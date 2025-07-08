My job is literally listening to music — here are the 5 best lowest-ever Prime Day earbud deals from Apple, Bose, and Sony

We're tracking the best Prime Day deals live to make your life easier. We've got deals on everything from TVs to air fryers to laptops. However, I only really care about a few products, and that includes earbuds.

As a professional earbud reviewer (yes, it's a real job), I sometimes end up listening to music for upwards of 12 hours a day. I listen to everything from metal to ambient electronic to acoustic to test the best earbuds.

So what is the best earbuds deal right now? Well, I can't lie to you — there are loads. In fact, every single earbud on this list is at its lowest ever price. But personally? I think it's the Apple AirPods Pro 2, $149 on Amazon. $149 is the AirPods Pro 2's best price ever. These are my personal earbuds that I always end up crawling back to — for better or for worse.

If you want a rundown of the best Prime Day earbuds deals, keep scrolling!

Best earbuds deals

Lowest ever price Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon I could spend the rest of my life waxing lyrical about the AirPods Pro 2. I'm wearing mine as I type this. Honestly, I wear these for at least 6 hours a day — every day — and sometimes up to 14. I've had these earbuds in since 7.30 this morning (it's 6pm as I'm typing this), and they have never once ached. Besides being super comfortable, the AirPods Pro 2 sound utterly fantastic. Bass is loud and infectious, but not at the expense of detailed treble. Everything from heavy Nirvana tracks to bouncy house music sounds awesome through these earbuds. Nothing can pry my cold, dead hands from my AirPods.

Lowest ever price Skullcandy x Bose Method 360 ANC: was $129 now $75 at Amazon Now, I tested these earbuds last month and I can't stop thinking about them. I didn't have high hopes, I'm not going to lie. Skullcandy isn't exactly renowned for its audio prowess in the sound world. However, the noughties emo brand collaborated with Bose for the new Method 360 ANC earbuds. I awarded them an impressive 4 stars in my review, and they only missed out on the top score due to the bulky charging case and the occasional connection lag. If you want to reminisce about the simpler times of the mid-noughties in style, then the Method 360 ANC earbuds are for you.

Lowest ever price Bose QuietComfort: was $179 now $129 at Amazon My colleague Nikita reviewed these earbuds. She sits next to me in the office, so I tried them out too — and I was so impressed. In her 4-star review of the Bose QuietComfort earbuds, Nikita praised the premium design, incredible sound quality, and unmatched ANC. Bose is known for fantastic ANC, and the QuietComforts are no different. Why do you think they're named "QuietComfort"? Nikita said the ANC was so good that she felt lonely, which is exactly what you want if you're looking for uber-powerful ANC. If you regularly take public transport or live in a noisy city, these are the earbuds for you.

Shop more Prime Day sales

Don't forget to check out our Prime Day live blog for the best deals, and all the stuff you can get for free on Amazon this Prime Day.