Forget Prime Day! Best Buy's weekend sale is live from $19 — 23 deals I'd shop on Switch games, OLED TVs and more

My favorite Best Buy deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Best Buy promo codes and the Adidas deals I’d buy from $7 at Amazon.

My favorite deals

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Best Buy The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $5 right now.

Roku Express: was $29 now $24 at Best Buy The Roku Express is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Best Buy The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods yet. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.

Traeger grill sale: up to $300 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $300 off select Traeger grills. After discount, prices start from $389. This is an awesome opportunity to shop some of the best grills we've reviewed.

Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy

Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Traeger Woodridge Pro Electric Wood Pellet Grill: was $1,149 now $999 at Best Buy This Traeger Woodridge Pro pellet grill delivers a rich, natural wood-fired taste without gas or charcoal. It boasts 970 sq in of cooking space to fit up to 7 chickens, 9 rib racks or 7 pork butts, providing plenty of space to cook full meals for family gatherings and larger events. Inject added flavor with the Super Smoke Mode and manage your cook using the Traeger app.

TVs

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $400? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $999 now $649 at Best Buy This ultraportable packs plenty of performance and power efficiency, thanks to its Core Ultra 5 chipset — all inside a slim and sleek aluminum chassis with a gorgeous 16-inch 2K display. If you’re in the market for a Windows laptop, this is an amazing one to buy. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 5060): was $1,579 now $1,279 at Best Buy This HP Omen 16 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU is now on sale for a $300 price cut. It packs some powerful specs, too, with its AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB for storage. Throw in its 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) display with 144Hz refresh rate, and you're looking at entry-level gaming laptop that packs a punch.

Home appliances

BlueAir Blue Pure 511i Max: was $139 now $111 at Best Buy The BlueAir Blue Pure 511i Max has a coverage of 926 sq ft, so it's great for small rooms. It uses HEPASilent, dual filtration technology to remove at least 99% of airborne particles in the air. It also runs very quiet and you can even control it via the Blueair app. Plus, its modern design makes it easy to blend into any room.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum - Silver/Nickel: was $469 now $349 at Best Buy This Dyson V8 is designed to be super lightweight, promises up to 40 minutes battery life, and two power modes. Its soft roller cleaner head can tackle all types of hard floors, while its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from carpets. It also comes with six, different accessories to suit daily tasks.

Audio

