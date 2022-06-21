4th of July TV sales — best early deals now

Summer is officially here and that means 4th of July TV sales are starting to show up. 4th of July TV sales offer some of the best TV prices of the season. Sure, it's possible to find sales anytime of the year, but 4th of July sales are particularly good if you're in the market for a new TV.

Currently, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are slashing the price of several of our favorite 4K TVs. In fact, there's a sale on just about every size of television, from 32-inch screens up to gigantic 75-inch displays.

So we're rounding up all the best 4th of July TV sales currently available. Whether you're shopping for a cheap TV for the bedroom or the best TV within your budget, you'll find a deal to suit your needs below. Also, make sure to check out our TV deals coverage for more TV discounts.

Best 4th of July TV sales

32-49 inch TVs

(opens in new tab) Pioneer 43" 4K Fire TV: was $319 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Pioneer is back in the TV-making business with a new 4K Fire TV. The TV features Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X sound, Apple AirPlay support, and a voice remote with Alexa. It's one of the cheapest 4th of July TV sales you'll find right now.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 43" 4K TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung TU7000 is a 4K TV offering all the basics you could need. It includes a game enhance mode, HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and Samsung's own Tizen OS.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Omni Series 43" 4K TV: was $409 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support. It's now on sale and just $15 shy of its all-time price low.

50-59 inch TVs

(opens in new tab) Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $298, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound.

(opens in new tab) Vizio MQ7 50" 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Vizio MQ7 is part of Vizio's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, full array local dimming, DTS Virtual X audio, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, built-in AirPlay and Chromecast support, and an auto game mode, which optimizes the TV for console gamers. This is one of the best TV deals we've seen and its lowest price to date.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" QLED Q60A: was $849 now $699 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Get the entry-level Samsung QLED Q60A at an epic price low during Samsung's latest TV sale. It may not have the fancy backlight of more premium models, but you still get a full complement of smart functions, rich HDR support, adaptive sound that adjusts to your environment, and great sound, all in a slim, stylish package.

60-85 inch TVs

(opens in new tab) Insignia 70" F30 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a 70-inch TV that won't break your budget, you'll want to check out this Insignia 4K Fire TV. It's currently one of the cheapest big-screen 4K smart TVs we've seen. It provides easy access to a variety of streaming services and comes with a voice remote featuring Alexa.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $599 now $529 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 75" M550 4K Fire TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Toshiba M550 is one of our favorite Fire TVs. The feature-packed 2021 display offers a native 120Hz panel, support for HDR10/HDR10 Plus, DTS Virtual: X audio, full array local dimming, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. For console gamers, it also supports a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz, which eliminates stuttering and tearing in gameplay. It's now at its lowest price ever.