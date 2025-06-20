Forget Prime Day! Best Buy's weekend sale is live from $19 — 23 deals I'd shop on Switch games, OLED TVs and more
I found the top Best Buy deals this weekend
The weekend is here, and Best Buy’s sales are hotting up for the summer. If you want to enjoy the season to the max, make sure to check out my favorite deals.
We’re heading towards July and to celebrate, Best Buy’s 4th of July appliance sale is live. You can get up to 50% off major appliances, so now’s the time to give your kitchen a refresh. Or, if you want to upgrade your productivity, you can also get up to $400 off select Windows laptops right now.
Plus, one of LG's best OLED TVs has seen an awesome new price low. That's the LG 42-inch C4 4K OLED TV on sale for $699 at Best Buy ($300 off.) And you don’t want to miss snagging the AirPods 4 on sale for $99 at Best Buy.
My favorite Best Buy deals are listed below. For more savings, see our Best Buy promo codes and the Adidas deals I’d buy from $7 at Amazon.
My favorite deals
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $5 right now.
The Roku Express is a budget-friendly streaming device that delivers smooth HD streaming on your TV. It’s compact, easy to set up, and comes with a simple remote. With access to tons of free and paid content, it’s perfect for casual streamers who want an affordable, no-fuss upgrade.
Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods yet. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.
Traeger grill sale: up to $300 off @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to $300 off select Traeger grills. After discount, prices start from $389. This is an awesome opportunity to shop some of the best grills we've reviewed.
Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy
Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.
This Traeger Woodridge Pro pellet grill delivers a rich, natural wood-fired taste without gas or charcoal. It boasts 970 sq in of cooking space to fit up to 7 chickens, 9 rib racks or 7 pork butts, providing plenty of space to cook full meals for family gatherings and larger events. Inject added flavor with the Super Smoke Mode and manage your cook using the Traeger app.
TVs
The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.
Our TCL QM6K Mini-LED TV review called this "a great Mini-LED TV at a bargain price." Now that it's on sale for this discount, it's a steal. It looks slick both in picture quality and design, and has plenty of useful features on board. On the downside, we found some issues with sound performance and glare, but those flaws are easier to forgive now that the TV's price has dropped.
The LG C4 OLED is powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said the content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the C4 series.
Price check: $699 @ Amazon
Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.
Price check: $1,497 @ Amazon
Laptops
Fancy a Chromebook with an OLED screen for under $400? The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 gives you exactly that. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.3-inch 1920x1080 OLED display runs rings around most Chromebooks, and it offers up to 12 hours of battery life and a comfortably sized detachable keyboard.
This ultraportable packs plenty of performance and power efficiency, thanks to its Core Ultra 5 chipset — all inside a slim and sleek aluminum chassis with a gorgeous 16-inch 2K display. If you’re in the market for a Windows laptop, this is an amazing one to buy. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
This HP Omen 16 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU is now on sale for a $300 price cut. It packs some powerful specs, too, with its AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB for storage. Throw in its 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) display with 144Hz refresh rate, and you're looking at entry-level gaming laptop that packs a punch.
Home appliances
The BlueAir Blue Pure 511i Max has a coverage of 926 sq ft, so it's great for small rooms. It uses HEPASilent, dual filtration technology to remove at least 99% of airborne particles in the air. It also runs very quiet and you can even control it via the Blueair app. Plus, its modern design makes it easy to blend into any room.
This Dyson V8 is designed to be super lightweight, promises up to 40 minutes battery life, and two power modes. Its soft roller cleaner head can tackle all types of hard floors, while its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from carpets. It also comes with six, different accessories to suit daily tasks.
Audio
The Marshall Emberton III is a stunning addition to your portable sound arsenal. It sounds great, looks wonderful, and won’t break the bank. It’s one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers thanks to its intuitive brass control nob.
Beats’ new workout earbuds are an all-around upgrade from the previous version. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we loved their stylish design, strong bassy sound and stable fit. You also get 10 hours of listening time on a charge, or up to 45 hours with the included charging case. They also have some unique features on board, like handy physical button controls and a heart rate monitor. We rank them as the best wireless earbuds for fitness on the market.
If you want a speaker that can truly fill a space, this is it. Our JBL Boombox 3 review praised this speaker's impressively wide sound and thumping bass. It also lasts for up to 24 hours of battery life, and has a strong IP67 durability rating against water and dust. Just note that it's hefty, coming in at 14.7 pounds.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
