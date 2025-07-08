LIVE: Amazon Prime Day TV deals — today's best QLED, OLED and Mini-LED TV sales

Live
Amazon Prime Day is officially here and so are the best TV deals. Everything from this year's top-end OLED TVs to last year's hit QLED Mini-LED TVs are on sale, many of which can be found for 40% off or more.
Among some of the best TV deals you can find today are the brand-new 65" LG C5 OLED that's $1,696 (regularly $2,696) and new 75" TCL QM6K that's already $799 (regularly $999). If you don't mind something from 2024, the 48" LG B4 OLED is $599 today (regualrly $699). It's a fantastic TV and one I still recommend picking up in 2025.
For the next four days, we'll be combing through the deals as they go live and will be posting our favorite deals on the hour, every hour. Pull up a seat and let's get you one of the best TV deals of the year.
Not to be outdone by Amazon, retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have competing deal days with exceptional offers of their own. Best Buy in particular has a great selection of TV deals, so don't be afraid to head over to its site for a peek.
To that end, while I recommend comparing deals from the various retailers before you buy, you can also just keep scrolling to see the top deals I've found at each shop. I've been covering TVs for the better part of the last decade and I like to think that I know how to spot a great deal on an OLED TV when I see one.
Best Prime Day TV Deals
- Roku 65" Select 4K TV: was $449 now $348 @ Amazon
- LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy
- Samsung 4K TVs: from $549 @ Amazon
- Hisense 75" U7N 4K Mini-LED TV: was $898 now $749 @ Amazon
- TCL 75" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon
- Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $1,197 @ Amazon
- LG 55" C5 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,596 @ Amazon
- Sony 55" Bravia 8 II 4K OLED TV: was $2,999 now $2,498 @ Amazon
OLED Prime Day Deals
The LG C5 OLED is the TV I'd buy this week. It's the 2025 model, so it's brand-new, and delivers an incredible performance for the price. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV from 2024 and the 48-inch version is a Best Buy-exclusive model. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV for the value OLED TV of the year.
You couldn't ask for a better discount on an OLED TV. For $900, you're getting an OLED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS that's also home to a slew of game streaming apps. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy
If you need a 65-inch OLED, check out this model from Panasonic. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options, but the $800 of savings on the 65-inch model are too good to pass up.
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy
The LG G4 is a stunning TV. In our LG G4 OLED review, we said it delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with a handy four HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode.
Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy
The Samsung S90F OLED TV is an enticing new entry, offering 144Hz refresh rate on one of Samsung's best upscaling processers. It also has Tizen OS, which is built with tons of free channels not to mention several cloud gaming services, and a full Gaming Hub for all your settings in one place. The S90F also has tons of AI baked into it, like an AI Sound Pro that boosts audio dramatically.
42" for $1,199
48" for $1,497
77" for $3,199
The Z95A is Panasonic's premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.
60-85 inch TV deals
The QM6K is a quantum dot-enhanced Mini-LED TV that has a lot going for it. Its picture quality is impressive and it gets even better when you turn on picture settings like Filmmaker mode or Dolby Vision IQ HDR. In our TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV review we said its feature set, picture quality, and price point are the perfect combination for anyone looking for an affordable TV.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $699 @ Amazon
Sporting Mini-LED with full array local dimming, the Hisense U7 promises incredible picture quality and brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, HDR10 Plus, and HLG support are included. For gamers, this TV also has 144Hz Game Mode Pro and HDMI 2.1 support.
Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.
50-59 inch TV deals
This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.
The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
The Bravia 3 sits at the tail end of Sony's 2024 TV lineup, sporting a much more budget price point. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, but gamers will enjoy the ALLM support and several PS5-specific features, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Game Picture Mode. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and Google TV.
This Mini-LED TV launched this year, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.
It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.
32-49 inch TV deals
If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.
The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
