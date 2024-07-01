Massive Steam Summer Sale — here’s 11 gaming deals I’d get now

Valve’s latest Steam Sale is live until July 11. So there’s no better time than now to snatch up these deals, with hundreds of games going for less than $5.

From ageless classics to more recent, discounted smash hits, some of the best Steam games play at higher quality than Nintendo Switch on the Steam Deck. Not only that, many titles for less than $6, let alone $60.

Here are 11 that Steam games that play well on the best gaming PCs, the best gaming laptops and the Steam Deck that are worth sinking your precious time into now.

Best Steam Summer Sale game deals

The latest Steam Summer Sale finishes on July 11. Before then, you have plenty of time to pick up great games for your Steam Deck. There are a ton of “Steam Deck Verified” titles on the Steam Store going at historically low prices right now, so you can take the plunge on a variety of classics without overly hurting your bank balance.

Best Steam deals right now

Elden Ring: was $59 now $41

A stunning open-world action RPG brought to you by FromSoftware and “ House of the Dragon ” author, G.R.R. Martin. This all-time great recently dropped its Shadow of the Erdree DLC that plays out like Elden Ring on hard mode. Considering the legendary original game still presents a seriously stern challenge, only the most battle-hardened of Tarshined will be ready for the expansion’s brilliant but brutal boss fights.

Cyberpunk 2077: was $59 now $29

Cyberpunk 2077 was always good if you had the PC hardware that was up to delivering on its technical ambitions, but there was a time during the last console generation where it was a complete train wreck. Now we’re at a place where studio CD Projekt RED has dedicated so much time to the game, it actually plays at a pretty stable 30 fps on Steam Deck, provided you dial down a few settings.

Hades: was $24 now $9

A gorgeous roguelite with a satisfying story and even better combat. If you can step up to Hades ’ challenging boss fights, you’ll find a game that proves to be incredibly satisfying to master. When you're first starting out and are petting a three-headed dog and getting owned by lowly ghouls, Hades will test your patience, yet it’s absolutely worth sticking with.

Fallout 4: was $19 now $7

Long before Amazoned ever commissioned "Fallout" the show, Bethesda’s engrossing survival sim was making an iconic name for itself. Though it doesn’t earn as much praise as its predecessor, Fallout 4 is still highly playable, with slo-mo combat that continues to earn your interest and individual storylines that eke out emotional investment.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: was $39 now $3

Not to be confused with the flawed Netflix show , The Witcher 3 is simply one of the greatest video games ever made. Thanks to its relatively ripe age, it also runs exceptionally well on Steam Deck. Playing as mythic monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, every mission you accept delivers fine acting and nailed on plot pots.

Doom Eternal: was $19 now $7

A great advert for PC gaming as a whole, let alone Steam Deck. id Software’s first-person shooter is incredibly well-optimized on every format, and Valve’s handheld is no different. Doom Eternal is one of those PC titles you can switch on and enjoy immediately with minimal settings tweaks, which isn’t something to take for granted.

Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $27

If you’re a fan of the World of Wizarding, Hogwarts Legacy will keep you gripped from minute one. Far better than it has any right to be in an age of phoned-in licences, this action-adventure with RPG and sandbox elements wisely detaches itself from Daniel Radcliffe’s blockbuster silver screen saga. In doing so, it creates one of the most compelling takes on the franchise there’s ever been.

Disco Elysium The Final Cut: was $39 now $3

A masterclass in storytelling, and one that’s available dirt cheap. This brilliantly scripted detective sim isn’t graphically demanding. While controller mapping isn’t great, the characters are incredible and there’s a dizzying amount of compelling lore to dig through. Disco Elysium also looks superb, with constantly stylish visuals.

Stardew Valley: was $14 now $8

A peaceful farming sim that is ideally suited to short handheld sessions. Very few games are quite as easy to dip back and forth into as Stardew Valley, and its laidback appeal and 2D design essentially make it timeless. By the time Steam Deck 2 arrives, Stardew still won’t have aged a day.

Batman Arkham Knight: was $20 now $2

Not enough people talk about Rocksteady’s excellent trilogy-capper, and that’s something that needs to change. Reputatitionally, it’s hard to think how Batman: Arkham Knight could do a better job of showing up Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League . Though they both feature the late, great Kevin Conroy, one is a shallow squad shooter and the other is a superbly balanced, stealth-driven action-adventure.