Should I get a Dyson or Shark cordless stick vacuum? This one is the best bang for your buck, and the one I’d buy this Black Friday
Which vacuum sucks the most?
Shark and Dyson are two of the biggest names in vacuums — but which one is better? Which one makes the best vacuum? I've tested Dysons, Samsungs, Ultenics, and I've previously owned Sharks. So let's get to the bottom of the best-value vacuum cleaner, especially considering it's Black Friday — A.K.A. the best time to buy new tech.
Today, I'm going to help you decide between six of the most popular Shark and Dyson vacuums, starting from just $189. What's a HEPA filter? Do you need a laser eye? What about suction power? What does RPM actually mean?
I'll help you get to the bottom of it all — and hopefully you'll leave knowing precisely which vacuum cleaner to invest in this Black Friday. So long, dusty carpets and crumbly floors!
Shark v Dyson: The Sharks
Unfortunately, Shark doesn't list its suction power, but all of these models automatically monitor floor type and adjust power for hardwood and carpeted surfaces.
The Shark Power Pro Reveal Plus is the cheapest option on this list; it automatically adjusts suction power for hardwood and carpet, has an LED headlight to illuminate every speck of dust, and lasts for up to 40 minutes.
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The Shark Power Detect Pet Plus Clean & Empty lasts for a huge 70 minutes on one charge, adjusts suction power for hardwood and carpeted floors, and even automatically empties itself with the emptying station.
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The Shark Power Detect Speed Plus Clean & Empty is only discounted in oatmeal (pictured), lasts for 60 minutes on a single charge, and, like the Power Detect Pet Plus Clean & Empty, automatically empties and charges itself with the included station.
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Shark v Dyson: The Dysons
Dyson's vacuums tend to be pricier than Shark's, but Dyson publishes each model's RPM and air wattage so you know exactly how powerful the vacuums are before you buy.
With 40 mins of battery life, 100 air watts of suction, and a 120,000 RPM motor, the Dyson V9 is a powerful and lightweight vacuum for everyday cleaning.
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A level up from the V9, the V10 offers 60 minutes of battery life, 150 air watts of suction, and even has a 125,000 RPM motor. The Konical Variant is also $329 and has a green laser to illuminate dust.
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The most expensive model on this list, the Dyson V15 Detect boasts 60 minutes of runtime, a green laser to illuminate dust, 240 air watts of suction power, and a 125,000-RPM motor.
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Shark v Dyson: Specs Compared
|Header Cell - Column 0
|
Price (sale)
|
Suction power
|
Max battery life
|
Laser/light
|
Converts to handheld
|
Shark Power Pro Reveal Plus
|
$189
|
Unspecified
|
40 mins
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Shark Power Detect Pet Plus Clean & Empty
|
$359
|
Unspecified
|
70 mins
|
No
|
Yes
|
Shark Power Detect Speed Plus Clean & Empty
|
$440
|
Unspecified
|
60 mins
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Dyson V9 Motobar
|
$269
|
100 air watts
|
40 mins
|
No
|
Yes
|
Dyson V10 Cyclone
|
$328
|
150 air watts
|
60 mins
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Dyson V15 Detect
|
$598
|
240 air watts
|
60 mins
|
Yes
|
Yes
Shark v Dyson: Which one should you buy?
The best-value model on this list is far and away the Shark Power Pro Reveal Plus. Right now, this stick vacuum is just $179, which is $90 cheaper than Dyson's cheapest, the V9 Motobar.
Although Shark doesn't publish its air wattage, it would be a fine vacuum for everyday cleaning. The battery lasts for 40 minutes on eco mode; usually, stick vacuums go for around ten minutes on full power. This Shark model also has an LED light, which is a feature I look for on every vacuum. Now that I've used a vacuum with an LED light, I can't ever go back — it's so much easier to spot pesky dirty patches with a light.
Neither of the other Shark models offer an LED light, which is disappointing to see — but they do both have automatic bin emptying and charging. If you often forget to empty or charge your stick vacuum, you might want to check out these two models (Power Detect Pet and Power Detect Speed).
If you can afford it, I'd also recommend the Dyson V10 Cyclone. If you get the Konical Variant, which is $329, it has a green laser light to illuminate all patches of dirt.
The priciest option on this list is the Dyson V15 Detect, $598, but has the highest-rated air wattage for the most powerful suction.
Personally, I would buy the Dyson V10 Konical variant as I can't live without the green laser. At $329, 150 air watts of suction and 125,000RPM motor power is a sweet deal.
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Erin Bashford is a senior writer at Tom's Guide. She has a Master's in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. She directs Tom's Guide's dedicated coffee video series, The Coffee Lab, which you can find on all social media channels. On top of her passion for coffee, she's a huge music nerd and is most often found wearing earbuds or headphones — or blasting music from her multi-room sound system. When she's not writing about lifestyle culture at Tom's Guide, she's probably reading a fantasy novel, writing a fantasy novel, playing The Sims, practising yoga, or hiking.
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