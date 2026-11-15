Stop doing sit-ups — a yoga instructor and strength and conditioning coach recommends this exercise to work the core, hip flexors, and back muscles

Did you know that when it comes to building core strength and stability, sit-ups and crunches aren’t the best place to start? Unless you perform them with perfect form, sit-ups and crunches can stress your lower back and neck because you repeatedly bend your spine forward under load.

What’s more, if, like me, you’re a runner or spend a lot of time sitting behind a desk, there’s a high chance your hip flexors take over during this move. This can pull on your lower back, causing discomfort.

Instead, yoga instructor and strength and conditioning coach Melissa Leach recommends a simple yoga pose to build deep core strength and spinal stability. Read on to find out more.

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As a reminder, if you’re a complete beginner, pregnant or postpartum, or returning to fitness following an injury or surgery, this might not be the right move for you and your body. It’s always best to seek personalized advice from a qualified professional.

How to do boat pose

The move Leach recommends over sit-ups and crunches is the boat pose. "Boat pose is one of the most efficient core exercises because it doesn't just isolate the abs; it engages the hip flexors, glutes, pelvic muscles, and back all at once, helping build functional core strength rather than working one single muscle in isolation,” she says.

All you’ll need is your bodyweight, but using one of the best yoga mats can help make things more comfortable.

“There are different ways to perform boat pose. Traditional holds usually consist of staying in the pose for a total of 25 breaths, broken into five sets, while others add movement by hinging the upper body upward and downward,” says Leach. “This version is a more accessible entry point for beginners, starting with bent knees and shorter, more manageable holds.”

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Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor

Lean your torso back slightly while keeping your spine long and your chest lifted

Engage your core and slowly lift your feet off the floor, bringing your shins parallel to the ground

Balance on your sit bones, avoiding rolling onto your tailbone

Once stable, extend your arms in front of you, with your palms facing each other at shoulder height

If you feel comfortable, you can slowly extend your legs to create a ‘V’ shape with your body

Hold for 20-30 seconds, and repeat 2-4 times

“For beginners, keeping your legs bent in a half boat pose instead of straight can help reduce the core strain and effort required at the start. Lightly gripping the backs of your thighs can also provide support to help you balance,” says Leach.

“If you struggle with balance and maintaining a straight spine, you can either sit on a folded blanket or cushion to help tilt the pelvis forward, or sit with your back a few inches from the wall for reassurance.

“The most important thing is to get a hold of the technique first, so start slowly, only holding for as long as it's comfortable and slowly increasing the length as your core strength improves.”

What are the benefits?

On paper, this move looks simple, but after 20 seconds, you’ll know it’s anything but. Holding your torso and legs lifted activates your rectus abdominis (six-pack muscles), obliques, and deeper transverse abdominis at the same time. You’ll also work the muscles along your spine, counteracting bad posture from prolonged sitting.

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As you hold your legs off the floor, you’ll work your hip flexors, quadriceps, and inner thighs, as well as working your balance and coordination.

"Boat pose also helps build stability rather than just endurance. Holding the position forces your deep core muscles, the ones that support your spine and pelvis, to switch on and stay engaged throughout. Over time, this can translate into better posture, a stronger lower back, and a core that supports your everyday movement," Leach adds.

How to progress the exercise

Once your boat hold feels comfortable, one of the easiest ways to increase the intensity is to hold the pose longer or simply raise both arms straight up alongside your ears. This increases the demand on your core.

Alternatively, you can also add a pulse. To do this, start in boat pose and slowly lower your torso and straight legs towards the floor, then pull back up into full boat. Move slowly and with complete control.

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