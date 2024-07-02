Amazon 4th of July sale slashes prices of Weber grills — 3 deals I'd get now

With so many brilliant grills on the market, deciding on the right one for your yard can be tricky. Fortunately, 4th of July sales are here and Amazon has slashed the price of Weber's top gas grills, making that difficult decision a lot easier.

I've spent years testing the best grills on the market, and I always come back to Weber as a reliable brand with an option for everyone, no matter your budget. If you're determined to bag a bargain, you may be set on waiting for Prime Day to take the plunge and invest in your dream grill, but these Weber discounts will give you an extra two weeks of grilling this summer, and there's no guarantee that prices will get lower in the weeks to come.

With discounts of up to 26%, here are three deals I'd buy now to get a grill upgrade in time for the 4th of July.

Top Weber 4th of July deals

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill: was $550 now $399 @ Amazon

As I said when I reviewed the Weber Spirit II E-310 (this grill's slightly bigger brother), Weber's Spirit line offers a mid price but high performance that's the perfect middle-ground for most homes. Its portability doesn't make it feel flimsy, and the two burners are the ideal size for most families.

Weber Spirit E330: was $874 now $629 @ Amazon

An upgraded model on Weber's regular Spirit series, the E330 features souped-up cooking elements such as an intense heat zone to quickly add sear marks on meat and. Along with the sear zone, there's also a side burner for cooking up sauces or side dishes.

Weber Genesis E-435 Liquid Propane Gas Grill: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Amazon

The mighty Weber Genesis line is perfect for those who are looking for a powerful upgrade. While this is one of the more premium offerings form the brand, this $300 discount makes it a lot more appealing. Enjoy a side burner, grill locker for storage, and high-performance burners for flare-free grilling.

How to choose the right Weber grill

A grilled chicken on the Weber Spirit II E-310 (Image credit: Future)

Weber is a dependable brand for gas grills, but there is a huge range of models to choose from, which can make shopping feel a bit overwhelming.

The brand offers five lines of gas grills: Genesis, the brand's most premium line, Summit, an elevated gas grill that's great for entertaining, Spirit, the brand's mid-price and most popular offering, Weber Q, a portable and entry-level option that's ideal for small families, and Portable — which consists of the fold-away Traveler grill.

If you want to pick up a deal, we most frequently see savings on the Spirit line of grills, which are currently heavily discounted ahead of Prime Day at Amazon. There are also a number of discounts on the brand's Genesis line, but these grills will still cost in excess of $1,000 — an investment that's worth waiting for a discount to make.