Shark and Dyson are two of the biggest names in vacuums — but which one is better? Which one makes the best vacuum? I've tested Dysons, Samsungs, Ultenics, and I've previously owned Sharks. So let's get to the bottom of the best-value vacuum cleaner, especially considering it's Black Friday — A.K.A. the best time to buy new tech.

Today, I'm going to help you decide between six of the most popular Shark and Dyson vacuums, starting from just $189. What's a HEPA filter? Do you need a laser eye? What about suction power? What does RPM actually mean?

I'll help you get to the bottom of it all — and hopefully you'll leave knowing precisely which vacuum cleaner to invest in this Black Friday. So long, dusty carpets and crumbly floors!

Shark v Dyson: The Sharks

Unfortunately, Shark doesn't list its suction power, but all of these models automatically monitor floor type and adjust power for hardwood and carpeted surfaces.

Shark Shark Power Pro Reveal Plus: was $329.99 now $189.99 at Amazon The Shark Power Pro Reveal Plus is the cheapest option on this list; it automatically adjusts suction power for hardwood and carpet, has an LED headlight to illuminate every speck of dust, and lasts for up to 40 minutes. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Power Detect Speed Plus Clean & Empty: was $519.99 now $440 at Amazon The Shark Power Detect Speed Plus Clean & Empty is only discounted in oatmeal (pictured), lasts for 60 minutes on a single charge, and, like the Power Detect Pet Plus Clean & Empty, automatically empties and charges itself with the included station. Read more Read less ▼

Shark v Dyson: The Dysons

Dyson's vacuums tend to be pricier than Shark's, but Dyson publishes each model's RPM and air wattage so you know exactly how powerful the vacuums are before you buy.

Dyson Dyson V9 Motorbar™: was $599.99 now $269.95 at Amazon With 40 mins of battery life, 100 air watts of suction, and a 120,000 RPM motor, the Dyson V9 is a powerful and lightweight vacuum for everyday cleaning. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson Dyson V15 Detect: was $849.99 now $598.50 at Amazon The most expensive model on this list, the Dyson V15 Detect boasts 60 minutes of runtime, a green laser to illuminate dust, 240 air watts of suction power, and a 125,000-RPM motor. Read more Read less ▼

Shark v Dyson: Specs Compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price (sale) Suction power Max battery life Laser/light Converts to handheld Shark Power Pro Reveal Plus $189 Unspecified 40 mins Yes Yes Shark Power Detect Pet Plus Clean & Empty $359 Unspecified 70 mins No Yes Shark Power Detect Speed Plus Clean & Empty $440 Unspecified 60 mins Yes Yes Dyson V9 Motobar $269 100 air watts 40 mins No Yes Dyson V10 Cyclone $328 150 air watts 60 mins Yes Yes Dyson V15 Detect $598 240 air watts 60 mins Yes Yes

Shark v Dyson: Which one should you buy?

(Image credit: Dyson)

The best-value model on this list is far and away the Shark Power Pro Reveal Plus. Right now, this stick vacuum is just $179, which is $90 cheaper than Dyson's cheapest, the V9 Motobar.

Although Shark doesn't publish its air wattage, it would be a fine vacuum for everyday cleaning. The battery lasts for 40 minutes on eco mode; usually, stick vacuums go for around ten minutes on full power. This Shark model also has an LED light, which is a feature I look for on every vacuum. Now that I've used a vacuum with an LED light, I can't ever go back — it's so much easier to spot pesky dirty patches with a light.

Neither of the other Shark models offer an LED light, which is disappointing to see — but they do both have automatic bin emptying and charging. If you often forget to empty or charge your stick vacuum, you might want to check out these two models (Power Detect Pet and Power Detect Speed).

If you can afford it, I'd also recommend the Dyson V10 Cyclone. If you get the Konical Variant, which is $329, it has a green laser light to illuminate all patches of dirt.

The priciest option on this list is the Dyson V15 Detect, $598, but has the highest-rated air wattage for the most powerful suction.

Personally, I would buy the Dyson V10 Konical variant as I can't live without the green laser. At $329, 150 air watts of suction and 125,000RPM motor power is a sweet deal.

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