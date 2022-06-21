4th of July Apple sales — best early sales right now

4th of July Apple sales are among the most anticipated deals of the summer. In celebration of Independence Day, retailers from Amazon to Walmart offer steep price cuts on all things Apple.

This year's 4th of July Apple sales will be particularly interesting because there are two new Apple devices in the mix — the new MacBook Air 2022 and the MacBook Pro 2022. Neither laptop is available for purchase yet, but we're bound to see 4th of July sales on at least one — if not both — new MacBooks.

Although July is still a few days out, we're rounding up all the best 4th of July Apple sales you can get right now. Alternatively, make sure to check out our best Apple deals hub which is updated year-round with the best Apple discounts.

iPhones

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: up to $700 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T (opens in new tab)

AT&T is offering new and existing customers up to $700 off any iPhone 13 purchase after an eligible trade-in. You'll need to purchase your phone via a monthly installment plan and you'll also need to sign up for an unlimited data plan. As part of the sale, you can get the iPhone 13 mini for free with trade-in.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 Pro: up $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon has epic 4th of July Apple sales right now. For a limited time, you can get up to $800 off your iPhone 13 purchase when you trade-in your old phone and open a new unlimited line. After discount, you can get the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini for free or up to $800 off the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13: up to $150 gift card @ Visible (opens in new tab)

Verizon-owned Visible is offering 4th of July Apple sales on Cupertino's latest smartphones. Simply purchase an eligible iPhone, port your number to Visible, and you'll receive up to a $150 prepaid gift card for free. Plus, you'll get a free Bang & Olufsen speaker ($250 value) with your purchase. This deal is valid on the iPhone SE 2020 through the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

(opens in new tab) iPhone SE (2022): free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is offering an epic promo right now. New and existing members can get the iPhone SE 2022 for free when you open a new unlimited line. (No trade-in is required). That's a savings of $429.

Apple Watch

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch for those on a budget. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $40 under the Apple Store's price, but hurry, as this model goes in and out of stock.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch deals on the Series 7 are here. The current flagship comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging.

iPads

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $459 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. Just keep in mind it has dropped as low as $399 before.

(opens in new tab) iPad Air (64GB/2022): was $599 now $559 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (2020/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The iPad Air sports a large 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU, and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, it's as close to a laptop replacement as you can get. Retailers have a tendency to "hide" this discount, so make sure to check all iPad colors in case the sale has moved to a different model. Additionally, if you can wait, this iPad hit $399 on Memorial Day and could drop to that price point again on July 4th or Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro (128GB/2021): was $799 now $739 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad to house Apple's M1 CPU, which means it offers record-breaking performance. It features a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide color. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras along with Wi-Fi 6 support.

MacBooks

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 13" (M1/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,198 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip delivers performance that runs circles around Windows laptops. Plus, you get a brighter display than the MacBook Air and beefier 8-core graphics. Even better, the system lasted over 16 hours in our battery test.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/2022): for $1,199 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Coming soon: Apple's new MacBook Air will make its debut in July. Although it's now $200 pricier, it boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging.

AirPods

(opens in new tab) AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Looking for the cheapest Apple earbuds possible? Amazon has the AirPods with Standard Charging Case on sale for $99. That's one of their lowest prices of the year. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 3 (2021): was $179 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new AirPods 3 offer Spatial Audio, which creates immersive listening experiences for music-listening, movie-watching, and more. They're also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, a feature that was previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $174. That's their lowest price right now at any retailer. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation.