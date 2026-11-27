If there’s one thing I love about Prime Video, it’s how easy it is to stumble across a brilliant movie you might have otherwise overlooked. But with streaming services constantly refreshing their libraries, some of the best titles don’t stick around for long.

November is no exception, with a handful of excellent movies preparing to leave the platform. So, if you’ve been meaning to catch up on a few must-see picks, now’s the time to add them to your watchlist before they’re gone.

This month’s departing lineup has something for just about every movie fan. There’s a chilling sci-fi classic packed with unforgettable creature horror, a gripping war drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal that puts loyalty and survival to the test, and a deeply unsettling folk story that takes a sun-soaked Swedish festival in a decidedly nightmarish direction. So, here are the movies leaving Prime Video that are well worth prioritizing this week.

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‘The Thing’ (1982)

The Thing (1982) | Modern Trailer | (HD)(4K) - YouTube Watch On

John Carpenter’s “The Thing” is one of my all-time favorite sci-fi horror movies, and a big reason for that is its incredible practical effects. It’s hard to believe the film was initially a box-office disappointment when it arrived in 1982, especially as it has since become such a beloved horror classic. It was released just two weeks after Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” which contributed to its disappointing reception at the time. Thankfully, audiences have come to appreciate what makes it so special. I still think its gruesome creature effects and suspense are a fantastic example of what modern horror can learn from.

This classic takes place at a remote research station in Antarctica, where a team of 12 American scientists encounters a mysterious creature buried beneath the ice for more than 100,000 years. When a Norwegian helicopter arrives pursuing a stray sled dog, the researchers soon discover that something far more dangerous has made its way into their camp. The alien can imitate any living organism, including humans. With temperatures plummeting and communication cut off, helicopter pilot R.J. MacReady (Kurt Russell) and the remaining crew must find a way to stop the creature.

Watch "The Thing" on Prime Video until Nov. 30

‘Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant’ (2023)

GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” is a very different kind of film from what you’d usually expect from the director, swapping his trademark fast-paced editing and cheeky gangster humor for a much more grounded, tense war drama. Ritchie clearly takes a more serious approach here, and the result is one of his more compelling films. The story was inspired by documentaries and news reports about Afghan interpreters left behind during the 2021 U.S. withdrawal, giving the film a real-world background that makes its central journey all the more gripping. It also found a much bigger audience on streaming.

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Set during the war in Afghanistan, this action-thriller follows U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal), whose unit works alongside local interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim). When their team is ambushed by Taliban forces, Ahmed risks everything to get a seriously injured Kinley back to safety. After recovering at home in the U.S., Kinley discovers that Ahmed and his family have been left behind without the promised visas. Determined to repay the man who saved his life, Kinley returns to Afghanistan on a dangerous rescue mission, racing to find Ahmed before the Taliban catches up with him.

Watch "Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant" on Prime Video until Nov. 30

‘Only the Brave’ (2017)

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“Only the Brave” is a moving biographical drama based on the real-life Granite Mountain Hotshots, and it’s a particularly powerful watch if you have firefighters or other first responders in your family. The film focuses on the team’s camaraderie and everyday lives rather than leaning too heavily on melodrama. The performances feel grounded and sincere, while Joseph Kosinski’s direction and Claudio Miranda’s cinematography bring plenty of emotion to the story. Just be prepared for a real tearjerker. Its final moments are especially difficult to shake, and the story of these real-life heroes stays with you for a while.

The film tells the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite firefighting crew based in Prescott, Arizona. Led by superintendent Eric Marsh (Josh Brolin), the team undergoes gruelling training to earn its Hotshot certification before tackling dangerous wildfires across the country. Among its newest recruits is Brendan McDonough (Miles Teller), a young father looking to turn his life around. As the crew takes on increasingly challenging assignments, its members face their toughest test yet when a fast-moving wildfire threatens the town of Yarnell, Arizona.

Watch "Only the Brave" on Prime Video until Nov. 30

‘The Terminator’ (1984)

THE TERMINATOR (1984) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

Everyone knows “The Terminator,” and for good reason. James Cameron’s sci-fi action classic helped establish him as a major blockbuster filmmaker while turning Arnold Schwarzenegger into an international action icon. Interestingly, Schwarzenegger speaks fewer than 20 lines throughout the film, but his deadpan delivery made “I’ll be back” one of the most iconic quotes in movie history. Even if you’ve seen this film countless times (along with its sequels), this is one classic you’ll surely want to revisit. So, yes, I’ll say it: you’ll be back to watch “The Terminator” again before it leaves Prime Video.

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as a relentless cyborg assassin sent from the year 2029 to 1984 Los Angeles with one mission: kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), a young woman whose unborn son will one day lead humanity’s fight against the machines. But Sarah isn’t entirely alone. Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), a soldier from the future, has also travelled back in time to protect her. As the Terminator hunts them down, Sarah and Kyle must evade the seemingly unstoppable killing machine while uncovering the terrifying events that await in the future.

Watch "The Terminator" on Prime Video until Nov. 30

‘Midsommar’ (2019)

MIDSOMMAR | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Lastly, we’re ending with one of the most unsettling horror movies I’ve ever seen, and the film that first introduced me to Florence Pugh and Ari Aster. “Midsommar” is a brilliantly creepy piece of folk horror that turns the usual genre conventions on their head, using bright, sun-drenched visuals to make its disturbing moments even more effective. Pugh is the real standout, delivering a fantastic breakout performance that showcases her incredible range, particularly when it comes to portraying grief and heartbreak. It’s a film that's difficult to forget, even long after you’ve watched it.

Following a family tragedy, Dani (Florence Pugh) joins her increasingly distant boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) and his friends on a trip to a remote Swedish village for a once-in-a-lifetime midsummer festival. Hosted by a secluded community, the nine-day celebration promises traditional ceremonies, elaborate feasts and plenty of unusual customs. However, as the group gets acquainted with their hosts and takes part in the festivities, their idyllic summer getaway takes a disturbing turn. With the villagers growing increasingly unpredictable, Dani and her companions soon find themselves caught up in a series of increasingly terrifying events.

Watch "Midsommar" on Prime Video until Nov. 30

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