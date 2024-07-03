L.L. Bean summer sale – 7 deals I’d buy right now, including 20% off my favorite weatherproof travel jacket

Deals
By
published

It’s summertime and the savings are easy

Two photos of models wearing L.L Bean gear. The left shows a women in a tan fleece walking on the beach and the right shows a women in a yellow jacket
(Image credit: L.L. Bean)

Forget Amazon Prime Day, the best outdoor apparel deals are available right now through L.L. Bean. In addition to summer gear including sun-blocking t-shirts and lightweight rain protection, my favorite packable, travel-friendly L.L. Bean jacket, the PrimaLoft Packaway, is on sale for 20% off. 

Other great deals include men’s unshrinkable tees for just $19 and women’s high-tech rain jackets for $79, marked down from $99. Find these deals and more below. 

L.L. Bean summer sale deals

L.L. Bean Unshrinkable Tee (men's): was $24 now $19

L.L. Bean Unshrinkable Tee (men's): was $24 now $19
Even Rick Moranis won't be able to shrink this tee. With two attractive colors to choose from, this well-priced L.L. Bean shirt is designed to keep its shape and bright hue with no pilling, no matter how many wash cycles you run it through. 

View Deal
L.L. Bean SunSmart Tee (men's): was $39 now $29

L.L. Bean SunSmart Tee (men's): was $39 now $29
I'm a huge fan of sun-blocking tees, whether it's my go-to, the REI Sahara T-shirt, or this equally comfy and sweat-wicking L.L. Bean SunSmart shirt, available on sale in stylish turquoise. 

View Deal
L.L. Bean Hi-Pile Fleece Pullover (women's): was $109 now $53

L.L. Bean Hi-Pile Fleece Pullover (women's): was $109 now $53
The best deal of the bunch, take a whopping 50% off this chic, cozy and ultra-warm fleece pullover in lavender. It features a standup collar, chest pocket with snap closure, stretchy hem and cuffs and zippered hand-warming pockets. 

View Deal
L.L. Bean Light and Airy Windbreaker (men's): was $69 now $54

L.L. Bean Light and Airy Windbreaker (men's): was $69 now $54
This fly-looking, weather-resistant jacket weighs just 10 ounces and features a stowable hood, dual hand-warming pockets and of course, a windproof design. Grab one on sale in Adobe Red or Sand Dune tan. 

View Deal
L.L. Bean Trail Model Rain Jacket (women's): was $99 now $79

L.L. Bean Trail Model Rain Jacket (women's): was $99 now $79
L.L. Bean's number-one selling rain jacket doesn't go on sale all that often, so snag this one in faded orange for 19% off while you still can. It features 2.5 layers of waterproof material, fully taped seams and an adjustable hood. The Trail Model Rain jacket also weighs just 12 ounces and stores away in a zippered hand pocket for easy packing. 

View Deal
L.L. Bean Wharf Street Rain Jacket (women's): was $129 now $99

L.L. Bean Wharf Street Rain Jacket (women's): was $129 now $99
For slightly more stylish rain protection, consider the Wharf Street Jacket cropped jacket on sale for 22% off in Deep Water Blue, Eucalyptus and Faded Orange. It weighs even less than the Trail Model Jacket with all the same H20-proof tech. 

View Deal
L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket (men's): was $199 now $159

L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket (men's): was $199 now $159
I own two of these jackets and recently gifted another, picked up the last time they were one sale, to my mom. So, yeah, you could say I'm a big fan of the L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packaway Hooded Jacket. In fact, its light, insulating waterproof design is perfect for sudden weather changes, and when packed down into the chest stash pocket, it turns into a lovely little head or neck pillow for travel/camping.

View Deal

Want more great deals on outdoor gear? Check out these early Prime Day savings on our favorite Fitbit fitness trackers. Plus, Amazon has loads of sales happening now on Adidas gear, Doc Martens, Sketchers and other name-brand footwear

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Athletic Shoes
Brand
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Gender
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 4,915 deals
Filters
Arrow
Nike Pegasus 40
(Men)
1
Nike Men's Pegasus 40 Road...
nike
$130
View Deal
Brooks Glycerin 20
(Blue)
2
Brooks Men's Glycerin GTS 20...
Amazon
$160
View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13
(Black)
Our Review
3
New Balance Womens Fresh Foam...
Walmart
$164.99
View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13
Our Review
4
New Balance Women's Fresh...
REI.com
View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13
Our Review
5
New Balance Fresh Foam X...
Backcountry.com
View Deal
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v13
(Yellow Women)
Our Review
6
New Balance Fresh Foam X...
Zappos
View Deal
Adidas UltraBoost Light
(Green)
7
adidas Ultraboost Light Shoes...
Adidas US
$190
View Deal
Adidas UltraBoost Light
(Blue)
8
adidas Ultraboost Light...
Nordstrom
$190
View Deal
Adidas UltraBoost Light
(White)
9
adidas Ultraboost Light...
Designer Shoe Warehouse
View Deal
Adidas UltraBoost Light
(Black)
10
adidas Originals Black...
SSENSE
$190
View Deal
Load more deals
Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 