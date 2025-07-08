Sleep cool for less with these 5 Amazon deals on bedding, pillows and more — now up to 38% off for Prime Day

While I'm sure you're enjoying beach days and picnics, summer also brings hot humid nights which can be a nightmare for your sleep. The good news is that with a few simple additions to your sleep set up, you can keep enjoying quality sleep. And, with the Prime Day sales in full swing, our top sleep products are at their lowest prices, like the Bedsure Cooling Bamboo Sheets now up to 38% off at Amazon. That's a change that'll only cost you $57.59 for a queen set (was $69.99).

If you’re a very hot sleeper who struggles with overheating throughout the year, we would recommend swapping your current bed for one of the this year's best cooling mattresses that we've tried. These incorporate advanced tech and specialist materials designed to keep you fresh, cool and comfortable during sleep.

But if you're not in the market for a new bed, don't panic. With the products below, small changes can make a big difference this summer. To check out more options, head to our Amazon Prime Day sleep deals where we track the latest discounts on mattresses, bedding and tech as they drop. But first, take a look at my favorite finds so far.

1. Utopia Bedding Bamboo Mattress Protector: twin from $14.99 now from $12.99 at Amazon

Popping on a cooling waterproof mattress protector will not only safeguard your bed from stains and spills but also keep you cool and comfortable during summer nights. In our Utopia Bedding Bamboo Mattress Protector review, we found it to be moisture-wicking and heat-dissipating earning 4 out of 5 for temperature regulation. Plus it's also our budget pick in our best mattress protector guide, starting at just $14.99 for a twin. You can now however, grab these up to 13% off which drops the MSRP of a queen from $19.99 to $17.99.

2. Bedsure Bamboo-derived Rayon Sheets: twin from $59.99 now from $47.99 at Amazon

Switch your heavy thick winter bedsheets for those made from breathable lightweight fabric like organic cotton, bamboo or hemp. While these are usually on the pricier side, you can now find a set of Bedsure bamboo-derived rayon cooling bedsheet up to 25% off on Amazon. These are designed to fit mattresses up to 16" deep and are available in over 10 different colors and 8 sizes to suit your bedroom aesthetics. A queen bedsheet will now cost you $66.23 (was $69.99).

3. Nestl Cooling Pillow: queen was $34.99 now $29.49 at Amazon

Can't sleep without turning the pillow over to the cool side? The Nestl Cooling Pillow incorporates cooling gel-infused memory foam fill to recreate the 'fresh side of the pillow' feel. The fully adjustable fill also gives you a choice to customize it to suit your preferences (simply add or remove). While cooling pillows are usually on the expensive side, this is one of the top affordable ones we've spotted on Amazon, with a queen down to $29.49 (was $34.99).

4. Joydeco Blackout curtains: from $29.99 now from $23.99 at Amazon

Blocking out ambient light is one of the sleep hygiene golden rules for an uninterrupted night's rest. However, keeping your blinds shut on a warm day can also cool your bedroom down. You can now find the Joydeco Blackout Linen curtains up to 20% off. These offer 100% total blackout and UV protection so it checks all the boxes now at a reduced price at $23.99 (was $29.99).