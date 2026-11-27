Black Friday Laptop Deals 2026 (Image credit: Amazon/Dell edited with Gemini) Staff picked deals:

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2. Editor's Choice

3. Latest Updates

The right laptop is one of life's essential purchases, and Black Friday is unquestionably the best time to upgrade. The effects of RAMaggeddon have sent prices skyrocketing all year, so I'm here to help you save time today (Nov 27), and find the right deal for you.

Whether you're a Windows user or prefer Apple's MacBooks, there's a ton of deals dropping today at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. In the U.K., meanwhile, I'm seeing price cuts at retailers like Currys and Amazon U.K.

For instance, I've spotted the excellent Dell XPS 13 is down to $549 right now at Dell, while Apple's budget MacBook Neo is $50 off at Amazon right now. If you're shopping in the U.K., a personal favorite, the Asus Zenbook 14, is down to £649 at Amazon now.

I'll be updating this live blog all day, so if you're on the hunt for a new laptop, bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Editor's Choice Laptop Deals

Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13: was $749 now $549 at Dell The Dell XPS 13 (2026) is a serious rival to the MacBook Neo. It can be configured to your liking, but the base model packs a 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen display, Core 5-320 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You also get two USB 3 ports and an all-aluminum design. Starting at $699, it's a budget laptop worth considering. In our XPS 13 2026 review, we called it the "the best budget Windows laptop right now." Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 at Amazon The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $799. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck — even with its new/higher $699 price tag. Read more Read less ▼

Save 9% ($120) Alienware Aurora 16: was $1,317 now $1,197 at Amazon Although there's a $119 saving on this Alienware Aurora 16, with pricing fluctuations, its average price has been around $1,400 this year, so this is a decent deal. This model features an RTX 5050 and 120Hz display for smooth gameplay. Read more Read less ▼