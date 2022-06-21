4th of July TV sales — best early deals now

Summer is officially here and that means 4th of July TV sales are starting to show up. 4th of July TV sales offer some of the best TV prices of the season. Sure, it's possible to find sales anytime of the year, but 4th of July sales are particularly good if you're in the market for a new TV.
Currently, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are slashing the price of several of our favorite 4K TVs. In fact, there's a sale on just about every size of television, from 32-inch screens up to gigantic 75-inch displays.
So we're rounding up all the best 4th of July TV sales currently available. Whether you're shopping for a cheap TV for the bedroom or the best TV within your budget, you'll find a deal to suit your needs below. Also, make sure to check out our TV deals coverage for more TV discounts.
Best 4th of July TV sales
32-49 inch TVs
Pioneer 43" 4K Fire TV: was $319 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Pioneer is back in the TV-making business with a new 4K Fire TV. The TV features Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X sound, Apple AirPlay support, and a voice remote with Alexa. It's one of the cheapest 4th of July TV sales you'll find right now.
Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in.
Samsung 43" 4K TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Samsung TU7000 is a 4K TV offering all the basics you could need. It includes a game enhance mode, HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and Samsung's own Tizen OS.
Amazon Omni Series 43" 4K TV: was $409 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support. It's now on sale and just $15 shy of its all-time price low.
50-59 inch TVs
Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $298, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound.
Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale. The 50-inch model is on sale for $299 ($170 off), whereas the 55-inch model is on sale for $349 (opens in new tab) ($170 off). The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).
Toshiba C350 50" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $289 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review (opens in new tab), we named it one of the top Fire TVs you can buy. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio.
TCL 55" 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $429 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review (opens in new tab), we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. Priced at $429, it's an epic bargain.
Vizio MQ7 50" 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The Vizio MQ7 is part of Vizio's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, full array local dimming, DTS Virtual X audio, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, built-in AirPlay and Chromecast support, and an auto game mode, which optimizes the TV for console gamers. This is one of the best TV deals we've seen and its lowest price to date.
Samsung 55" QLED Q60A: was $849 now $699 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Get the entry-level Samsung QLED Q60A at an epic price low during Samsung's latest TV sale. It may not have the fancy backlight of more premium models, but you still get a full complement of smart functions, rich HDR support, adaptive sound that adjusts to your environment, and great sound, all in a slim, stylish package.
60-85 inch TVs
Insignia 70" F30 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a 70-inch TV that won't break your budget, you'll want to check out this Insignia 4K Fire TV. It's currently one of the cheapest big-screen 4K smart TVs we've seen. It provides easy access to a variety of streaming services and comes with a voice remote featuring Alexa.
Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $599 now $529 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more.
Toshiba 75" M550 4K Fire TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Toshiba M550 is one of our favorite Fire TVs. The feature-packed 2021 display offers a native 120Hz panel, support for HDR10/HDR10 Plus, DTS Virtual: X audio, full array local dimming, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. For console gamers, it also supports a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz, which eliminates stuttering and tearing in gameplay. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Hisense 65" U8G QLED 4K TV: was $1,249 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Editor's Choice deal: The Hisense U8G is a full-featured TV that offers a bright and beautiful picture at a very reasonable price. We named it one of the best 4K TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It also uses the Android TV platform for access to popular apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.