M4 iPad Pro has just come out, but you can already save up to $200 in huge early Prime Day deal

The M4 iPad Pro only just launched a few weeks ago. But you'd think it's been around a while, as Apple has already dropped its price in a massive early Prime Day deal.

Right now, the 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale for $928, and its larger 13-inch counterpart for $1,198 on Amazon. These entry-level models pack plenty of power, alongside a tasty $100 discount.

Amazon has also taken $200 off the 2TB model too, and while it's fair to say the iPad Pro isn't the cheapest tablet out there, the huge upgrades (including that jaw dropping OLED display) make these savings more than worth it.

Best iPad Pro deals

11" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $999 now $928 @ Amazon

One of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip. This new iPad Pro is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), and weighs roughly a pound. It also boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera.

13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,198 @ Amazon

Need a bigger screen? You can also get $100 off the massive 13-inch model — a big beautiful canvas for all your work and entertainment needs!

13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/2TB): was $2,299 now $2,099 @ Amazon

If you need more storage, you can opt for this model featuring 2TB of storage. This version also features a slightly more powerful M4 chip. Like the iPad Pro listed above, this slate has a 13-inch tandem OLED display and has the same lightweight design.

In Tony Polanco's iPad Pro 2024 review, he was clear in his love for this gorgeous and powerful tablet. The tandem OLED display has vibrant colors and fantastic contrast across all kinds of content from videos to comic books, the M4 processor is blisteringly fast, and all of this is packed into the thinnest product Apple has ever made.

Like the Apple M3 chip, the M4 processor utilizes 3nm technology and features hardware-accelerated mesh shading, ray tracing and Dynamic Caching — which ensures a smooth gaming experience for games optimized for Apple silicon. The efficiency of M4 also delivers excellent battery life, as demonstrated by our lab test where the iPad Pro lasted for nearly 14 hours.

On top of that, the Cupertino crew has made one understated-yet-crucial update to the design — putting the front-facing camera on its landscape size rather than portrait. This makes participating in video calls, taking selfies and using FaceID to unlock the iPad Pro feel more intuitive.

There are a ton of reasons why the iPad Pro is easily the best tablet we've tested, and with up to $200 off the price, this is a deal worth taking advantage of — we don't anticipate a deeper price cut coming any time soon.