75+ best Prime Day deals LIVE: I’m tracking the best sales right now on TVs, laptops, Kindles and more

Prime Day 2025 is officially here. Unlike previous years, Amazon is extending its sales-a-thon to four days instead of just two. While that may sound like a bargain hunter's dream scenario, the truth is that not every Prime Day deal will be worth your time.

I've been covering Amazon sales for 18 years. As someone who has shopped every Prime Day, I can spot a good deal from a mediocre one in a heartbeat. So consider me your Prime Day shopping expert over the next few days. Along with the Tom's Guide deals team and our expert panel of reviewers, I'll be highlighting the best Prime Day deals on items we recommend and would buy with our own money.

Whether you're shopping for a new pair of sneakers, looking for the best back to school bargains, or just curious what's on sale — you'll find it all here in our Prime Day live blog, which we'll be updating non-stop through the entire duration of Prime Day.

Naturally, the best Prime Day deals are on Amazon hardware. Right now, Amazon devices are on sale from $12. The sale includes Echo Dots, 4K Fire TVs, Blink Outdoor cameras, and even discounts on your next Grubhub order.

Here's a secret you may not know. Last year, Amazon launched a new storefront called Amazon Haul. For Prime Day, Amazon Haul has back to college deals from $3. It includes a lot of aggressive discounts on name-brand clothes from Under Armour, Forever 21, and Timberland.

Make sure to bookmark this page as we bring you the best Prime Day deals of the week. We'll also periodically highlight some of the best sales from competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, which have ongoing sales this week as well.

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide. I've been covering retail holidays for 18 years, which means I've shopped all Prime Day events. While it's true that Prime Day is a great time to score deals, it's also true that there are a lot of bland deals. So whether you're looking for the best laptop deal or shopping for your first OLED TV, I'm here to help you find the best Prime Day deals over the next few days. I'll be listing deals on devices the Tom's Guide staff owns, recommends, or would spend their own money on.

My favorite Prime Day deals

Prime for Young Adults: 50% off @ Amazon

Prime for Young Adults is a new Prime membership for 18 to 24 year olds. Eligible members can get a 6-month free trial and then pay $7.49/month or $69/year for their Prime membership. It includes all of the perks of a regular Prime membership such as same-day/one-day delivery, free Grubhub+ membership, access to Prime Video, and more. In addition, all Prime members now earn 5% cash back on select categories (beauty, apparel, electronics, etc). and will earn 10% cash back on those same categories during Prime Day.

Amazon Haul: deals from $3 @ Amazon

Amazon Haul is a new storefront featuring inexpensive deals on fashion, home, lifestyle, and more. For Prime Day, the site is featuring aggressive back to school deals on major brands like Columbia, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Name-brand apparel starts from $3.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, but today's Prime deals are slashing the prices of various sets. You can find deals on everything from Disney to Star Wars as well discounts on generic sets.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $45 (was $110, pictured).

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 at Amazon This model only works with Alexa smart homes, but it's the easiest option for pairing and controlling with your voice from an Amazon Echo device or through the Alexa smart app.

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $20 at Amazon Brightech’s solar-powered string lights will do the trick — and is over 50% off. With retro Edison-style bulbs, these 12 lights are connected on a 27-foot cord, with 20 inches between each light. At the end is a solar panel, which can be secured to a railing or other platform, or staked into the ground, and the lights last for up to six hours.

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45 now $29 at amazon.com Get professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home with these whitening strips. By using the strips for an hour once a day, you can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains, and you'll start seeing results in just three days.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. By comparison, Best Buy is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $74 @ Walmart

Grill sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Amazon is offering one of the biggest grill sales we've seen with prices across the board. Brands on sale include Blackstone, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. After discount, deals start as little as $89 for a charcoal-based grill.

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.

Blueair Air Purifiers: deals from $88 @ Amazon

I've been using a Blueair air purifier for the past few months and it's been an excellent addition to my apartment. It includes HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% of airborne particles. It also boasts a quiet operation and app connectivity. This allows you to control your settings wherever you are. What's more, with its modern design, it makes an attractive feature in any room. Even the newly-launched Blue Signature models (pictured) are on sale now.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $6.

Timberland sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is hosting a huge Timberland sale with up to 60% off. Timberland has tons of rugged and fashionable footwear and apparel to boost your style.

Cushionnaire sale: up to 40% off @ Amazon

If you're in the market for some Birkenstocks this summer but don't want to pay the hefty price, I have the recommendation just for you. Cushionnaire is a brand that makes super comfy slides (among other styles) that resemble Birkenstocks — except they're a fraction of the price. I have a pair of the pictured sandals, which are now up to 40% off and I absolutely love them. I suggest grabbing a pair while they're this cheap!

New Balance sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Amazon is currently hosting a huge New Balance sale that knocks up to 50% off select running shoe styles and athletic apparel. Whether you're looking for a training shoe, a casual pair of sneakers or some new fitness clothing, there's a little something for everyone in the New Balance sale.

Brooks Ghost 16 (Women’s): was $140 now $99 at Amazon The Ghost 16 is one of the most popular shoes you can get from Brooks, thanks to its lightweight cushioning with improved midsole foam compared to its predecessor. This shoe is great for long runs or walks, or for simply throwing on to run errands.

Amazon devices

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023, two-pack): was $99 now $59 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. Right now you can get a two-pack for $59 — that's the same price as a single camera.

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $59 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $64. The wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $139 now $69 at Amazon Ring's latest entry-level video doorbell comes with Head-to-Toe vertical coverage so you can see packages and faces even when they're right on top of your door. The 1080p resolution is crisp enough to zoom in and see details like the text on a package placed at your stoop. The new Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) extends monitoring protection into your home with end-to-end encryption.

Kindle Kids 16GB: was $129 now $94 at Amazon Pick up the Kindle Kids 16GB for under $100 this Prime Day thanks to a $35 discount. This latest edition comes with an 'ocean explorer' cover, ad-free books, a glare-free display, and faster page turning.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $121 at Amazon This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.