Too hot to sleep? A cooling bed topper can help – 5 Prime Day-beating deals we’d buy from $45

If your bed is prone to trapping heat during summer heatwaves, then you may want to invest in a cooling mattress topper. Luckily, right now you can buy a Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper from $44.99 with code SAVEDCART10 at Lucid Mattress— and a queen is just $62.99.

And there's more deals where that came from, as many of the best mattress toppers are equipped with temperature-regulating features designed to refresh any hot and stuffy beds. Some even feature the specialist cooling tech found in this year's best mattresses.

Ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, many brands are putting out mattress topper discounts that rival the retail giant's. So, I've rounded up 5 of the best cooling mattress toper deals from around the web that beat the heat and Amazon's current prices.

1. Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin was $49.99 now $44.99 with code SAVEDCART10 at Lucid

Let's start with our top budget pick, the Lucid Gel Mattress Topper. Testers for our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review were pleasantly surprised with how good the temperature regulation was for the low price, and found it great for softening hard beds. This memory foam bed topper is ultra-cheap even without the discount, so this 10% off discount is a great bonus. With this deal, a queen goes from 69.99 to 62.99, and you'll also get free shipping, a 30-night sleep trial, and a 3-year warranty. Our review: ★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (based on 50 reviews)