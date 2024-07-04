PlayStation just beat Prime Day with must-play PS5 games from $5 — here's 13 deals I’d buy

Prime Day deals are starting early, and while there are some strong savings on the best PS5 games, you’ll find the most bang for your buck over on the PlayStation Store. The digital storefront has just launched its new Essential Picks sale , and there are some real bargains in this limited-time event.

My favorite deal is Dragon’s Dogma 2 with a 20% saving . This is the lowest price to date for this engrossing RPG and a current Game of the Year contender. Another great RPG released in 2024 that’s currently on sale is Persona 3 Reload for $48 . However, if you’re looking to spend a little and get a load, the masterful Disco Elysium is just $11 and family-friendly racer Hot Wheels Unleashed is only $5.

These are just a few of the more than 2,600 deals in this sale across PS5 and PS4 games, and I’m picking my favorites below. Plus, I’m also including a selection of the best early Prime Day PS5 deals at Amazon if you’d prefer a physical game disc.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals

PS5 games: deals from $5 @ PlayStation Store

PlayStation Store's latest sale is the return of the Essential Picks sale and it packs a huge selection of deep discounts across a broad range of PS5 and PS4 games. The deals start from $5 and include a first-ever digital saving on Dragon's Dogma 2 alongside money off Persona 3 Reload, Horizon Call of the Mountain and more. This sale is set to run until July 18, so be sure to make your selections before then.

Watch Dogs: Legion: was $69 now $11 @ Amazon

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion corporation. This latest entry in the Watch Dog franchise is a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. This is one of the PS5's most overlooked gems and is a must-play for comic book fans.

Deathloop: was $59 now $22 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on a mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high-powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long-dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon

Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art collections and novels. This is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $37 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn, join Aloy on her most dangerous quest yet as she ventures to distant lands in Horizon Forbidden West. Once you've journeyed to the West, you'll meet new allies and engage in strategic battles against upgraded machines using a diverse collection of weapons. This is one of the PS5's best-looking games with a stunning open world to explore and highly cinematic cutscenes.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $41 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sees PlayStation's iconic intergalactic mascots go on their wildest adventure yet. Both Ratchet and Clank are playable, as well as a brand new character, Rivet. The game plays in gorgeous 4K at 60 fps thanks to the power of the PS5 and really takes advantage of the console's full next-gen capabilities.

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $45 @ Amazon

Completely rebuilt from the ground up to take full advantage of the PS5 console, The Last of Us Part 1 is a stunning remake of the PS3 original. It includes the full original game as well as its DLC chapter, Left Behind. This is the ideal pick for fans of the HBO show, or returning players looking to experience Joel and Ellie's first adventure all over again.