I've been covering 4th of July sales for 15 years — here's 53 top deals I recommend

Just like the temperature, 4th of July sales are heating up. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more retailers are slashing the prices of some of our favorite TVs, laptops, and apparel. There's also huge savings up for grabs on appliances, mattresses and other essentials.

I can't go any further without calling out the LG 48-inch B4 OLED 4K TV on sale for $799 at Best Buy. This huge $700 discount makes the LG B4 OLED the cheapest new OLED TV you can buy right now. It's LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, but still delivers great picture quality and brightness.

Independence Day is also a great opportunity to revamp your bedroom. There are plenty of 4th of July mattress sales happening now, but of our favorite sales comes from Nectar. Right now, you can grab the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress for $349 at Nectar (was $699). You can also get a queen-size mattress for $649 (was $1,099). If you're not familiar with Nectar, their memory foam bed holds a spot in our best mattress guide.

These are just a handful of the deals you can get right now. The Tom's Guide team has over 15 years of experience covering 4th of July sales, so below we're rounding up all of the best discounts we spot. Keep reading for the best sales from across the web.

Editor's Choice 4th of July sales

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $239 now $149 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it a fraction of its normal price.

Hisense 65" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay.

Price check: $549 @ Best Buy

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8N Mini-LED 4K TV is one of the brightest TVs we've seen yet, hitting an incredible 3,469 nits in our tests. It also delivered excellent results for color accuracy and contrast. For gamers, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K/144Hz gameplay and Dolby Vision Gaming support. It's our top choice for the best TV in 2024.

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Samsung 55" S95C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,597 @ Amazon

Samsung's next-gen QD-OLED TV is not only slimmer than the previous-gen S95B, but it's also brighter. In our Samsung S95C OLED review, we liked the TV's One Connect Box for cable management and 120Hz refresh rate. The TV's significant boosts to brightness also improved performance across all kinds of content and viewing environments. The Editor's Choice TV is great for movie fans, gamers and everyone in between. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports and HDR10+/HLG support. Note that the newer S95D is now available.

Price check: $1,599 @ Best Buy

Mattresses

Nectar: was $699 now $349 @ Nectar

40% off! Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's 4th of July sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $349 (was $599) or the queen for $649 (was $1,099).

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix

Helix is taking 25% off sitewide and 30% off luxe and elite. Even better, all mattresses come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $702 (was $936) or the queen for $999 (was $1,332). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Casper One Mattress: was $875 now $610 @ Casper

The Casper One is the most affordable option in the reinvented Casper mattress range. It replaces the Casper Original, offering similar levels of contouring to gently hug your curves without sucking you down into the mattress. We're in the middle of testing the Casper One, but from what we've seen so far this is a great mattress in a box for people wanting a breathable, all-foam bed with a medium-firm feel and good pressure relief. Casper's new 30% off sale beats the discounts we saw during Black Friday. After discount, you can get a twin for $610 (was $875) or a queen for $870 (was $1,245). It comes with a 100-night trial, 10-year limited warranty, and free shipping.

Saatva Classic: was $1,395 now $1,195 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is this year's best hybrid mattress. The Classic comes in two heights and three firmness levels, and testers for our year-long Saatva Classic mattress review found it breathable and packed with comfy back support too. You'll get a year's trial, lifetime warranty, and free old bed removal with the Classic. After discount, the twin is on sale for $1,195 (was $1,395), whereas the queen costs $1,795 (was $2,095).

PCs & Laptops

Acer Aspire 3: was $599 now $359 @ Best Buy

The Acer Aspire 3 is an awesome choice for anyone looking for a laptop on a budget. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U CPU, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. This deal is for the stylish Steam Blue color.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: was $649 now $448 @ Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is an awesome laptop option for casual gamers. It's lightweight, delivers great performance and the battery life is awesome. If you don't mind sticking to cloud gaming services, this is almost unbeatable value.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1: was $1,449 now $999 @ HP

There's a lot to like about HP's 2-in-1 Spectre. It packs Intel's latest Core Ultra chip, whose NPU is primed to deliver a range of useful AI experiences. You also get a vivid OLED display and Poly-tuned audio in a lightweight design. The full spec list incudes a 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED touch display, Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. In our HP Spectre x360 14 hands-on, we said this is an AI laptop we'd actually buy.

