How to get a fake GPS location for Mobile Legends on Android

If you’re looking to team up with your friends who live in different countries, snag a coveted top badge on a street you’ve never been to, or just rank in different areas, you’ll need to get a fake GPS VPN for Mobile Legends.

While some players might take issue with people from all over the world fighting it out on their street and ranking first, if you’re someone who wants to do that, in this guide we’ll show you exactly how. We’ll be going through all the steps needed to set up Surfshark, one of the best VPN services, to get you a fake GPS location on Mobile Legends. Plus, with a VPN, you can do a whole lot more than just spoof your location…

The only VPN with a fake GPS for Mobile Legends

How to get a fake GPS for Mobile Legends with Surfshark

• First of all, you’ll need to sign up to Surfshark. Install the Android app, and accept the permissions Surfshark asks for.

• Then, you’ll need to go to the ‘About Phone’ section in Settings.

• Tap ‘Build Number’ seven times to enter Developer Mode.

• Go back to Settings, and tap ‘Developer Options’, which may be at the end of menu.

• Turn on ‘Mock Locations App’ – it may be called ‘Allow Mock Locations’ – and select Surfshark as your mock location app.

• Download and install the Mock Mock Locations module – some apps won’t function if Mock Locations is turned on, so this module hides the setting from them.

• Then all you need to do is open Surfshark and select a location – it’ll spoof your location automatically to match the server you’re connected to. Make sure you do this before opening Mobile Legends!

(Image credit: Jake Davies)

Why would you want a fake GPS for Mobile Legends?

If you’re a MLBB player, you’ll know that the game separates leaderboards in a number of various ways. First, you’ll have your global ranking and local rankings, but what we’re interested in here is street ranking.

By using Surfshark, you’ll be able to go pretty much anywhere in the world and start taking over neighbourhoods you’ve never even set foot in. Also, if you live in a very competitive area, you can choose to place your fake GPS location in a place that it’ll much easier to earn a top badge in. Then you’ll have some hefty bragging rights within your squad.

What else can I use Surfshark for?

While there are other fake GPS for Mobile Legends apps available, we don’t recommend using a free service. That’s because they might be stealing your data, or even tracking your real GPS location while spoofing it.

Plus, because Surfshark is a VPN, you’ll be able to get access to tons of other great features, too. You’ll be able to unblock pretty much every streaming site in the world – including Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and more – protect your data from trackers, hide your IP when torrenting, and as a gaming VPN, you may even be able to speed up your connection.

Also, if you just keep your VPN all the time, everything you do online will be kept private from your ISP and mobile network provider. That means you can avoid targeted ads, stop them slowing down your connection when you do certain things, and browse in peace knowing that no one can see what you’re up to.

The best-value VPN on the market

