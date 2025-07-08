I've tested dozens of fitness trackers, but I'd still snap up this Oura Ring Prime Day deal in a heartbeat

I’ve tested dozens of fitness trackers over the years, but the Oura Ring is still one I’d recommend if you want something small, comfortable, and packed with smart health insights. Right now the new Oura Ring 4 is 15% off for Prime Day at Amazon, which is pretty rare since these rings don’t often drop in price outside of big sales like Prime Day or Black Friday.

When you buy the Oura Ring 4, you get a sleek smart ring that tracks your sleep, heart rate, and readiness, plus period predictions if you want them.

Oura Ring 4 (Black): was $349 now $296 at Amazon The most affordable Oura Ring 4 deal right now is the black version, which still looks sleek and has the same thin, comfortable design. Other colors like gold or silver are also available but the price can vary.

I’ve tested the original Oura Ring and appreciated how it offers a much gentler and less obtrusive way to track fitness and health compared to some of the more hardcore sports tracking watches out there. So when my colleague Kate Kozuch tested the Oura Ring 4 and called it “the new gold standard for smart rings", I knew I had to keep an eye out for it going on sale.

She highlights in her review of the ring its all-titanium design and recessed sensors that make it comfortable enough to wear day and night. Kate also points out the expanded size range and multiple finishes that help you find the right fit.

One important thing to know is that the Oura membership, which costs $5.99 a month, unlocks the full range of insights, including daily readiness scores, sleep and stress tracking, and period predictions. But with this Prime Day deal, the $52 savings on the black Oura Ring 4 could cover nearly nine months of membership.

