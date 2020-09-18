Fake GPS: top 5 VPNs for spoofing your location

While the best VPN can get you access to overseas content, there are very few true fake GPS VPNs on the market. That means that while websites will deliver you different content thanks to your traffic coming from a different server, mobile apps with location tracking enabled will still be able to tell exactly where you are.

Unfortunately, location spoofing is difficult to do on iOS, and while there are some programs you can use to fake GPS locations while your iPhone is plugged in to your PC, there’s not a good option for location spoofing without jailbreaking your device.

On Android, though, you’ve got a few more options. One is to combine any VPN with a fake GPS app, and these are easily found in the Play Store. However, there’s one service that combines a premium VPN service with an in-built fake GPS function, and it just so happens that it’s the cheapest VPN that’s worth signing up to: Surfshark.

1. Surfshark – the best fake GPS VPN on the market

2. ExpressVPN – the best fake GPS VPN alternative

3. NordVPN – big name is a great all-rounder

The best fake GPS VPNs today

Although Surfshark may be best-known for being a bargain VPN provider that offers a powerful yet simple experience, it's got another ace up its sleeve that no one seems to talk about: in-built GPS location spoofing.

Yes, Surfshark's Android app is the only VPN app on the market that can both route you through encrypted servers plus give you a fake GPS location – and while it is only available on Android, that's more than any other provider can say.

This makes use of Android's Mock Locations feature, and makes the process far simpler than trying to use a VPN in tandem with a dedicated fake GPS app. Plus, keeping it all under one roof means less human error on your part, and more accessing blocked content and location-spoofing fun.

However, Surfshark wouldn't top this list if it wasn't a stellar VPN in its own right, and even without the GPS feature it's a safe choice. With 1,700+ servers in over 63 locations with private DNS on every one, plus excellent streaming powers that can unblock Netflix, iPlayer, Hulu and tons more, it's an excellent all-round privacy solution.

Granted, it's not quite as fully featured as some of the VPNs further down this list, but as the only one that can spoof your location without using a separate app, we had to place it first.

And we haven't even mentioned the price – just $2.49 a month when you sign up to an annual plan. Combined with unlimited simultaneous connections Surfshark offers great value, and if you want to trick your apps into thinking you're somewhere else, it should be your first choice.

Great value plus built-in fake GPS

With plenty of servers, GPS spoofing, unlimited simultaneous connections and one of the cheapest prices on the market, Surfshark pretty much has it all. Plus, you'll also get a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out for yourself and make sure it works.

At Tom's Guide, we think ExpressVPN is the best service on the market – but unfortunately the one feature it lacks is an in-built fake GPS spoofer. However, if you'd rather have ExpressVPN than Surfshark (we don't blame you), it's really easy to combine it with a different fake GPS app to get similar results.

Beyond spoofing your location, though, ExpressVPN handles pretty much every other VPN task with ease. Want to stream Netflix from the USA, France, Japan or pretty much anywhere else? Express has got you covered. You'll also be able to get BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, Hulu and loads more.

You'll have private DNS on every server, a wide choice of protocols, a kill switch, split tunneling, and a simple but powerful interface that will please newbies and experts alike, all alongside class-leading speeds on just about every server.

If we had to find a fault, it'd be the fact that Express only offers five simultaneous connections – but you can still install the app on as many devices as you like and simply log in and out to get around this.

If you're looking for the best service overall and don't mind having to use another app to adjust your GPS location, ExpressVPN could be the one to go for.

Get 49% off plus 3 free month of ExpressVPN

As the biggest name in the VPN world, NordVPN lives up to the hype and delivers an excellent security-focused experience that millions of people trust the world over.

One reason for this is its massive server network that delivers good speeds pretty much everywhere, but what really impresses is Nord's focus on security. With 2048-bit double encryption your data will be as safe as can be, but it doesn't stop there.

You'll get Onion over VPN which utilises the encrypted Tor network, Double VPN which will send your connection through two servers, and a wide range of obfuscated server. The latter are especially useful for accessing the web in authoritarian regimes like China and the UAE.

There's also a great balance of usability, too, and the apps on all devices are simple and intuitive. However, the map-based interface on Android and iPhone can prove to be a little clunky, so we recommend just going straight to the server list. And, of course, it doesn't have a built-in fake GPS feature.

Overall, though, NordVPN is an excellent service, and usually comes in well under $4 a month, offering a great combination of power and value.

IPVanish has been one of the top-rated VPNs on the market for a long time now, and although not quite up there with the very best any more, it's still a worthwhile option – especially for users in the US thanks to searing speeds in the States.

Again, it doesn't have a built-in fake GPS feature, but will work well with any third-party spoofing app you choose.

While IPVanish's aesthetics are somewhat divisive, we commend the choice of both the distinct color scheme and displaying quite so much information about what the app is doing at any one time. Many rivals keep everything behind the scenes, but IPVanish displays rolling graphs of data used, connection speeds, and tons more.

If you're a streaming fan you'll be pleased too, because IPVanish can get access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and a bunch more. However, if you're looking to stream British TV you might be out of luck, as we struggled to access BBC iPlayer in our testing.

If IPVanish has caught your eye, it's currently running a September sale which knocks the price down to just $3.25 a month, including 250GB a free SugarSync cloud storage. If you're after storage and VPN, this could be your best option.

CyberGhost is hugely popular, with over 10 million users around the world. We can see why, too, as while it lacks a dedicated fake GPS function, it has a unique server filtering feature that makes it super easy to get great speeds for whatever you want to do.

Combine that with a vast number of servers in 90 countries, and you'll have a huge range of locations to explore when your fire up your third-party fake GPS app.

But, while it's got a massive network and excellent streaming power, CyberGhost's apps just aren't quite up to scratch with the very best in the business. They seem a little crude in comparison, but if you can get past that they're still very functional – and we can't forget to comment on how affordable the service is (very!).