Acer Predator Helios Neo w/ RTX 4060: was $1,579 now $1,421 @ Best Buy

This Acer laptop also packs a 13th generation Core i7 processor and a huge 16-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution. It also offers plenty of ports for hooking up peripherals for work or play. But the rockstar feature is its RTX 4060 GPU, which makes it a solid pick for gamers.

HP Spectre 2-in-1: was $2,264 now $1,699 @ Walmart

Offering a 2.8K resolution on a thin touchscreen laptop, with staggering specs to back it up, there's nothing quite like this HP Spectre. It has a huge 2TB SSD for storage, as well as 32GB of memory and a Core Ultra 7 under the hood.

Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop: was $2,699 now $2,199 @ Dell

This Alienware x16 gaming laptop configuration is currently $500 off in Dell's sale. It comes well-equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Games will look and feel fantastic to play thanks to its 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display.

Apparel

Levi's sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

Amazon is kicking off its 4th of July sales by knocking up to 70% off select Levi's apparel for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $20. The sale includes shorts, jeans, trucker jackets, and more.

Skechers Women's Bobs B Sneakers: was $45 now $27 @ Amazon

These low-profile, casual canvas shoes earn praise from reviewers for wearing and washing well and being comfy. One buyer noted they work on their feet all day in these and don't feel sore. Better yet, you can slip these on and enjoy the support memory foam sole from day one without having to break them in.

Nike Swoosh Sports Bra: was $35 now $28 @ Nike

As we know with Nike, sports bras can reach over $80 for some models. So $28 is a very good price to find during this Nike sale. This bra is non-padded with medium support and stays snug and secure as you lift, jump, or squat.

Public Rec Here To There Shorts: was $68 now $27 @ Public Rec

These shorts have a moderately compressive fit blending nylon and spandex for a soft feel while maintaining high-performance function. They feature a high-rise waist and side zipper pocket. Note: If you're in between sizes, Public Rec recommends sizing down.

Brooks Trace 2 (Men’s): was $100 now $74 @ Brooks

“Leave no trace” is the outdoorsman’s motto…unless it comes to these entry-level road running shoes. Brooks’ proprietary BioMoGo DNA cushioning adapts to your speed, stride, and overall weight to minimize impact and create a smooth heel-to-toe transition; an updated mesh upper keeps airflow top of mind. Performance running shoes for under $100? Believe it.

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 @ REI

$98 is a steal for this versatile, comfy jacket. You get soft, warm fleece on the inside and weather-resistant ripstop nylon on the outside. Or you can flip it around and reverse it, Missy Elliott style, and rock it with the swaggy fleece side out. Whichever way you go, this is a great-looking jacket you’ll no doubt find yourself wearing all the time. It's just that comfy.

Gaming

PS5 games: deals from $4 @ PlayStation Store

The "Planet of the Discounts" sale has returned to the PlayStation Store. This sales event is discounting more than 2,000 items including must-play PS5 and PS4 games alongside DLC expansions and more.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X games: deals from $2 @ Steam

Steam's Xbox publisher sale has many classic and new releases to choose from, and plenty of discounts to make the most out of. Must-play console titles include "Halo" and "Hellblade", with fun open-world survival games like "Grounded" to immerse yourself into. You can also buy bundles to ensure you play every game in each hit franchise.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Walmart

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.

Price check: $19 @ Best Buy

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Starfield: was $69 now $37 @ Amazon

Become a space explorer and scavenge every corner of the universe in this visually stunning RPG. Starfield features open worlds containing mysterious artifacts you can obtain on your mission in the stars. Get creative with your character profile and spaceship when building your own narrative.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring with the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion having just launched.

Smart home

Eero Mesh WiFi Router: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

As we said in our Eero mesh router review, this device delivers reliable WiFi coverage across your whole home at a reasonable price. It's easy to set up and the router has a small footprint, making it easy to blend into the rest of your home decor.

