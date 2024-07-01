Anthropologie's 4th of July home event knocks up to 40% off — 5 items I would buy
I've been a devoted Anthropologie shopper for years now, captivated by their unique and stylish clothing collections. Recently, I've started exploring their home section, and while I haven't purchased many items yet, I can say that it is filled to the brim with distinctive and chic pieces that will brighten up your space.
As part of their 4th of July sales, Anthropologie is having an unbelievable 4th of July home event, offering up to 40% off on furniture, decor, candles, bedding and more. While the store is typically on the pricier side, this sale is the perfect opportunity to get those coveted items at a more attractive price.
One item that I have indulged in is the Cable-Knit Jersey Quilt, which is currently on sale for $186 in the queen size (and feels like you're sleeping on the fluffiest cloud imaginable). I also have my eye on the gorgeous Katie Hodges Looped Mirror that is $172 off. Check out the rest of the items that are worth a little splurge from the Anthropologie 40% off home event.
Fruity Grapefruit & Fig Glass Candle: was $38 now $12 @ Anthropologie
This charming candle will fill your space with a sweet aroma and radiance. It features scents of grapefruit and mandarin twisted with luscious fig and green vines. The candle is available in three different sizes.
Beatriz Dinner Plates, Set of 4: was $64 now $44 @ Anthropologie
This set of four plates with unique edges were made in Portugal and finished with a reactive glaze to add a touch of unique style. They are dishwasher and microwave safe. The plates also come in bright yellow and calming blue green hues.
Cable-Knit Jersey Quilt: was $248 now $171 @ Anthropologie
It doesn't get much cozier than this plush cable-knit quilt. I've used this quilt for a few months now and it is fair to say that it will keep you comfortable on both warm and cool nights. Plus, it will have you feel like you're sleeping on the fluffiest cloud imaginable. The quilt is on sale in every size and is easy to care for and preserve if you follow the cleaning directions.
Katie Hodges Looped Mirror: was $428 now $256 @ Anthropologie
A popular piece in Los Angeles-based designer Katie Hodges' mid-century modern collection, this chic mirror will tie any room together with its gorgeous gold loops and mirrored glass. It even comes with hardware so you can easily hang it where you'd like.
Velvet Tashi Dining Chair, Set of 2: was $548 now $383 @ Anthropologie
Sophisticated style meets comfort when it comes to this set of smooth velvet upholstered dining chairs with sturdy iron legs. Available in an array of other colors, the chairs are sure to bring character and charm to your table.
