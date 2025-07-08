Prime Day laptop deals LIVE — I’m tracking the best MacBook, gaming laptop and Chromebook discounts now

Refresh

One of our favorite Copilot+ PCs is cheaper than ever! (Image credit: Future) If you're looking for a Windows ultraportable that's (dare I say) swift, then Acer's Snapdragon-armed machine is a great way to go. In fact, it's one of my favorite Microsoft laptops for its Snapdragon X Plus chip, that gorgeous 14.5-inch touchscreen, and a massive 17-hour battery life. Plus the trackpad feels good and that keyboard is impressively tactile! Right now, it's $250 off for Prime Day! Acer Swift 14 AI (Snapdragon X Plus): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon If you're after swift performance in a sleek, lightweight laptop boasting a gorgeous display, then it's hard to go wrong here. Our Acer Swift 14 AI review says it all, with its 14.5 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz touchscreen, Snapdragon X Plus processor, 17-hour battery life, 16GB of DDR5X RAM and 1TB for storage. Not a big discount, but one still worth checking out.

Steep discounts on M4 MacBook Pro (Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide) The MacBook Air M4s are currently on sale, but if you're a power user that requires, well, more power, then you'll be happy to know the MacBook Air M4 models are also seeing major price cuts! Whether it's an M4 chip, M4 Pro or powerful M4 Max, the entire MacBook Pro lineup are now at least $150 off. These are for photo and video editing, along with programming and heavy-duty tasks that require the might of Apple's fast silicon. These can even manage some high-end gaming. If you're in need of a PC upgrade, it's worth checking out these discounts. Apple MacBook Pro (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,429 at Amazon If you're a power user, you'll want the might of the MacBook Pro M4 on your side. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and very impressive battery life at over 18 hours. As we noted in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, it's the best laptop for photo and video editing, and much more. This model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 at Amazon Not enough power? No problem, as the M4 Pro MacBook Pro also has a steep price cut, and you can save $200! If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop gets a price drop (Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide) The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 made waves with its Snapdragon X Plus processor offering better performance and battery efficiency, and it's now down by nearly $200 for Prime Day. It's a true MacBook Air rival, as you'll find in our Surface Laptop 7 review, thanks to its sleek and light design, speedy Snapdragon X performance and over 15-hour battery life. A great pick for students, workers and travellers alike. Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024): was $999 now $819 at Amazon This 13.8-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop packs a Snapdragon X Plus CPU, which is ideal for school, work and everything in between. Along with its drastic performance boost and longer battery life thanks to the chip, it comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD — all to power its Copilot+ features. The $180 discount makes it all the sweeter.

This new Dell 14 Plus is now $179 off! Dell makes some of the best Windows laptops around, especially for work and easy browsing. So, it's nice to see this latest Dell 14 Plus is now under $1,000! It's part of Dell's rebrand of its laptop lineup, so you'll be getting the latest with an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, a mighty 32GB of DDR5X RAM and a helpful 1TB SSD. Not bad for a strong laptop such as this, especially if you're a student or need a reliable laptop while on the move. Dell 14 Plus : was $1,128 now $949 at Amazon The latest Dell 14 Plus is now below $1,000! At $949, this fantastic work laptop offers an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, along with Intel Arc graphics. Its 14-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display is sure to impress in the visual department, too.

Find a Chromebook for under $200 right now (Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide) Leave it to Prime Day to offer a Chromebook for under well under $200! The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is now down to $182, meaning you can get to save over $100 on this very affordable laptop that's fantastic for web browsing and getting work done online. With its 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, it also makes for a fantastic laptop to watch all your shows on, whether its for students or yourself, no less. Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $289 now $182 at Amazon This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a cheap, durable Chromebook that's good enough for browsing the web or doing light schoolwork. The 15.6-inch 1080p screen gives you plenty of room to stream videos, and the 8GB of RAM and Intel Celeron CPU are good enough for basic work. The only big limitation is the 64GB of storage space, but Chromebooks rely on Internet access and cloud apps for most things anyway.

Samsung's mighty Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is $300 off (Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide) We called the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro the MacBook Pro alternative with a bigger OLED display and a lighter design, so if you're a fan of Windows, this model should be on your radar, as it's $300 off. You're getting an Intel Core 7 Ultra CPU, a 3K (2,880 x 1,800) OLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and even an S Pen thrown in for good measure. For workers on the go and even students, this Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 is a worthy companion. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Amazon Grab the Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 with a $300 discount right now! It boasts an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V CPU, Intel Arc 140V GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Most impressively, it holds a 3K (2,880 x 1,800) AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate, so the included S Pen will come in handy. It can even last over 12 hours!