top-end OLED TVs to last year's hit QLED Mini-LED TVs are on sale, many of which can be found for 40% off or more.

Among some of the best TV deals you can find today are the brand-new 65" LG C5 OLED that's $1,696 (regularly $2,696) and new 75" TCL QM6K that's already $799 (regularly $999). If you don't mind something from 2024, the 48" LG B4 OLED is $599 today (regualrly $699). It's a fantastic TV and one I still recommend picking up in 2025.

For the next four days, we'll be combing through the deals as they go live and will be posting our favorite deals on the hour, every hour. Pull up a seat and let's get you one of the best TV deals of the year.

Amazon TV deals from $69

Not to be outdone by Amazon, retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have competing deal days with exceptional offers of their own. Best Buy in particular has a great selection of TV deals, so don't be afraid to head over to its site for a peek.

To that end, while I recommend comparing deals from the various retailers before you buy, you can also just keep scrolling to see the top deals I've found at each shop. I've been covering TVs for the better part of the last decade and I like to think that I know how to spot a great deal on an OLED TV when I see one.

Best Prime Day TV Deals

OLED Prime Day Deals

New price low! Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,699 now $999 at Amazon You couldn't ask for a better discount on an OLED TV. For $900, you're getting an OLED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS that's also home to a slew of game streaming apps. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 at Amazon If you need a 65-inch OLED, check out this model from Panasonic. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options, but the $800 of savings on the 65-inch model are too good to pass up.

Panasonic 65" Z95A 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $1,997 at Amazon The Z95A is Panasonic's premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.

60-85 inch TV deals

Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $899 at Amazon Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

50-59 inch TV deals

Pioneer 55" 4K TV: was $299 now $219 at Best Buy Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.

Sony 55" Bravia 3 4K TV: was $699 now $598 at Best Buy The Bravia 3 sits at the tail end of Sony's 2024 TV lineup, sporting a much more budget price point. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, but gamers will enjoy the ALLM support and several PS5-specific features, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Game Picture Mode. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and Google TV.

Limited time deal! Hisense 55" U7QG Mini-LED TV: was $899 now $679 at Amazon This Mini-LED TV launched this year, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.

Hisense 55" U8 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $897 at Amazon It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.

32-49 inch TV deals

Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: was $249 now $169 at Amazon If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.