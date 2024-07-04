Don't wait until Prime Day! Shop the best 4th of July deals on Amazon today

4th of July sales are finally here! And aside from barbecues and fireworks, there are plenty of deals and discounts to look forward to on this patriotic holiday. This year, Amazon has no shortage of great deals in almost every category including beauty, home, tech, apparel and more.

Amazon is celebrating the 4th of July with massive savings and deals starting as low as $19. They currently have a wide variety of products on sale, including Ninja appliances, Apple products, Tempur-Pedic bedding and more. My personal favorite deal is the Shark FlexStyle hair styling tool, which is currently $50 off. I also have my eye on the Ninja Fit Blender, discounted to just $49 on Amazon.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals you can snag this Independence Day. Here are 15 items I would buy right now! (Also, check out our list of the best early Prime Day deals and today's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Amazon deals

4th of July Patriotic Stripe Tablecloth: was $33 now $19 @ Amazon

Create the perfect patriotic tablescape with this red white and blue striped tablecloth. Great for indoor and outdoor use, the tablecloth is stain resistant and waterproof. It comes in a variety of lengths, shapes and sizes to fit your gathering needs. It will certainly bring some life to your 4th of July celebration!

Levi's sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

Amazon is kicking off its 4th of July sales by knocking up to 70% off select Levi's apparel for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $20. The sale includes shorts, jeans, trucker jackets, and more.

Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Standard Mouth Water Bottle: was $39 now $22 @ Amazon

On sale for just me $22, this reusable water bottle will keep your cold drinks icy cold and your hot drinks piping hot for hours. It's also durable and leakproof when closed. The sustainable bottle features a clean design and comes in a bunch of fun colors.

JBL Clip 4: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. It's IP67-rated, so you can listen to tunes poolside or in the shower. It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your style. Plus, it lasts for around 10 hours of playback.

Ninja Fit Blender: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

The Ninja Fit compact personal blender comes with two 16oz Nutri Ninja Cups with to-go spout lids, making it easy to enjoy your shakes or smoothies on the go. Crush ice and pulverize frozen ingredients or blend fresh fruits and vegetables for drinks packed full of nutrients. Easy to use, simply push down the blender to activate the 700-watt motor. The single-serving blender is compact and easy to store and all parts are dishwasher safe and BPA free.

Waterpik Portable Water Flosser: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Fed up with buying floss? This portable water flosser provides a unique combination of water pressure and pulsations to clean deep between teeth and below the gum line, helping to remove plaque and debris that regular brushing or flossing can't always reach. The device is rechargeable, portable and has an extra quiet design, making it perfect for use in your bathroom or when traveling.

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

With the Shark Steam Pocket Mop, mopping might just be your new favorite household chore. Designed for sealed hard floors like hardwood, marble, tile, stone, laminate and vinyl, the mop transforms water into super-heated steam in seconds to remove dirt, grime, and hard-to-clean messes. This will help you remove up to 99% of household bacteria — without the harsh chemicals.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen): was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

There's not a lot I can say about the 2nd Generation AirPods that hasn't been said before. Apple's headphones offer tremendous sound quality at a decent price. When they're on sale for $89, they become an even better purchase that is worth snagging for anyone who listens to music on an Apple device.

4-Pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $339 now $132 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. This sale brings the Blink Outdoor 4 camera down to its lowest price ever.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $239 now $149 @ Amazon

The Insignia F30 (2024) is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. It's not always on sale, but right now you can get it a fraction of its normal price.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $459 now $249 @ Amazon

A Tom's Guide favorite, in KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System can be used as a powerful, no-heat-damage hair dryer or an ultra-versatile multi-styler letting you curl, volumize, smooth, or dry. It is often compared to the popular Dyson Airwrap, but it's currently less than half the price (and might even be the superior choice performance-wise). We recommend jumping on this deal!

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Mattress Topper: was $499 now $251 @ Amazon

This Tempur-Pedic mattress topper is a whopping 50% off today! Ideal for getting the perfect night’s sleep, the mattress topper adapts to your unique shape, weight and temperature. It will instantly enhance the comfort and support of any mattress.