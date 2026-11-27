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Best Black Friday laptop deals LIVE, including the lowest prices on Dell, Asus, Lenovo, MacBooks and more
Don't overpay for your new laptop
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
The right laptop is one of life's essential purchases, and Black Friday is unquestionably the best time to upgrade. The effects of RAMaggeddon have sent prices skyrocketing all year, so I'm here to help you save time today (Nov 27), and find the right deal for you.
Whether you're a Windows user or prefer Apple's MacBooks, there's a ton of deals dropping today at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. In the U.K., meanwhile, I'm seeing price cuts at retailers like Currys and Amazon U.K.
For instance, I've spotted the excellent Dell XPS 13 is down to $549 right now at Dell, while Apple's budget MacBook Neo is $50 off at Amazon right now. If you're shopping in the U.K., a personal favorite, the Asus Zenbook 14, is down to £649 at Amazon now.
I'll be updating this live blog all day, so if you're on the hunt for a new laptop, bookmark this page and check back regularly.
Quick Links
- Laptop sale: from $179 @ Amazon
- Best Buy: deals from $139
- HP: laptops from $199 @ HP
- Dell sale: from $499 @ Dell
- Lenovo: laptops from $539 @ Lenovo
- MacBook Neo: was $699 now $649 @ Amazon
- Alienware: gaming rigs from $1,199 @ Dell
- XPS 13 (2026): was $749 now $549 @ Dell
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch: was £1,499 now £1,299 @ Amazon U.K.
- Asus Zenbook 14: was £1,099 now £649 @ Amazon U.K.
Editor's Choice Laptop Deals
The Dell XPS 13 (2026) is a serious rival to the MacBook Neo. It can be configured to your liking, but the base model packs a 13.4-inch 2.5K touchscreen display, Core 5-320 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You also get two USB 3 ports and an all-aluminum design. Starting at $699, it's a budget laptop worth considering. In our XPS 13 2026 review, we called it the "the best budget Windows laptop right now."
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The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $799. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close to the Neo in terms of bang for your buck — even with its new/higher $699 price tag.
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This Acer Predator Helios 16 AI packs an enormous 32GB of RAM. On top of that, it also has an RTX 5070 GPU, a fast Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, a 1TB SSD, and a buttery-smooth 240Hz 16-inch display.
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Although there's a $119 saving on this Alienware Aurora 16, with pricing fluctuations, its average price has been around $1,400 this year, so this is a decent deal. This model features an RTX 5050 and 120Hz display for smooth gameplay.
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This is my favorite Black Friday gaming laptop deal so far, saving you $700 off the current inflated $1,899 asking price. The $1,199 cost also undercuts its pre RAM crisis equivalent by $400. Here, you get an RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB DDR, and a 1TB SSD, which is perfect for 1080p gaming on medium graphical settings.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
And now for a seriously cheap Windows 11 laptop deal...
Want the ultimate no-frills laptop at a rock-bottom price? Then, ladies and gentlemen, I give you the Acer Aspire Go 15, which is currently a buck shy of $300 at Amazon right now.
This reasonable budget laptop packs an Intel Core 3 N355, 8GB of RAM and a nice 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel that can handle Chrome tabs, homework, emails, and streaming. If there's a downside, it's that the paltry 128GB of storage will fill up fast.
However, if you just need the basics, this deal is hard to beat.
- Acer Aspire Go 15: was $390 now $299 at Amazon
MacBook Neo gets a $50 price drop today
The MacBook Neo was something of a revelation when it launched earlier this year. Apple finally had a budget machine to take the fight to Chromebooks and low-cost Windows laptops. Sadly, it didn't take long before Cupertino hiked the $599 price by $100 due to the RAM crisis.
This $50 off deal from Amazon doesn't completely undo that damage, but it does limit it slightly. It's still Apple's most affordable Mac and, for students or anyone wanting a reliable macOS machine, it's one of the strongest laptop deals around.
- Apple MacBook Neo: was $699, now $649 at Amazon
Asus ROG Strix G16 is down to $1,749 right now
This Asus ROG Strix G16 rig is down by $550 today, and for the money you get an aggressively styled gaming rig with 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB Gen 4 SSD storage and vapor-chamber cooling.
Games will look pin-sharp on the 100% sRGB 165Hz screen, and there's a funky RGB light bar along the chassis bottom, casting a distinctive glow on your desk. It's like this laptop has landed right out of a Fast and Furious movie.
- Asus ROG Strix G16 (RTX 5070 Ti): was $2,299 now $1,749 at Best Buy
A tasty MacBook deal for our U.K. readers
Based in the U.K.? Looking to upgrade your MacBook? Then you've come to the right place. Apple hiked its prices this year in response to the RAM crisis, but Amazon has knocked the current MacBook Air (with a 512GB SSD) down to the same price as the M4 MacBook Air was when it launched.
You’re beating last year’s RRP by £100 on one of the best ultraportable big-screen notebooks that money can buy.
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M5): was £1,499 now £1,299 at Amazon UK
A 9% drop on a solid Alienware gaming laptop
This Alienware Aurora 16 deal brings a solid gaming laptop featuring an RTX 5050 and 120Hz display for smooth gameplay down by 9%.
- Alienware Aurora 16: was $1,317 now $1,197 at Amazon
Welcome to our Black Friday laptop live blog!
If you've been looking to buy a new laptop this year, then I appreciate things have not been easy for you. The RAM crisis has made picking out a new laptop harder than ever, with ever-increasing prices and decreasing availability.
The good news is that we've been reviewing and testing laptops all year here at Tom's Guide, which makes us expertly placed to recommend the best deals when they appear. For example, the Lenovo LOQ 15-inch is down to $1,099 at Lenovo right now. It's an ideal laptop for gaming at 1080p and medium graphics settings that's tough to beat at this price.
Stick with me, and I'll be guiding you through the Black Friday laptop deals to grab — and the ones to avoid.
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