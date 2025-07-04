Best Buy 4th of July weekend sale is live from $5 — 25 deals I’d shop now on OLED TVs, Switch games, grills, smart home tech and more
Best Buy’s 4th of July sale is packed with incredible deals
With the holiday weekend comes the best 4th of July sales! I’m especially excited about Best Buy’s offerings this weekend, so check out my favorite deals below.
For starters, you can get the LG 65-inch C4 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,296 at Best Buy ($300 off.) While it’s no longer the latest in LG’s lineup, it’s still a fantastic OLED TV that is a steal with discount.
Plus, our choice for the best laptop is on sale for $150 off. That’s the 13-inch MacBook Air (M4/256GB) on sale for $849 at Best Buy.
Or, if you want a fun way to get around this summer, you can get up to 45% off e-scooters and e-bikes from Segway, HiBoy and more.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy 4th of July deals. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes, and stay tuned to our 4th of July sales live coverage for the best deals as they come in.
Quick Links
- shop all Best Buy deals
- Nintendo Switch 2: check stock @ Best Buy
- Energizer MAX AAA Batteries (4-Pack): was $7 now $5
- Sony ZX Series Wired Headphones: was $19 now $9
- Switch games: deals from $19
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24
- Appliance sale: deals from $59
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69
- Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249 now $199
- Traeger grill sale: up to $300 off
- Insta360 X4 8K 360 Degree Action Camera: was $499 now $349
- Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $479
- MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849
- LG 65" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,299
- E-Scooters and E-Bikes: up to 45% off
My favorite deals
Batteries are always good to keep on hand. Right now you can get a 4-pack of Energizer Max AAA Alkaline batteries for $5.49, which works out to just over $1.32 per battery.
Need a cheap pair of wired on-ear headphones? These Sony 'phones will do the trick. They're lightweight, sturdy and have 30mm drivers for bright, clear sound. These popular headphones have a 4.5 star rating from over 17,000 Best Buy reviews.
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
E-Scooters and E-Bikes: up to 45% off @ Best Buy
Best Buy is offering a range of discounts on e-scooters and e-bikes. The sale includes some of our favorite models from Segway, HiBoy, Letric and more.
Traeger grill sale: up to $300 off @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to $300 off select Traeger grills. After discount, prices start from $389. This is an awesome opportunity to shop some of the best grills we've reviewed.
Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy
Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.
This is one of the only cameras we awarded 5 stars to. In our Insta360 X4 review, we said the X4 is one of the most powerful 360 cameras ever made, shooting full 360 degree content in 8K (which ends up at 2.7K when reframed to 16:9 for viewing on a screen.) If you want to shoot awesome and surreal 360 or invisible selfie stick footage, this is the camera to buy.
TVs
Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
The LG C4 OLED is powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the C4 series. Just note the newer LG C5 OLED is now available.
Part of LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
Price check: $1,496 @ Amazon
Smart home
The new Fire TV Stick 4K sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. Right now you can get a two-pack for $59 — that's the same price as a single camera.
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $59. The wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
The Ring Battery Doorbell can be easily installed to watch your front door, while the Indoor Cam can be set up in less than ten minutes to view the interior of your home and give you a 1080p HD view complete with motion detection and a privacy cover. Though the Indoor Cam does require a power outlet, it also provides two way audio and noise cancellation and has a wide field of view. The Ring Battery Doorbell is our best value choice for Ring doorbells because it delivers the features we like most in Ring doorbells but still costs less than $100.
This bundle includes two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras and the new Blink Sync Module XR, which can extend the range of the cameras to as much as 400 feet.
Computing
The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness.
The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is Apple's greatest offering yet, and it's not only because of its speedy performance thanks to the M4 chip or its upgraded 12MP webcam. It's $100 less than its predecessor, and with that extra discount, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market at an epic price.
This is the one of the best Copilot+ PC deals available! This 14-inch thin and light laptop features a Snapdragon X Elite for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Audio
The JLab Go Air Sport are ludicrously good value at their full price of $29, so to get them for just $24 on sale is unreal. They're some of the best budget running headphones we've ever tested, with a reliable fit and surprisingly good sound quality given the low price.
If you want a speaker that can truly fill a space, this is it. Our JBL Boombox 3 review praised this speaker's impressively wide sound and thumping bass. It also lasts for up to 24 hours of battery life, and has a strong IP67 durability rating against water and dust. Just note that it's hefty, coming in at 14.7 pounds.
Home appliances
The BlueAir Blue Pure 511i Max has a coverage of 926 sq ft, so it's great for small rooms. It uses HEPASilent, dual filtration technology to remove at least 99% of airborne particles in the air. It also runs very quiet and you can even control it via the Blueair app. Plus, its modern design makes it easy to blend into any room.
The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
