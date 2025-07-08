Yep, I still recommend using a down comforter even in summer — here why, plus 3 to shop in the Prime Day sales
Summer is finally here and with it, hot humid nights and, inevitably, overheating. But what if I told you that now is the right time to switch to a down comforter? And that some of my favorite picks are on sale, including 52% off the CosyBay Down Comforter at Amazon? Before you dismiss the thought, let me explain the reasons why.
Apart from incredible summer discounts, down is a naturally lightweight fiber known for its temperature-regulating properties.
Down feathers can wick moisture away from your body, keeping you sweat free and fresh throughout the night. Plus, these feathers allow plenty of airflow through them, making the comforters breathable and cool.
So investing in one of the best comforters means you can enjoy cozy comfort year round without overheating.
If you're looking to overhaul your whole sleep set up, check out our Amazon Prime Day mattress deals page which we'll be updating regularly with the latest sales. But first, here are my top three affordable down duvet picks from Amazon…
1. Beautyrest Luxury White Goose Feather and Down Comforter: full was $105.99 now $95.39 at Amazon
Beautyrest is a brand popular for their premium mattresses but they also offer luxury bedding like this white goose feather and down comforter. It is crafted from a blend of natural down and feathers designed to strike the perfect balance of comfort and softness. It is available in three variants (light warmth, all-season and extra warmth) and comes encased in a 100% breathable cotton cover, great for summer. You can now find a 10% off Beautyrest mattress sale at Amazon, which drops the MSRP of a queen and full comforter from $105.99 to $95.30.
2. Serta Goose Feather and Down Comforter: queen was $79.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
Like Beautyrest, Serta also offers a comforter made from both goose down (10%) and feathers (90%). It also features 8 corner loops to attach the duvet cover, end-to-end sewn construction for an evenly-distributed fill plus three warmth options (lightweight, all-season and extra warmth) to choose from. An all-season queen Serta comforter is now 13% off which drops the price from $79.99 to $69.99.
3. Cosybay Down Comforer: twin was $89.99 now from $49.49 at Amazon
Down comforters infamously come with a hefty price tag, but this budget option starts from just $49.49. The Cosybay lightweight comforter features a blend of OEKO-TEX certified duck feathers and down, providing maximum breathability and cozy softness. It also comes with a box-stitched design (for a no-shift fill), 4 corner tabs and 4 side loops to keep your comforter securely in place. You can now find a Cosybay comforter up to 52% which means a queen size will now cost you $48.29 (down from $99.99).
