Too hot to sleep? A cooling bed topper can help – 5 Prime Day-beating deals we’d buy from $45

Keep comfy this summer for 30% less with these cooling mattress topper deals
If your bed is prone to trapping heat during summer heatwaves, then you may want to invest in a cooling mattress topper. Luckily, right now you can buy a Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper from $44.99 with code SAVEDCART10 at Lucid Mattress— and a queen is just $62.99.
And there's more deals where that came from, as many of the best mattress toppers are equipped with temperature-regulating features designed to refresh any hot and stuffy beds. Some even feature the specialist cooling tech found in this year's best mattresses.
Ahead of this year's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, many brands are putting out mattress topper discounts that rival the retail giant's. So, I've rounded up 5 of the best cooling mattress toper deals from around the web that beat the heat and Amazon's current prices.
1. Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin was $49.99 now $44.99 with code SAVEDCART10 at Lucid
Let's start with our top budget pick, the Lucid Gel Mattress Topper. Testers for our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review were pleasantly surprised with how good the temperature regulation was for the low price, and found it great for softening hard beds. This memory foam bed topper is ultra-cheap even without the discount, so this 10% off discount is a great bonus. With this deal, a queen goes from 69.99 to 62.99, and you'll also get free shipping, a 30-night sleep trial, and a 3-year warranty.
2. Helix Premium Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: twin was $373.33 now $272.54 with code TOMS27 at Helix
The Helix Premium Mattress Topper uses heat-dissiapating GlacioTex (found in some of the best cooling mattresses) and airflow-boosting microcoils for cooling comfort and support. Our Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review praised the cooling capabilities of the cover and the comfort boost it gives to even the most worn-out beds. While the none-exclusive discount right now is 25% off, you can get 27% off with our exclusive sale code TOMS27. With this discount applied, a queen goes from $498.66 to $364.03.
Our review: ★★★★
3. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch Mattress Topper: twin was $329 now $279 at Tempur-Pedic
The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper impressed us so much that we'd name it as an alternative to buying the best side-sleeper-mattresses on the market, but it's prone to trapping heat. However, the cooling upgrade fixed that problem, with our testers for the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper review sleeping free of night sweats. Thanks to a flash 20% off deal, a queen goes from $429 to $359.
Our review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 3,818 reviews)
4. Naturepedic 2" Organic Latex Mattress Topper: twin was $499 now $399.20 WITH CODE JULY4 at Naturepedic
The Naturepedic may be a luxury buy (and not billed as "cooling") but testers were impressed with how cool it slept while trying it out for our Naturepedic Adagio Organic Latex Mattress Topper review. The organic latex is naturally breathable, while the organic cotton cover is moisture-wicking. Right now, a queen size is now $599.20 (was $749) and you'll have 100 nights to see if you're happy with the purchase.
Our review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 33 reviews)
5. Brooklyn Bedding 3” Latex Topper: twin was $438 now $306 at Brooklyn Bedding
While we didn't get to write a full-on review of this latex topper, I did get to test it out for the Brooklyn Bedding's 3" Latex Mattress Topper hands-on review. I found the topper to be cool-to-the-touch thanks to the porous latex and organic cotton cover, and it's a cheaper alternative to the Adagio above if you want to try out a latex bed topper. A 30% deal is still going (but I'm not sure how long it'll last) so grab a queen for $475.30 (was $679) while you can.
User score: ★★★★½ (based on 661 reviews)
