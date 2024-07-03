L.L. Bean summer sale – 7 deals I’d buy right now, including 20% off my favorite weatherproof travel jacket

Forget Amazon Prime Day, the best outdoor apparel deals are available right now through L.L. Bean. In addition to summer gear including sun-blocking t-shirts and lightweight rain protection, my favorite packable, travel-friendly L.L. Bean jacket, the PrimaLoft Packaway, is on sale for 20% off.

Other great deals include men’s unshrinkable tees for just $19 and women’s high-tech rain jackets for $79 , marked down from $99. Find these deals and more below.

L.L. Bean summer sale deals

L.L. Bean Unshrinkable Tee (men's): was $24 now $19

Even Rick Moranis won't be able to shrink this tee. With two attractive colors to choose from, this well-priced L.L. Bean shirt is designed to keep its shape and bright hue with no pilling, no matter how many wash cycles you run it through.

L.L. Bean SunSmart Tee (men's): was $39 now $29

I'm a huge fan of sun-blocking tees, whether it's my go-to, the REI Sahara T-shirt, or this equally comfy and sweat-wicking L.L. Bean SunSmart shirt, available on sale in stylish turquoise.

L.L. Bean Hi-Pile Fleece Pullover (women's): was $109 now $53

The best deal of the bunch, take a whopping 50% off this chic, cozy and ultra-warm fleece pullover in lavender. It features a standup collar, chest pocket with snap closure, stretchy hem and cuffs and zippered hand-warming pockets.

L.L. Bean Light and Airy Windbreaker (men's): was $69 now $54

This fly-looking, weather-resistant jacket weighs just 10 ounces and features a stowable hood, dual hand-warming pockets and of course, a windproof design. Grab one on sale in Adobe Red or Sand Dune tan.

L.L. Bean Trail Model Rain Jacket (women's): was $99 now $79

L.L. Bean's number-one selling rain jacket doesn't go on sale all that often, so snag this one in faded orange for 19% off while you still can. It features 2.5 layers of waterproof material, fully taped seams and an adjustable hood. The Trail Model Rain jacket also weighs just 12 ounces and stores away in a zippered hand pocket for easy packing.

L.L. Bean Wharf Street Rain Jacket (women's): was $129 now $99

For slightly more stylish rain protection, consider the Wharf Street Jacket cropped jacket on sale for 22% off in Deep Water Blue, Eucalyptus and Faded Orange. It weighs even less than the Trail Model Jacket with all the same H20-proof tech.

L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket (men's): was $199 now $159

I own two of these jackets and recently gifted another, picked up the last time they were one sale, to my mom. So, yeah, you could say I'm a big fan of the L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket. In fact, its light, insulating waterproof design is perfect for sudden weather changes, and when packed down into the chest stash pocket, it turns into a lovely little head or neck pillow for travel/camping.