Forget Prime Day — I found 5 Walmart mattress deals that beat Amazon's sale, with prices from $118

Looking for a cheap mattress? To pass the time while waiting for Prime Day (it starts tomorrow) I've been searching for deals and found a wealth of mattress savings at Walmart, like a queen Zinus Spa Sensations mattress for only $198.

I've tested some of the best mattresses you can buy online and when I'm not debating the merits of memory foam I'm tracking all the latest mattress sales. The current Walmart deals are among some of the best I've spotted, including a Serta mattress from just $264 — perfect for students heading to college.

Of course, the Amazon Prime Day mattress sales are still one of my favorite ways to save but I recommend browsing these Walmart deals as well if you want better sleep for less.

The 5 biggest mattress deals on Walmart today

1. Zinus 8" Spa Sensations Serenity Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $174 now $118 at Walmart

I've had a chance to sleep on an all-foam Zinus bed and in my Zinus Memory Foam Mattress review it was the body-hugging pressure relief that stood out. While the Spa Sensation mattress is thinner than the one I tested (8 inches vs 10) I expect a similar cushioned feel for side sleepers. In the sale a queen is only $198 (was $244) while you can pick up a king for just $248.

2. Sleep Innovations 12" Carson Hybrid Mattress: twin was $299.99 now $198 at Walmart

Featuring a spring base, gel memory foam and a cool-touch cover, the Carson mattress from Sleep Innovations should provide cooler sleep during the summer heat (the best hybrid mattresses are known for their breathable feel.) A queen is only $258 in the rollback sale (was $359) and you can pick up a king for under $300 — it's now only $298 and with foam railings to provide strong edge support, you should be able to enjoy every inch of the king build.

3. Serta 10" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $399 now $264 at Walmart

Look out for body-hugging pressure relief from this bed — the best memory foam mattresses are known for their cushioned comfort and the Serta uses three layers of it's own foam to create a bed that yields to your body to relieve pressure at the touch points. You can save up to $400 right now with a king reduced from $799 to $399 — and a queen is only $378 (was $549.)

4. NapQueen Victoria 10" Hybrid Mattress: twin was $158 now $118 at Walmart

Reviews indicate the NapQueen has a bouncy and supportive feel that will suit those who like to move around in their sleep. The bargain price means we doubt the NapQueen Victoria has the durability of a more expensive model but we think this is a great mattress for college students (especially as a twin is only $118.) But you're getting a bargain at every size — a queen is $158 while a king is just $198.