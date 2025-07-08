The Sony WH-1000XM6 just got their first Prime Day price drop, but I think you should buy the XM5 instead

If you're someone who likes to have the latest thing, you've probably already got your eye on the Sony Amazon Prime Day deals. After all, those shiny new Sony WH-1000XM6s have just recieved a discount in the sale, and it sure would be nice to get a pair of those on your head.

But woah there, stranger, let me tell you why that might not be such a hot plan after all. See, the XM6 are down to $428 at Amazon, only $20 less than MSRP. Instead, you should look at the older model. The WH-1000XM5 are down to $298 at Amazon, thanks to a massive $100 discount.

Let me show you why the XM5 are the better buy.

Lowest Price! Sony WH-1000XM6: was $449 now $428 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM6 have finally recieved their first discount, but it's not as deep as we might have first hoped. Still, if you want the latest Sony headphones with the best ANC, a more comfortable fit and a brand new hard case, this is the way to go — it'll just cost a bit more. We gave them a 4-star review, so you know you're getting some quality headphones either way.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon The XM5 are the better buy in the Prime Day sales. They block almost as much noise, have a very similar, more spacious sound, and they look very close indeed. They're also a full $120 less than the XM6. They scored half a star more than the XM6 in their 4.5-star review.

I can see exactly why you might want the XM6. They're the latest, hottest headphones, with updates to the headband, improved ANC, a different sound profile, and better call quality. They are an excellent set of headphones — but they're are definitely not worth $120 more than the XM5.

If you opt for the older pair you get the same battery, the same looks, sound that will sound better to some people, all for far less financial outlay. At a time when we're all tightening our belts to save even a couple of bucks, anything that costs less is always good.

If you insist on getting the latest and newest thing, then the deal on the XM6 does make for their lowest price ever. But, why buy those when you can get something that comes so incredibly close for so much less money? I know where I'd put my money – and it's on the pair that topped our list of the best headphones for many, many months until recently.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.