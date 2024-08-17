Is Labor Day a good time to buy a mattress? I’m a bed tester - here’s my take

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a mattress? The short answer is yes, as Labor Day is one of the major sales events of the year. And some brands have already launched early deals, meaning you can snap up a bargain right now.

The Labor Day mattress sales 2024 officially start on Monday 2nd September this year, although you’ll often find the best deals arriving a week or two before the date, with many of this year’s best mattresses being discounted significantly. But like any sale, there are pros and cons involved. In this guide we’ll look into the Labor Day sales and help you decide whether this is the right time for you to buy a new mattress.

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?

In a competitive market, many brands offer discounts on mattresses throughout the year. But for the biggest discounts and best prices, you’re better off shopping one of the major sales events that occur throughout the year. Manufacturers reserve the best deals and biggest offers for these times, meaning you can often grab a real bargain. These are the key sales dates throughout the year:

February: Presidents' Day

March/April: Easter

May: Memorial Day

July: 4th of July

September: Labor Day

November: Black Friday/Cyber Monday

December/January: Christmas/New Year

Pros of buying a mattress during Labor Day

Judging by past Labor Day sales, we think this is an excellent time to buy a new mattress online or in store. Discounts can rival those found on Black Friday, with huge discounts on some luxury brands. Labor Day is also the last major sale event before Black Friday in November, so if you’re in the market for a new bed and don’t want to wait, this is the time to buy.

With many brands not offering any discounts over the summer months, Labor Day often gives buyers the best price you’ll see at this time of year.

Pros of buying a mattress during Labor Day:

Discounts can rival those offered on Black Friday

Huge discounts on luxury brands

Last major sale event before Black Friday in November

Best prices offered during the summer months

Cons of buying a mattress during Labor Day

Although Labor Day often offers incredibly generous discounts, these aren’t always the cheapest prices. Yes, some discounts do rival Black Friday but, in general, you will get the biggest discounts over the Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend.

You may also find that a brand is just offering its normal discount for Labor Day, as opposed to anything more generous. Many brands offer a percentage discount or money-off all year, so unless this has been raised for Labor Day, you won’t be saving anything by buying on this particular day.

Cons of buying a mattress during Labor Day:

These may not be the biggest discounts of the year

You’re likely to see better offers over the Black Friday / Cyber Monday weekend

Some brands may just offer the same discounts you’ll see throughout the year

Are the Labor Day mattress sales worth it?

The Labor Day mattress sales are definitely worth taking advantage of, providing you’re buying from a brand that’s taking part in the sale. Certain brands can generally be relied upon to offer sizeable discounts that are worth taking advantage of.

Last year, for example, Saatva sold the top-rated Saatva Classic mattress for just $1,595 for a queen size (MSRP $1,995), whereas on Black Friday it was on sale for $1,695 (MSRP $2,095). So, this meant that you got a better deal on Labor Day as the MSRP was lower. Saatva and Nectar have also traditionally run big flash sales on Labor Day. We’re expecting to see larger than average discounts on brands such as Saatva, Nectar, Purple, Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Brooklyn Bedding, Bear and Helix Sleep.

Early Labor Day mattress deals live now

Saatva Classic: from $1,395 now $1,195 at Saatva

Best for: All sleeping styles, those looking for customization options The Saatva Classic is our best hybrid mattress of 2024, offered in three firmness levels and two heights to suit all sleeping styles and body weights. Our testers in our Saatva Classic mattress review found that it did an excellent job of easing lower back pain and cradling pressure points, as well as providing great temperature regulation. A queen size mattress is currently reduced to $1,795 with a $300 discount, but we’d expect to see this drop further to $1,695 for Labor Day itself. Benefits: Lifetime warranty | 365-night trial | Free white glove delivery

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: Save up to $1,236 at DreamCloud

Best for: Back and stomach sleepers

In our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review , our testers found the mattress particularly suited to back and stomach sleepers, thanks to its firmer feel. It might be incredibly reasonably priced, but the DreamCloud still offers a luxurious feel and finish. You can also expect a cool night’s sleep, with cooling gel-infused memory foam and breathable coils. There’s an evergreen mattress sale on DreamCloud, which means a queen size is always $665 (MSRP $1,483) and we don’t expect to see any larger discount on Labor Day Benefits: Lifetime warranty | 365-night trial | Free shipping and returns

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: Save up to $700 at Nectar

Best for: Side sleepers Nectar’s flagship mattress has recently undergone a revamp, with some changes in the layers and materials used. The new therapeutic memory foam adds more pressure relief and responsive contouring, but this is still one of the best mattresses for side sleepers on the market. Our testers of the original Nectar mattress also found it comfortable for back sleepers. Again, this mattress has an evergreen discount – 40% in this case, meaning a queen size is $649 (MSRP $1,099). Benefits: Lifetime warranty | 365-night trial | Free shipping and returns

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a mattress FAQ

When do Labor Day mattress sales start?

Some Labor Day mattress deals are already live. However, we expect, like previous years, for this discounts to get larger and larger as we get closer to Labor Day weekend. Many brands will begin to release their deals in the coming week, so keep a close eye out, although you’re likely to get the best price the closer you are to Labor Day.