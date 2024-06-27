Amazon is having a huge Skechers sale ahead of Prime Day — 21 deals I’d get now up to 50% off

Stylish, comfortable and affordable footwear isn't always easy to find — but fortunately, Skechers is known for making supportive and comfortable shoes at prices that won't break the bank. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is currently having a massive sale on Skechers sneakers and sandals for the entire family.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Skechers for men, women and children. The sale is a golden opportunity to grab high-quality shoes at prices from $16. Whether you're hitting the gym, taking a casual stroll or need something stylish for everyday wear, Skechers has options to suit all your needs.

It's worth noting that prices vary by size and color on Amazon, so check any different color options in your size for the best possible deal. Keep scrolling to see my top picks from Amazon's Skechers sale.

Skechers deals

Skechers Women's Beverlee High Tea: was $44 now $16 @ Amazon

Elevate your look with these pretty Skechers heels. They're as supportive as can be, with a Luxe Foam comfort footbed and stylish mesh straps. Reviewers on Amazon say they're easy to walk in and go well with summer outfits.

Skechers Women's Plus-Peace and Love Ballet Flat: was $42 now from $25 @ Amazon

This simple, slip-on shoe is easy to wear thanks to the stretchy canvas material they're made with. They fit snugly and, shape-wise, are a bit more narrow overall to hug your foot without socks.

Skechers Women's Bobs B Sneakers: was $45 now $28 @ Amazon

These low-profile, casual canvas shoes earn praise from reviewers for wearing and washing well and being comfy. One buyer noted they work on their feet all day in these and don't feel sore. Better yet, you can slip these on and enjoy the support memory foam sole from day one without having to break them in.

Skechers Women's Meditation-Rock Crown Flat Sandal: was $44 now $31 @ Amazon

Snag these summery Skechers from just $31. They feature a Skechers Yoga Foam comfort footbed and a flexible traction outsole. They also have a comfortable stretch strap, with a pretty beaded design.

Skechers Men's Relaxed Fit Supreme Bosnia Sandal: was $45 now $34 @ Amazon

The ultimate sandals for summer are now on sale at Amazon. They have a super-soft plush memory foam footbed and a comfortable fabric strap. They're popular enough to earn a 4.5 star rating based on over 12,000 reviews.

Skechers Women's Bobs Copa: was $55 now $42 @ Amazon

Score these comfortable Skechers sneakers starting from $42. They feature a Skechers memory foam footbed and come in four stylish color options. Reviewers on Amazon say these are sturdy and fit true to size.

Skechers Women's Go Walk 5 Sneaker: was $60 now $44 @ Amazon

This simple slip-on shoe is great for day-to-day wear, or for traveling, as you won’t have to worry about undoing laces when going through security. One of our editors here at Tom’s Guide wore this shoe for miles around CES, and found it comfortable and supportive.

Skechers Womens Go Walk Lite: was $70 now $44 @ Amazon

These cushioned Skechers easily slip on and off and are great for walking around indoors and outdoors. Many Amazon reviews compare them to the popular Hey Dude brand, saying that they hold up better.

Skechers Women's D'Lites Fresh Start Sneaker: was $74 now $46 @ Amazon

The Skechers D'Lites Fresh Start sneakers are on sale from $46 at Amazon. These lace-up sneakers have air-cooled memory foam and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole.

Skechers Women's Martha Stewart Cordova Classic: was $80 now $47 @ Amazon

Designed by lifestyle icon Martha Stewart herself, we love that her collaboration with the brand is joining in on the Amazon sale fun. The retro-inspired look offers an elevated design if you're looking for a trendy white sneaker but need a shock-absorbing midsole for 24/7 comfort.

Skechers Men's Moreno Canvas Oxford: was $70 now from $48 @ Amazon

These Skechers Oxfords look smart without sacrificing comfort. They have an energetic Goga Mat Arch and Skechers Air Cooled Memory Foam soles. The insole also wicks moisture, keeping your feet dry.

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Sneaker: was $60 now $49 @ Amazon

Snag the incredibly comfortable Skechers Go Walk Joy from just $49 at Amazon. They feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper for an incredibly lightweight and supportive pair of shoes. And you don't need to take my word for it — these have over 76,000 positive reviews under their belt.

Skechers Women's 600 Spikeless Golf Sandals: was $70 now $51 @ Amazon

These Skechers sandals are on sale starting from $51. With durable grip outsoles and lightweight cushioning foam, they're perfect for the golf course. They also feature a pretty floral pattern in several colorways.

Skechers Men's D'lux Walker Orford Slip-in Loafer: was $90 now from $52 @ Amazon

These Skechers slip-in loafers are on sale starting from $52. They have a Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole and a heel pillow to keep your feet comfortably in place during walks. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Mesh Lace-Up: was $75 now from $53 @ Amazon

These Skechers shoes feature Ultra Go cushioning, Air Cooled Goga Mat insoles and a mesh upper for a lightweight, responsive and breathable running experience. They have a rocker shape that makes them feel super smooth on foot.

Skechers Men's Go Ultra Max Spikeless Golf Shoe: was $104 now $54 @ Amazon

With Skechers' ULTRA GO cushioning and GOGA MAX internals, these spikeless golf shoes are perfect on the green. They're also water-repellent and offer great stability. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Skechers Men's Go Run Lite: was $75 now $55 @ Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. Although, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.

Skechers Women's Dazzling Haze Slip Ins: was $75 now $60 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training and dance cardio.

Skechers Men's Slip-Ins Max Cushioning Elite Smooth Transition: was $110 now $60 @ Amazon

These hands-free Skechers are on sale at Amazon. They're lightweight, comfortable enough to wear all day and great for walks. We said wearing them was like walking on a cloud in our Skechers Slip-ins Max Cushioning Smooth review.

Kids

Skechers Kids Dynamatic Sneaker: was $40 now from $24 @ Amazon

These cute Skechers kids sneakers feature a synthetic breathable mesh upper, a strap closure and a cushioned insole. They come in a range of fun colors and are on sale starting from $24.