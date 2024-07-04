Huge 4th of July sale at Home Depot — here's 15 deals to shop now

4th of July sales are officially here, and Home Depot is getting in on the action. This retailer is running a huge sitewide sale with discounts on everything from appliances to patio furniture. No matter what you're looking for to upgrade your living space, you'll probably find it here.

Right now you can get up to 35% off select furniture at Home Depot. This sale includes dining tables, home office chairs, entertainment centers, and more. To help you beat the heat, air conditioners from $38. And if you need to get your garden ready for a celebration, there's an epic sale on lawn mowers from $139.

There are plenty more deals to be found, so keep scrolling to see all my top picks.

Home Depot 4th of July sales

Wood & rubber mulch: deals from $3 @ Home Depot

A gardening essential, Home Depot has deals on wood and rubber mulch starting from just $3. Brands include Earthgro and Vigoro, which will protect your garden and help your soil retain its moisture.

Landscaping supplies: deals from $13 @ Home Depot

Home Depot's 4th of July sale is a great opportunity to revamp your backyard. The sale includes discounts on landscaping supplies, such as individual tiles and paver kits with prices from $13. Brands include MSI, Nantucket Pavers, Vevor, and more.

Patio umbrellas: deals from $36 @ Home Depot

Protect yourself from the sun this summer with a new patio umbrella. Home Depot has patio umbrellas on sale from $36 right now. The sale includes brands like Hampton Bay, Villacera, Pure Garden, and more.

Air conditioners: deals from $38 @ Home Depot

Air conditioner season is here. As part of the early Home Depot 4th of July sales event, the retailer has fans, air conditioners, and air purifiers on sale from $38. The sale includes brands like Honewell, Keystone, Whirlpool, and more.

Furniture sale: up to 50% off @ Home Depot

From patio furniture to massage chairs, Home Depot is knocking up to 50% off furniture for your living room, patio, bedroom, and kitchen.

Lawnmowers: deals from $139 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $139. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Gymax Evaporative Portable Air Conditioner: was $176 now $150 @ Home Depot

Perfect for your home office, this portable air conditioner offers 3 modes of cooling and a total of 10,000 BTU. It features a water tank which can be frozen and used to power the machine. It also has built-in caster wheels that make it easy to move from room to room.

Whirlpool Over-Range Microwave: was $399 now $248 @ Home Depot

Need some more cooking options in your life? This 1.9-cubic-foot microwave installs nicely over your range, putting fast heating power at your reach. It's easy to clean, has three fan speeds and, with an add-on accessory, will also steam your food.

Wicker 4-piece Patio Conversion Set: was $450 now $260 @ Home Depot

Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to this discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.

Dishwashers: up to $400 off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is taking up to $400 off select dishwashers from the likes of KitchenAid, Whirlpool, Bosch, and GE. After discount, prices start from $220.

Washers/dryers: deals from $468 @ Home Depot

The Home Depot has washers and dryers on sale from $468. The sale includes standalone and combo units from the likes of Samsung, GE, LG, and more.

Weber Spirit E-315 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill: was $619 now $569 @ Home Depot

You can save $50 on this propane gas grill, which comes with three burners and work areas on either side. The grates are porcelain-enameled cast iron, and you can choose from black or stainless steel.

Samsung Wi-Fi Electric Range: was $849 now $648 @ Home Depot

This free-standing, self-cleaning 30-inch electric range has five top burners, four cooking presets and an oven offering 6.3 cubic feet of capacity. It's got Wi-Fi and "smart" capabilities, so you can control with with Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung's Bixby. The only catch is that you'll need a 240V outlet to power it.

GE GIE18GSNRSS: was $1,079 now $971 @ Home Depot

This small refrigerator is great for anyone limited on space. It has an ice maker and a sliding deli drawer. It's also very energy efficient. However, there are no independent controls for the refrigerator and freezer temperatures.