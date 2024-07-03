Huge Best Buy 4th of July sale takes up to 50% off appliances — 13 deals I'd buy now

One of the best 4th of July sales around comes from Best Buy. This retailer is taking up to 50% off appliances, meaning it's a perfect time to refresh your home with refrigerators, air fryers, microwaves and more. There's even a chance to get a free gift card worth up to $500 with purchase of select appliances.

Need help deciding what to get? As our choice for the best refrigerator, the GE Profile PFE28KYNFS is $2,399 at Best Buy. It's on sale for $1,100 off its original price. Plus, this iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop is $399 at Best Buy ($50 off.) It'll lighten the load if you're tired out after all that spring cleaning.

Appliance deals — Best sales now

Appliance sale: deals from $179 @ Best Buy

Up to $500 gift card! Best Buy is taking up to 50% off select appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $179. Plus, select items are eligible to receive up to a $500 Best Buy eGift card for free. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender w/ Auto-iQ: was $119 now $95 @ Best Buy

This full size Ninja blender is currently on sale and comes with all of the features you need to make everyday recipes. There are four speeds to choose from and it comes with three preset programs for smoothies, frozen drinks and ice cream. All of the detachable parts are dishwasher-safe and the jug has a large 72-ounce capacity.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Mega Kitchen System comes with a 64-oz food processor bowl as well as a 72-oz blending jug and two 16-oz single serve cups, all of which fits onto the base. It has 1500 watts of power, meaning it can pulverize anything you throw at it. With three dedicated settings including dough, blend and crush and a pulse setting, the versatility is impressive.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $199 now $163 @ Best Buy

This air fryer sale slices the price of one of our favorite models. It has two independent baskets that lets you cook two different foods in two ways at the same time. No preheating is required, so you can eat that much sooner.

Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $359 now $199 @ Best Buy

This is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan, which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting so you can see what's cooking.

Café Smart Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker with WiFi: was $279 now $229 @ Best Buy

For a sophisticated and modern design, you can now get this Café coffee maker with a discount. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can adjust the temperature and strength of the coffee precisely, or set it to automatically brew when you want based on your preferred settings. You can use voice control too via Alexa and Google Home.

GE 8,000 BTU Smart Air Conditioner: was $329 now $259 @ Best Buy

The GE Smart Window Air Conditioner is one of the best smart ACs for modestly sized rooms, which makes them great for apartments. The AC is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT, which makes it one of the most connected ACs around. Plus, it comes with a remote, has a three-speed cooling fan and can be controlled via GE's Appliances app (Android and iOS).

Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher: was $584 now $379 @ Best Buy

This Samsung dishwasher (DW80CG4021SR) holds a generous 14-place setting across its two racks. Plus, it comes with four cycles (Auto, Normal, Heavy and Express 60) and several useful options, including Heated Dry, Sanitize and Hi-Temp Wash. It’s Energy Star certified as well, so you won’t have to worry about expensive running costs.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $399 @ Best Buy

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to compliment your robot vacuum. As the best robot mop we’ve tested, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. It’s mapping is accurate and you can request specific rooms to be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review we said this is the "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."

LG 20.2 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator: was $888 now $777 @ Best Buy

This deal slices the cost of this compact LG top-freezer refrigerator model. This 30-inch wide fridge has a humidity-controlled crisper and full-width gallon door bins.

Electrolux ELFW7537AT: was $1,124 now $849 @ Best Buy

The Electrolux ELFW7537AT is the best washing machine we recommend. This front-loading machine provides excellent washing performance, a large capacity and the option to reverse the side the door opens. It runs quietly, too.

LG French Door Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker: was $1,777 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

You can now save on this LG French Door Refrigerator, which comes with 25.1 cu. ft capacity and a stainless steel finish. It features app connectivity, so you can monitor and control it from your phone, and the ice maker can be found in the freezer.