Sorry, Amazon — REI's anti-Prime Day Patagonia sale is all I care about right now

I always check REI for Patagonia deals, because I'm Patagonia's #1 fan. I've got a Patagonia winter jacket, summer jacket, hiking fleece, and backpack. My beaten-up yellow Patagonia bag will follow me to the grave.

REI's got loads of awesome Patagonia deals right now, including savings of $56 on the Patagonia Refugio 26L Pack at REI and the Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket is just $167 at REI. The savings don't end there, though, so keep scrolling for more awesome Patagonia deals.

Best Patagonia deals

Patagonia '73 Skyline Easy-Cut Responsibili-Tee: was $45 now $33 at REI While this t-shirt is on sale in both mauve and blue, it's only available in XL and XXL sizes — and at this awesome 25% discount, I'm not sure how long either size will last. Patagonia's "Responsibili-Tee" shirts are made from recycled cotton and polyester, so it's definitely a shirt for the eco-conscious out there. Personally, I love the pictured mauve shade, but the stormy blue shade is beautiful too.

Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Hoody: was $89 now $43 at REI This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's been discounted so sharply. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. It's only on sale in gray, but it's still available in every size except XS and XXL. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet.

Patagonia Strider Pro: was $79 now $47 at REI These women's shorts are perfect for running and hiking. The striking orange color will mean your hiking group will never be able to lose you on the trail — perfect for those misty days. Not only are these shorts lightweight and breathable, they also have three hidden pockets for storing snacks, keys, and your phone. The best part is that they're water repellant, too!

Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Shorts: was $89 now $52 at REI These gorgeous bright blue shorts are available in XS and S sizes, and I'm not sure how long this stock is going to last. Considering these versatile shorts are 40% off right now, I'm going to guess not long. These shorts are made from 65% recycled nylon and spandex, so they're durable (water repellant, too), and stretchy for über comfortable trekking.

Patagonia Refugio 26L Pack: was $109 now $53 at REI REI says this sale is running low on inventory so you need to be quick! The sale is only on this gorgeous blue color, but honestly? This is the most striking shade so I'm not mad about it. I own this backpack (in pink) and it's so comfortable to carry. The straps are padded, so it's easy to carry for long distances, and the inside has a removable laptop sleeve for office-hike days.

Patagonia Wide Wale Corduroy Pants: was $129 now $63 at REI One of my favorite things about Patagonia apparel is that it's so versatile. These corduroy pants are no different. Thanks to the organic cotton fabric and elastic waistband, these pants are super comfortable. They can also be worn dressed up or down, which makes them ideal for day trips, running errands, or even date night. Wearers claim that they run a little small, so recommend sizing up. The brown shade is at an even bigger discount — just $31 — but only available in size 12, whereas the black color is available in size 2-14.

Patagonia Synchilla Fleece Jacket: was $149 now $89 at REI Patagonia's Synchilla range is famous for a reason. This fabric is so soft, it almost feels like the chinchilla for which it was named (I assume, anyway). The body fabric is made from recycled polyester, so you know your jacket is helping the environment too! It's available in two colors (pictured orange and brown) in S, L, XL, and XXL.

Patagonia Wind Shield: was $199 now $98 at REI The Patagonia Wind Shield jacket is discontinued, so I'd grab it now, for two reasons: 1) before it sells out, and 2) while it's on sale. This pictured blue color is available in sizes XS and S, and the blue colorway is $138, but available in all colors. This jacket is designed for windy days and is intended to be fitted to keep body heat in and the cold out.

Patagonia Re-Tool Pullover: was $189 now $102 at REI The Re-Tool Pullover is available in both the pictured light brown and dark forest green, but there are more sizes in stock in the brown. This fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester, so you know you're helping out the environment when you buy this jacket — more than other new fleeces, at least! I have had loads of Patagonia fleeces throughout my life and they're always so soft, warm, and keep their shape really well.

Patagonia Black Hole Pack 25L: was $149 now $111 at REI If I didn't have the aforementioned "yellow bag", I would definitely be adding this style to my cart. Not only is this backpack an iconic "black hole" pack (which does what it says on the tin — fits way more than it looks like!), it's also a hiking/commute bag. It has a laptop sleeve and a chest strap for those days when you have the office at 5 but hiking at 6.

Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover: was $189 now $113 at REI The Patagonia Retro Pile Half Snap Pullover is almost as iconic as the Synchilla fleece — but the Retro Pile Half Snap is made from 100% recycled Synchilla fabric too! This sale is active on both the gray (pictured) and blue colorways, but is only discounted to $139 in the blue shade. Despite the massive $76 saving, the gray shade is still available in all sizes except XXL and L.

Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket: was $249 now $123 at REI Although it's July now, this is the perfect time to get a new fall jacket. This is a thin water repellant jacket, so I wouldn't recommend it for winter! The clue's in the name with this one: the Patagonia Transitional Trench Jacket. This is ideal for transition seasons thanks to its removable hood and internal collar, which you can adjust based on your desired insulation level.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket (women): was $239 now $167 at REI I know July is a weird time to be buying a jacket, but winter's going to come whether we like it or not... so we might as well be prepared, right? The Nano Puff jacket is insulated with synthetic materials, which means even people who stay away from down can make use of this. Right now, the discount includes every color (black, white, orange, green, dark blue, light blue) and most sizes, but hurry! I'm not sure how long stock will last at this price.

