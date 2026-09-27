New on Paramount+ in October 2026: All the new movies and shows to stream this month

October is always a good month for streaming, and Paramount+ has plenty of new movies and shows arriving throughout the month to keep your watchlist busy. There’s a particularly strong selection for anyone getting into the Halloween spirit, with horror, thrillers and darker dramas joining the service alongside new episodes and returning favorites.

But you don’t have to be in the mood for something spooky. Paramount+ is also adding a mix of movies, original series, and documentaries, giving you plenty of options for those colder nights when you’d rather stay in and stream something new.

I’ve rounded up the biggest new movies and shows coming to Paramount+ in October 2026, from highly anticipated originals with new seasons, including “Tulsa King” and “Dexter: Resurrection,” to movies you may have missed the first time around

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New releases on Paramount+ in October 2026: Top picks

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ (October 9)

Avatar: Seven Havens | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

“Avatar: Seven Havens” is the third animated series in the “Avatar” franchise, following the hugely popular “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “The Legend of Korra.” The new series has already been ordered for two seasons, with 26 half-hour episodes planned in total. Visually, it looks like it’s taking the franchise in a very different direction, moving away from the more grounded look of its predecessors. The creators have noted its angular character designs, vibrant colors and huge fantasy landscapes. It looks like a pretty bold change for the franchise, but I’m definitely curious to see how it all comes together.

This new series follows Pavi (Saheli Khan), a young Earthbender who discovers she is the newest Avatar. But this is a very different world from the one previous Avatars knew. A devastating cataclysm has left civilization fractured, with the Seven Havens serving as humanity’s last remaining strongholds. Pavi is hunted by both humans and spirits, who see the Avatar as a threat rather than a protector. Alongside her long-lost twin Nisha (Aishu Devan) and her companions, Pavi sets out to uncover the truth about their mysterious origins while attempting to protect the Seven Havens.

Premieres October 9 on Paramount+

‘Tulsa King’ season 4 (October 16)

Tulsa King | Season 4 Official Teaser | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

“Tulsa King” season 4 continues the crime drama with Sylvester Stallone back as the New York mobster who finds himself building a new criminal empire in Oklahoma. The show has become one of Paramount’s biggest series, and it’s easy to see why. Stallone brings plenty of personality to the role, while the series balances its crime story with plenty of humor and entertaining character moments. With Sheridan behind the series, it also sits within the wider world of his crime and Western-inspired shows, although you don’t need to have watched the rest of his work to enjoy it.

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Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) returns in Season 4 of “Tulsa King” as he attempts to take his criminal operation to the next level. After building an empire in Tulsa, Dwight now wants to make his business legitimate while continuing to protect the people closest to him. However, his plans are complicated by corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies and a devastating personal loss. As pressure builds from multiple directions, Dwight finds himself relying more heavily on the instincts that helped him survive his years in the New York mob.

Premieres October 16 on Paramount+

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ season 2 (October 30)

Dexter: Resurrection | Season 2 Official Teaser and Date Announcement | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

“Dexter: Resurrection” season 2 is Showtime’s continuation of the “Dexter” story, with Michael C. Hall returning as the titular character. The new season is set to arrive just in time for Halloween, making it a pretty fitting addition to the spooky season watchlist. Original “Dexter” showrunner Clyde Phillips is also back as showrunner and executive producer, working alongside Hall and Scott Reynolds. It already looks set to bring plenty of crime, suspense and the dark humor that fans of the franchise have come to expect.

Season 2 of “Dexter: Resurrection” picks up three years after the events of the first season, with Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) once again drawn into a dangerous hunt involving multiple killers in New York. He finds himself up against Lucas Stark (Dan Stevens), known as the Five Borough Killer, who is carrying out murders across the city, while the infamous New York Ripper also resurfaces. Meanwhile, Dexter’s son Harrison (Jack Alcott) is now 21 and has joined the NYPD, putting him closer to his father’s dangerous world. Gabriel Luna also joins the cast as Ray Ballard, a killer who terrorizes victims before attacking them.

Premieres October 30 on Paramount+

New shows on Paramount+ in October 2026

October 1

Big Brother season 28 season finale (CBS Original Series)

October 4

Marshals season 2 (CBS Original Series)

Tracker season 4 (CBS Original Series)

October 5

CIA season 2 - (CBS Original Series)

FBI season 9 - (CBS Original Series)

Harlan Coben's Final Twist season 2 (CBS Original Series)

This is Us seasons 1-6

October 6

NCIS season 24 (CBS Original Series)

NCIS: New York (NEW CBS Original Series)

NCIS: Origins season 3 (CBS Original Series)

October 8

Cupertino (NEW CBS Original Series)

Elsbeth season 4 (CBS Original Series)

Eternally Yours (NEW CBS Original Series)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage season 3 (CBS Original Series)

October 9

Avatar: Seven Havens (NEW Animated Series)

Boston Blue season 2 (CBS Original Series)

Fire Country eeason 5 (CBS Original Series)

Sheriff Country season 2 (CBS Original Series)

October 10

48 Hours Season 39 (CBS Original Series)

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan

October 13

Dana White's Contender Series (season 10 finale)

The Varnell Hill Show (season finale)

October 14

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (seasons 1-6)

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (seasons 7-12)

Wylde Pak (seasons 1-2)

October 16

Tulsa King (season 4)

October 17

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott

October 21

All The Queen's Men season 5, part 2 (finale season)

SpongeBob & Patrick's Timeline Twist-Up (Nickelodeon)

October 22

Aussie Shore season 3 (MTV)

October 23

Formula 1: Austin 2026

October 25

A Course Called Ireland (NEW Docuseries)

October 28

The Challenge (season 42 finale)

The Loud House (season 9)

Ridiculousness (seasons 13-15)

October 29

Ghosts S6 Halloween Special (CBS Original Series)

October 30

Dexter Resurrection season 2 (Showtime Original Series)

New movies on Paramount+ in October 2026

October 1

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Night At The Roxbury

A Simple Plan

An Unfinished Life

Apocalypse Now Redux

Beastly

Blink Twice

Challengers

Colossal

Coneheads

Crimes of the Future

Doctor Sleep

Drag Me to Hell

Firestarter

Grizzly Night

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hostage

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Was a Stranger

It Follows

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Killer Joe

Kingpin

Love & Basketball

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Marvelous and the Black Hole

Mr. Holmes

Noah

Old School

One Mile: Chapter One

One Mile: Chapter Two

Parasite

Paycheck

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Rock of Ages

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

She's All That

She's Out of My League

Side Effects

Sleeping Dogs

Smoke Signals

Stardust

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Equalizer 2

The Hustle

The Idea of You

The Intern

The Layover

The Mexican

The Snowman

The Wedding Singer

Troy

Twisted

Urban Cowboy

V for Vendetta

View from the Top

We Were Soldiers

We're the Millers

When Harry Met Sally

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

You Can Count On Me

Yours, Mine & Ours

October 13

Wildling

October 19

V for Vengeance

October 28

Hanging By A Wire

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