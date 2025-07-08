Live

LIVE: Amazon Prime Day TV deals — today's best QLED, OLED and Mini-LED TV sales

Don't wait, the best Prime Day TV deals are available right now

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day is officially here and so are the best TV deals. Everything from this year's top-end OLED TVs to last year's hit QLED Mini-LED TVs are on sale, many of which can be found for 40% off or more.

Among some of the best TV deals you can find today are the brand-new 65" LG C5 OLED that's $1,696 (regularly $2,696) and new 75" TCL QM6K that's already $799 (regularly $999). If you don't mind something from 2024, the 48" LG B4 OLED is $599 today (regualrly $699). It's a fantastic TV and one I still recommend picking up in 2025.

For the next four days, we'll be combing through the deals as they go live and will be posting our favorite deals on the hour, every hour. Pull up a seat and let's get you one of the best TV deals of the year.

Amazon TV deals from $69

Not to be outdone by Amazon, retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have competing deal days with exceptional offers of their own. Best Buy in particular has a great selection of TV deals, so don't be afraid to head over to its site for a peek.

To that end, while I recommend comparing deals from the various retailers before you buy, you can also just keep scrolling to see the top deals I've found at each shop. I've been covering TVs for the better part of the last decade and I like to think that I know how to spot a great deal on an OLED TV when I see one.

Best Prime Day TV Deals

OLED Prime Day Deals

LG 65" C5 4K OLED TV
LG 65" C5 4K OLED TV: was $2,696 now $1,696 at Amazon

The LG C5 OLED is the TV I'd buy this week. It's the 2025 model, so it's brand-new, and delivers an incredible performance for the price. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.

View Deal
LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV
LG 48" B4 4K OLED TV: was $699 now $599 at Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV from 2024 and the 48-inch version is a Best Buy-exclusive model. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV for the value OLED TV of the year.

View Deal
Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV
New price low!
Samsung 55" S85D 4K OLED TV: was $1,699 now $999 at Amazon

You couldn't ask for a better discount on an OLED TV. For $900, you're getting an OLED TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, an ATSC 3.0 tuner for NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS that's also home to a slew of game streaming apps. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

View Deal
Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV
Panasonic 65" Z85A OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 at Amazon

If you need a 65-inch OLED, check out this model from Panasonic. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options, but the $800 of savings on the 65-inch model are too good to pass up.

View Deal
Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV
Samsung 55" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,099 at Amazon

The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy

View Deal
LG 55" G4 4K OLED TV
LG 55" G4 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,696 at Amazon

The LG G4 is a stunning TV. In our LG G4 OLED review, we said it delivers a superb picture and smart interface along with a handy four HDMI 2.1 ports. Gamers will enjoy class-leading gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz, VRR, FreeSync, G-Sync compatibility, and LG's Game Optimizer mode.
Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy

View Deal
Samsung 55-inch S90F OLED TV
Only 13 left!
Samsung 55-inch S90F OLED TV: was $1,997 now $1,797 at Amazon

The Samsung S90F OLED TV is an enticing new entry, offering 144Hz refresh rate on one of Samsung's best upscaling processers. It also has Tizen OS, which is built with tons of free channels not to mention several cloud gaming services, and a full Gaming Hub for all your settings in one place. The S90F also has tons of AI baked into it, like an AI Sound Pro that boosts audio dramatically.
42" for $1,199
48" for $1,497
77" for $3,199

View Deal
Panasonic 65" Z95A 4K OLED TV
Panasonic 65" Z95A 4K OLED TV: was $3,199 now $1,997 at Amazon

The Z95A is Panasonic's premium OLED TV. In our Panasonic Z95 OLED TV review, we called the Editor's Choice TV an utter beast with some of the most advanced features of any TV available right now. It's built on LG Display's second-gen MLA panel, which ensures it vast and vibrant brightness potential. It also comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and a slew of gaming features such as HDMI 2.1, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It also supports all HDR formats and comes with hands-free Alexa compatibility.