Ring Solar Steplight: was $109 now $79 @ Amazon

Ring makes some of the best solar lights, which you grab now for $30 on Ring's Solar Steplights. In our tests, these were easy to install and gave off plenty of light to illuminate our steps. They feature motion detection to save on energy too. This deal includes a Ring Bridge, giving you access to smart features including remote control. Check out our Ring Solar Step Light review for more info on its performance.

Ring Solar Pathlight + Bridge: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Ring Solar Pathlights do an excellent job at keeping your pathway lit all night long; built-in motion detectors will cause them to automatically brighten when someone approaches. And, thanks to their solar panels, all you have to do is stick 'em in the ground. This bundle, which gets you two lights and a bridge to connect them to your home network, is currently $30 off.

4-Pack Blink Outdoor 4: was $339 now $132 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon

This bundle pairs the Ring Video Doorbell along with the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, so you can keep an eye on who's at your door or inside your home. Both cameras have a built-in battery so you can place them virtually anywhere. Unlike pricier models, though, this doorbell lacks head-to-toe video and a removable battery. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.

Headphones

JBL Vibe Beam: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

JBL has released numerous low-priced earbuds over the past few years and the Vibe Beam are the best of the group. You get access to a huge range of useful features, including adjustable EQ, IP54 dust/water resistance, 8-hour battery life and transparency modes to help you stay aware of your surroundings while you enjoy your music.

Price check: $39 @ Best Buy

JBL Tune 520BT: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

A budget friendly option, these wireless headphones offer playback for up to 57 hours, and recharge in as little as 2 hours. They also have JBL Pure Bass sound. Although we haven't tested this model, they receive 4.5 out of 5 stars from Amazon customers for sound quality and value for money.

AirPods (2nd Gen): was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

The Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case are the cheapest AirPods on the market right now. In our AirPods (2nd Gen) review, we praised their sound quality, comfort and ease of use. These AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $94 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-C700N earbuds are seriously good value, offering top-quality sound and ANC at a bargain price. They also look sleek and have a very comfortable fit. There's no aptX or LDAC support, but otherwise you can't go wrong with these earbuds.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

This deal slashes the price of the Apple AirPods 3. The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case).

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $189 @ Amazon

The newest Beats headphones have 50 hours of battery life and lossless playback support. They weigh just 7.65 ounces and connect via Bluetooth 5.3 wireless. If you prefer an old school wired connection, you can opt for 3.5mm connectivity and the headphones charge via USB-C. In our Beats Solo 4 review, we said these headphones "deliver big in the value department."

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This deal is on the new model with USB-C.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

When we reviewed the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones we found they offered great performance, superior comfort, and had impressive battery life of up to 38 hours playback. Despite strong competition, they continue to rank as one of the most popular over-ear ANC designs on the market. Snag them while you still can.

AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience.

Speakers

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Price check: $59 @ Best Buy

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3: was $99 now $68 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've tested under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, beach days, and music festivals. But the best part: if multiple friends attending your outdoor function own one, you can sync them together and amplify the sound.

Price check: $69 @ Best Buy

Sony ULT Field 1 was $129 now $98 @ Amazon

The Sony ULT Field 1 is the smallest speaker in the series Sony Ult series. Still, it sounded impressive during our Sony Ult Field 1 hands-on, with a bigger bass than we expected for its size. It claims up to 12 hours of battery life, and is light enough to throw into a day sack. It has an IP67 rating, making it capable of withstanding water, dust, shock (from falling), and even rust. Users can pair two ULT Field 1 speakers in stereo or can connect and sync with up to 100 speakers for large music installations.

Price check: $99 at Best Buy

Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but otherwise this is a good option for the low price.

JBL Xtreme 3: was $379 now $229 @ Amazon

Looking for a top-tier Bluetooth speaker? Then meet the JBL Xtreme 3. Silly name aside, this is a powerful audio device delivering consistently strong sound and 15 hours of playback time. It's also waterproof and dustproof, and comes with an included carrying strap. It's also got a built-in bottle opener, which is rather novel, but handy for parties.

Price check: $229 @ Best Buy