View Deal

60-85 inch TV deals

TCL 65" QM6K QD-Mini LED 4K TV
TCL 65" QM6K QD-Mini LED 4K TV: was $999 now $649 at Amazon

The QM6K is a quantum dot-enhanced Mini-LED TV that has a lot going for it. Its picture quality is impressive and it gets even better when you turn on picture settings like Filmmaker mode or Dolby Vision IQ HDR. In our TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV review we said its feature set, picture quality, and price point are the perfect combination for anyone looking for an affordable TV.

View Deal
Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV
Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $699 @ Amazon

View Deal
Hisense 75" U7 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV
Hisense 75" U7 Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $998 now $798 at Amazon

Sporting Mini-LED with full array local dimming, the Hisense U7 promises incredible picture quality and brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, HDR10 Plus, and HLG support are included. For gamers, this TV also has 144Hz Game Mode Pro and HDMI 2.1 support.

View Deal
Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV
Amazon 65" Omni Mini-LED 4K QLED Fire TV: was $1,089 now $899 at Amazon

Announced in November 2024, this is Amazon's first Mini-LED TV. It features a 144Hz refresh rate in tandem with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support to give gamers ample juice for fast-paced games. The TV also has an Ambient Experience feature, so when it's powered off it displays dynamic artwork. This is also the first Amazon Fire TV to support Dolby Atmos audio.

View Deal

50-59 inch TV deals

Insignia 55" F50 4K Fire TV
Insignia 55" F50 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $189 at Best Buy

This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.

View Deal
Pioneer 55" 4K TV
Pioneer 55" 4K TV: was $299 now $219 at Best Buy

Pioneer's budget TV offers a stunning picture for an amazing price. It comes with Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate, three HDMI inputs, and Xumo TV OS. The 55-inch 4K display offers superior brightness and high color contrast that make this a perfect living room TV.

View Deal
Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV
Editor's Choice!
Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy

The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon

View Deal
Sony 55" Bravia 3 4K TV
Sony 55" Bravia 3 4K TV: was $699 now $598 at Best Buy

The Bravia 3 sits at the tail end of Sony's 2024 TV lineup, sporting a much more budget price point. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate on Sony's 4K HDR X1 processor, but gamers will enjoy the ALLM support and several PS5-specific features, like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Game Picture Mode. You also get HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support and Google TV.

View Deal
Hisense 55" U7QG Mini-LED TV
Limited time deal!
Hisense 55" U7QG Mini-LED TV: was $899 now $679 at Amazon

This Mini-LED TV launched this year, bringing with it several enticing upgrades for gamers. Built on a 165Hz refresh rate with a Game Mode Ultra mode, the Hisense U7QG is designed to be the best seat in the house for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and even your PC. Add to that one serious sound system in its 2.1.2-channel speaker and you've got a powerhouse of a TV with tons of flare.

View Deal
Hisense 55" U8 4K Mini-LED TV
Hisense 55" U8 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $897 at Amazon

It's not everyday you see a brand new 2025 model getting a major discount on the heels of its release, but the U8QG is an icon in this regard (and many more). It's bound to be among our favorite gaming TVs this year thanks to its slew of gaming features built on a 165Hz refresh rate. It's also got the best brightness in the TV game, owing to its Hisense lineage.

View Deal

32-49 inch TV deals

Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV
Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: was $249 now $169 at Amazon

If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice.

View Deal
Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV (2024)
Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV (2024): was $329 now $219 at Amazon

The popular Amazon Fire TV 4-Series just got even better. A new ultra-slim bezel puts your entertainment front and center, while support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus bring scenes to life. Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.

View Deal

LIVE: Latest Updates

Refresh

LG C5 OLED deal

(Image credit: LG)

Welcome to Amazon Prime Day 2025! Well, technically, it's Prime Day Eve, but it's still close enough.

The top deal you can buy ahead of Prime Day's official start time is the LG C5 OLED. It's currently Tom's Guide's TV of the Year 2025, and is unlikely to be dethroned.

What I like most about it is that it has the best upscaling of any LG OLED we've seen so far, which means older movies and shows look just as good as newer ones shot in 4K HDR. Of course, if you plan on watching 4K shows and movies (or even playing 4K games), you can expect the C5 to deliver world-class picture performance.

For $1,000 off its launch price, this is the deal of the day in my books.